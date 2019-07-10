Over the years, we’ve seen many people build a computer from the ground up. It’s always great, but this one takes the cake. I’m not just saying that because there’s a cute little ‘Z80 Inside’ logo on the silk screen, either. It’s a four IC Z80 computer, a tiny board, and [Just4Fun]’s entry into this year’s Hackaday Prize.
This single board computer is only four chips, the most important being the CMOS Z80 CPU. This is the same CPU as was found in the TRS-80 and the ZX Spectrum, both classics from the early days of computing. In addition to the PCU, there’s a Toshiba SRAM with 128 whole kilobytes of random access memories. A 74HC00 is thrown into the mix for glue logic, and everything else happens through a specially-programmed ATMega32A. This last chip provides a universal I/O subsystem, the EEPROM, and the 4/8MHz clock for the CPU.
Those four chips are really all you need for a fully functional computer, but you can do so much more with this little board. There’s a uCom board, or basically a ‘transparent’ USB-to-serial emulator that will allow you to upload a hex file to the board. Of course this means you can also connect it to a terminal, and with FuzixOS, there’s Unix for the Z80. It’s a wonderment of retrocomputing, and one of the best ways to build an old computer today.
8 thoughts on “Four Chips To Retro Perfection”
Using a much more powerful MCU as a controller with a retro CPU as the main always feels like cheating.
It is cheating. People should use CPLDs or FPGAs…
I was planning on making a replica of Odra 1305 using few of programmable logic chips…
Like this ? https://www.bigmessowires.com/cpu-in-a-cpld/
Yup. I planned to use cheapest CPLDs to recreate the sections containing rare ICs or complex circuits, and fill all the gaps with standard 74xx chips. Odra 1305 was basically british ICL9000 series computer recreated behind Iron Curtain by people who only had some hardware specs and Programmer’s Manuals. It even had version of COBOL where entire syntax was translated to polish. I have manual for that somewhere…
If you are using an FPGA you may as well put the CPU cor in the FPGA too. Then you can have more than one retro computer in one board. 6800 today Z80 tomorrow.
The “glue” logic on a chip used in some of those 8-bit machines was precursor to CPLDs. And these are precursors to FPGAs. Some MCUs have simple CPLD components inside, for example CLCs in PICs or advanced FPGAs paired with ARM processors in single package. Anyway, using an CPLD or FPGA to recreate that “glue logic” done by GALs of the era or logic chips from 74xx or 4xxx families is not a big deal. Using an FPGA to recreate one of those old machines is just taking an easy way. Especially when there are soft cores available for free…
That is awesome! It makes me want to dig out my boxes of old 5.25″ disks to find my Borland Turbo Pascal and Wordperfect for CP/M. My first computer was a salvaged Xerox 820 with the display hacked from a salvaged 12V ATM tube using coax to run the signals to the monitor. Learned to code on that puppy and even picked up the 8086 addon board with CP/M 86 running so I could start a compile on one processor and then switch to the other to do something else. Crazy days.
It should be noted that Zilog made a chip for minimal systems like this – the Z80 GLU. They were not popular, unfortunately, and are very difficult to find now.