Most Hackaday readers will be a pretty dab hand with a soldering iron. We can assemble surface-mount boards, SOICs and TSSOPs are a doddle, 0402s we take in our stride, and we laugh in the face of 0201s. But a Twitter thread from [Greg Davill] will probably leave all but the most hardcore proponents of the art floundering, as he hand-wires a tiny FPGA in a BGA package to the back of a miniature dot-matrix LED display module.
As far as we can see the module must once have had its own microcontroller which has been removed. We’d guess it was under an epoxy blob but can’t be sure, meanwhile its pads are left exposed. The Lattice LP1k49 fits neatly into the space, but a web of tiny wires are required to connect it to those pads. First, [Greg] populates the pads with a set of “tombstoned” tiny (we’re guessing 0R) resistors, then wires them to the pads with 30μm wire. He describes a moment of confusion as he attempts to tin a stray hair, which burns rather than accepting the solder.
The result is a working display with a new brain, which surprises even him. We’ve seen more than one BGA wiring over the years, but rarely anything at this scale.
It’s worth mentioning that [Greg] was behind the FLIR frame grabber that was a runner-up in last year’s Hackaday Prize. We admire the photos he’s able to get of all of his projects and aspire to reach this level with our own. Take this as inspiration and then check out the Hackaday contest for Beautiful Hardware images happening right now.
Thanks [Sophi] for the tip.
5 thoughts on “BGA Hand Soldering Uses Tombstone Resistor Technique, Demands Surgical Precision”
If you laugh in front of a 0201, it probably will be the last time you will see that component. These things flow away and disappear just by looking at them the wrong way
Top 3 toughest soldering jobs I’ve done are probably 3: Reattaching a side button switch to an old Blackberry; 2: changing the battery in an old GoPro wifi module; and 1: replacing the through-hinge speaker wire in a Palm Treo 180. I’ll never forget the two tiny, tiny gold forks involved with that one, maybe 1mm wide and 2mm long. They pinched 2 fine wires into a plastic block, piercing the insulation and forming a 2-pin connector. If one of these forks got under your fingernail you’d have a hell of a time getting it back out, once you found it. Of course I dropped one on the floor too. I’ll be happy if I never do anything to knock one of these jobs off the leaderboard.
I used to be pretty good with an ultrasonic wire bonder and IC chips, but without a microscope I have a hard time with anything smaller than 7 pin tube sockets.
Originally there was not a microcontroller in the display. Microcontrollers wasn’t common then. It originally housed an ASIC – Simple state-machine logic.
Awesome! You could probably use different size resistors and stagger the heights.