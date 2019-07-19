Multirotor drones truly took off with the availability of lithium polymer batteries, brushless motors, and cheap IMUs. Their performance continues to improve, but their flight time remains relatively short due to the limits of battery technology. [Nicolai Valenti] aims to solve the problem by developing a hybrid generator for drones.
The basic concept consists of a small gasoline engine, connected to a brushless motor employed as a generator. The electricity generated is used to run the main flight motors of the multirotor drone. The high energy density of gasoline helps to offset the added weight of the generator set, and [Nicolai] is aiming to reach a goal of two hours of flight time.
There are many engineering problems to overcome. Engine starting, vibration and rectification are all significant challenges, but [Nicolai] is tackling them and has already commenced flight testing. Experiments are ongoing with 500 W, 1,000 W, and 2,000 W designs, and work is ongoing to optimise the engine and electronics package.
It’s a project that holds the potential to massively expand the range of operation for medium to large multirotors, and should unlock certain capabilities that have thus far been limited by short battery runtimes. Gasoline powered drones aren’t a new idea, but we’ve seen precious little in the hybrid space. We look forward to seeiing how this technology develops. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Hybrid Drones Could Have Massively Extended Flight Times”
This is very impressive, good work! Does anyone know any analysis that compares this approach to having direct gas engines?
Would be cool if fuel cells would become available …
Does anybody wonder why the gas generator, and not a greener alternative? Think this project really illustrates the energy problem of Climate Change. There really is nothing with the same density for the weight, and the price, to replace fossil fuels. The alternate replacements are going to take up a lot more space, and deliver less energy, for a much higher price. A gas powered generator for a drone, and making good enough sense to work out the details, doesn’t really speak well, for converting the planet to non-carbon fuels.
Well, if you are there…then filing by pushing air down constantly is a terribly inefficient process to start with.
Pushing down air is rather a necessity of heavier-than-air flight
It’s the way it’s pushed down that makes the difference
I didnt wonder. I did however have a little chuckle to myself inside*. battery technology has came a long way but liquid fuels are still king in energy density for mobile applications.
*I am pro-environment, but im also realistic, sometimes you have to use the best tool for the job, and for anyone crying about it, invent something better, and change the world.
If you have a viable greener alternative we’d all like to hear it.
