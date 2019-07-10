The release of the Raspberry Pi 4 brought us a new SoC, up to 4 Gigs of memory, and most importantly, got away from that janky USB to USB and Ethernet solution. The Raspberry Pi 4 has a PCI Express interface buried under some chips, and if you’re very good at soldering you can add a PCIe x1 device to the new best single board computer.
[Thomasz] took a look at the Raspberry Pi 4 and realized the new USB 3.0 chip is attached to the PCI Express interface on the SoC. That is, if you remove this chip and you have some very fine wires, you can patch in a real PCI Express slot. Removing the chip is easy enough with a hot air gun, although a few caps did get messed up. Throw that in an ultrasonic cleaner, and you have a blank canvas to work PCI magic.
This hack requires six wires, or three differential pairs, there’s a reference clock, a lane 0 transmit, and a lane zero receive. Working backwards from a PCI Express riser, [Thomasz] traced out these connections and soldered a few wires in. On the Pi side, a few capacitors were required to be compliant with the PCI Express spec, but the soldering isn’t too bad. You can do a lot with a small tip on an iron and a microscope.
The Pi was successfully wired up to a PCI Express riser card, along with the lines for ground, 5V, link reactivation, and a power good signal. The only thing left to do was to plug in a PCI card and test. This didn’t go as well as expected, because the PCI Express adapter didn’t like being enumerated by the Raspberry Pi kernel. In subsequent experiments, an Adaptec SAS controller worked. Does this mean external graphics cards for the Pi? No, not quite; this is only one lane of PCIe, where modern graphics cards require an x16 slot for the best performance. Still, if you’ve ever wanted a SCSI card for a Pi, this is the best option yet.
25 thoughts on “Giving The Pi 4 PCI Express”
Now we are talking !
I really really hope they update the compute module with the newer SoC. I’m dying to do more with it.
“No, not quite; this is only one lane of PCIe, where modern graphics cards require an x16 slot for the best performance.”
Well, “require” is a bit of a strong wording there, “prefer”, or “like” might be better.
Since one can indeed run a modern GPU on a 1x slot, without too much downsides. Since there actually isn’t all that much data floating between GPU and CPU when running things like games. Though, more is indeed better until it gets pointless.
Yup, a few years back We got 6 monitors running by getting old e-waste x16 cards and trimming them down on a ban-saw to fit into 4x 8x and 1x slots of a server from the same e-waste dumpster. good times.
I have for a long time been hoping to find such an E-waste pile again and get another go at some interesting poking about with really cheap stuff again.
Beat me by a few hours ;-P I’m working on my own spin on this, don’t worry!
It would be awesome of the PI manufacturers offered a version with the pci-e slot on board…. standalone ZFS fileserver just add your SAS or SATA card and harddisks, anyone?
Sounds cool, but I have a nagging feeling the RPi group wouldn’t allow it.
They’re fine with it. Farnell is one of the manufacturers and they have a customisation service where you can have a RPi designed + manufactured to your requirements. It isn’t cheap and there are large MOQs though. Search for “Raspberry Pi Customization Service”
RockPro64
The recommendation (to have the ability to recover from a disaster scenario) is 1GB of RAM per TB of storage, and up to 5GB of RAM per TB if data deduplication is enabled. (ref: https://wiki.freebsd.org/ZFSTuningGuide ).
If ZFS is your goal a a big with a glut of RAM would be better. All excess RAM gets used for read ahead caching, so more RAM with ZFS is always better. An Odroid-H1 with support for 32GB of RAM and dual gigabit NIC’s would be a better choice or any cheap mini-ITX board, some support 128 GB of RAM (with up to 5 LAN ports and up to 7 SATA ports). Would make a much better choice for a cheap NAS.
hmm, Maybe connect up a GTX1080Ti and see if NVidia’s arm drivers will see the card for some major CUDA capabilities.
I’d hotwire an M.2 drive onto it just to de-bottleneck the storage. Or maybe a sata controller to build a NAS.
After all these years,
I still see Naval Air Station when I see NAS
B^)
Excellent idea to reuse the existing USB3 port.
Am I the only one picturing a cheap PCB that can be reflow soldered where the 805 was to make the bridged connections more easily?
That was exactly my first thought, a small castellated interface board!
Now that he proved the concept and the pinouts, it shouldn´t be too hard to just connect the existing pads of the chip and replacing those usb-side caps with 0-ohm resistors.
As commented in the post about that other sbc that got this kiind of modification, would it be possible to use the pin for deactivation of the chip in order as not having to remove it ?
i was expecting 8 mod wires tapped on to the pads but damn, amazing work and very clever
Quick, somebody make an m.2 adapter and sell it on tindie
Do laptops and cell phones count as single board computers?
Most laptops have multiple boards I believe?
Crazy that the hardware is pretty much there to add PCIE to the Pi… but they didn’t bother. A Pi 4 with an M.2 slot would would be incredible. I just hate looping USB cables out and back into a drive. I remove the USB connector on a USB to M.2 card and ran some short wires to some test pads on a Pi 3. Was able to fit the card and a 64 gig M.2 SSD inside the official Pi 3 case. Still hobbled by the USB 2 of the Pi 3, but at least it’s a clean setup.
Photos?
I could envision some sort of FPC interposer with a PCI-e bridge chip, and one of the USB3 ports being repurposed for PCI-e. Relatively simple, a little bit hacky but could be made to look elegant and low profile. Would still allow for 3x USB to work and use of cheap PCI-e over USB cable extender for a card.
That’s great and all, but PCIe DMA has been a nightmare on ARM from my experience. Having run Fibre Channel on an NVIDIA Jetson TK1, and various incarnations of PogoPlugs having WiFi cards that don’t perform well due to alignment issues, I’ll say thanks but no thanks. Maybe now that there are ARM servers with PCIe slots the situation will improve, but given the “limited support for devices” quoted by the manufacturers, I’m not holding my breath.