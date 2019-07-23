The V Programming Language: Vain Or Virtuous?

If you stay up to date with niche software news, your ears may recently have twitched at the release of a new programming language: V. New hobby-project programming languages are released all the time, you would correctly argue; what makes this one special? The answer is a number of design choices which promote speed and safety: V is tiny and very fast. It’s also in a self-proclaimed alpha state, and though it’s already been used to build some interesting projects, is still at an early stage.
V’s website, vlang.io, states that it is a
Simple, fast, safe, compiled language for developing maintainable software.
Each of these keywords is a cornerstone of V’s philosophy, which will crop up throughout this article.
“Maintainable software” hints at V’s very deliberate design choices, which force developers into certain ways of thinking. In many ways, V is similar to Go, which makes similar design choices that some would consider bold. (For example no exceptions and no traditional classes/inheritance.)
V claims to be inspired by Go and influenced by Oberon, Rust, and Swift.
So just how fast is it?
V’s headline fact is that it can compile around 1.2 million lines of code per second per CPU core (of an i5-7500).
Since the V compiler itself is tiny, at 400 kB, this author got V to compile itself in well under a second. Is that fact more than a gimmick to anyone trying to write anything with V? No – but it proves a point about simplicity.
Git cloning V and then running
make first compiles V using a C compiler, then uses the resulting V executable to compile itself. I had no issues running it on Linux, but had to work a little harder to get an error-free build on Windows. Actual direct machine code generation is currently only available for x64/Mach-O. However, by the end of 2019, V 1.0 should be released with support for all x64, which I can believe given the current pace of development.
Features and design choices
V is very keen on forcing you to write good code; so keen that some could argue that it can be pushy at times – I’ll leave that up to you to decide. For instance, unused variables result in a compilation error rather than a warning.
Due to the simplicity of V, the docs are very short. In fact, it is claimed that it’s possible to read them in half an hour and absorb the whole language. I’m not entirely sure this is something to boast about, given the clear immaturity of the docs due to the project being in the very early stages. But nonetheless, reading them still highlights some interesting features:
Safety
Strict policies are put in place to attempt to make V as safe as possible, especially with respect to threading. These policies include:
- No global variables or global state (including at module level)
- Variables must always be declared with an initial value
- Variables are defined as immutable by default. You have to use
mutto explicitly specify otherwise.
- No variables with a name already in use in the parent scope
Memory
V isn’t garbage collected, a significant difference from Go, or even reference-counted. Instead, it’s more similar to Rust, managing memory at compile time. Unfortunately, this only currently works for basic situations; manual management is required for more complex cases, which are another WIP.
V’s creator [medvednikov] is quick to concede that memory management isn’t secure enough yet, but that it’s under constant improvement. It’s certainly something that needs to be worked on to lend credibility to the “safety” features of the language. And if there’s anything we’ve learned from the last thirty years of computer security, it’s that memory management bugs abound.
Error handling
V does not have exceptions, much like Go. We think [Dave Cheney] does a good job of explaining why.
Instead, there’s a combined Option/Result type, which is as simple to use as adding
? to the return type and optionally returning an error. Here’s an example of how it might work:
fn find_user_by_id(id int, r Repo) ?User { for user in r.users { if user.id == id { // V automatically wraps this into an option type return user } } return error('User $id not found') }
The function returns the type
$User, which could be a user, or an error. When calling the function, this could be propagated to the next level up by calling
find_user_by_id(id, repo)? (in this case the parent function must have an Optional as its return type). This means that propagating errors is still easy, and doesn’t require using the try-catch exception model.
Features coming soon
- Inline assembly code support
- Hot reloading – code changes without re-compiling
- A package manager
These all seem like non-trivial features to implement and release quickly, but the speed of development on the project is impressively rapid.
Projects built using V
V’s creator, [medvednikov], has used it to build a number of projects.
V was actually created in order to develop Volt, a 300KB desktop messaging client capable of handling/scrolling through thousands of messages without lag. It’s interesting to note that V makes a big deal of its existing cross-compilation capabilities, and claims to be largely cross-platform, but that Volt is currently only available for Mac.
Vid is a 200KB cross-platform code editor, another project designed to be lightweight and snappy. This is due to be open sourced in July, any day now.
Vtalk is forum/blogging software used to power the V blog, also due to be open sourced soon.
Future
Here’s the graph of GitHub stars against time for V.
GitHub stars aren’t an indicator of merit, but they’re certainly an indicator of interest, which can lead to quality input from the open-source community. There are a large number of features marked Work In Progress scattered throughout the website and docs, and I’ve got to say that some of them look really awesome; most are expected to be released by December.
It’s very easy to claim that your language is lightweight when it lacks features and has large numbers of bug fixes awaiting it; on average, every pull request and bug fix that goes into an open source project adds code rather than removes it. But if V can retain its zero dependencies and small size whilst enduring ongoing development, it may have a place in the future.
Conclusion
It’s easy to forget that all of V’s development up until very recently has been the result of one person: [medvednikov]. After playing with the language for a while, this author wouldn’t feel comfortable writing a new project in V in its current state. But if [medvednikov] can keep up the current breakneck pace of progress on the project, there may well be something to get excited about very soon. I’m not quite ready to jump on the bandwagon, but will certainly follow it from a respectable distance.
12 thoughts on “The V Programming Language: Vain Or Virtuous?”
The problem with all those “safe” programming languages is that people will do their best to re-invent global variables, exceptions etc. and then it becomes a mess. Ugly languages like Python, C or C++ will prevail because they just don’t care. You want to do something stupid? Go ahead but don’t cry if you get burned.
Pretty cool but I will definitely stick with Go for now. Go is making great headway and accomplishes most of what this project does
Yay no editing :| didn’t mean to reply
This.
I love Perl as a scripting language for exactly that reason, it just let you do your frigging job without standing in your way. It hands you a rope and lefts you to your own devices.
To carry your analogy a bit further…
And with C, once you touch the rope, it automatically wraps around your neck and ties a slip knot.
(thanks to the “devices” of previous programmers!) It is up to you to keep from jumping off the chair, or being pushed off by someone else!
B^)
Okay, so what’s it useful for? What are the I/O libraries like? Which microcontrollers can I target with it?
“Hobby-project” language? No need for complex memory management? Github as a metric? WIP stuff being counted on to be released ‘soon’? Geez, you kids are so easy. You wanna buy some sunny and dry and warm property in northern Scotland?
This guy got off to a rather dubious start, see https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=20229632
There are so many other good language projects in development that are legitimate projects. Please look further and farther.
“Variables are defined as immutable by default.”
Sooooo….. they’re not really “variable”, are they? You might even say they’re “constant”?
(Or are they all objects, and you reload one with a fresh object when you need to update it, like Java’s String?)
“Sooooo….. they’re not really “variable”, are they? You might even say they’re “constant”?”
Not that I disagree, but “variable” doesn’t quite mean the same thing as “mutable.” Mutable implies variable, variable doesn’t imply mutable. If a variable is declared as privately mutable, for instance, it’s variable outside the module (*it* can change) but can’t be changed outside the module.
Bizarre naming conventions are pretty common in languages, though: declaring something “const volatile” in C is hilarious. Constant, but able to change at a moment’s notice!
The three important points mentioned in the “Safety” part of the article are nice, and would avoid a lot of erros / compiler warnings. If they could be inserted in a normal, “official” language, the better.
The 4th point, about variables not being variable, sounds strange ….
“The 4th point, about variables not being variable, sounds strange ….”
Maybe they’re quantum variables?
Theh they would have a 50% chance of being there when you access them ?