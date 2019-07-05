How To Turn A Chainsaw Into A Chopsaw

If you’re doing a lot of metal working, a chop saw is a great tool to have. It’s an easy and quick way to do a lot of neat, clean accurate cuts. [Making Stuff] wanted to do just that, but didn’t have a chop saw lying around. Instead, an old Stihl chainsaw was placed on the bench, and hacking ensued (Youtube link, embedded below).

To achieve this, it was necessary to source some parts and make some modifications to the chainsaw. The clutch bell was removed, and modified to mount a roller chain sprocket. An arm was then built, which mounted a pair of journal bearings at the far end. Another sprocket was installed at this end, along with a shaft which mounts the cutting wheel. Finally, a guard was fitted over the cutting wheel to give the build a semblance of safety.

[Making Stuff] notes that the chainsaw can readily be converted back to its standard purpose, needing only to refit the original parts and replace the modified clutch bell with a stock one. It’s a great way to get two tools out of one, and we’re sure it will prove useful in future projects.

If you’ve got a taste for wacky chop saws, check out this hard drive build. Video after the break.