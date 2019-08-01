Miniaturization has made smart watches possible, even for the DIY maker to tinker with. For those just getting to grips with basic digital electronics, it can be daunting, however. For those just starting out, [陳亮] put together a handy guide to building the core of an Arduino-based watch.
The writeup starts at the beginning, going over the basic hardware requirements for a smart watch. This involves considering size, packaging and power draw, as well as the user interface. The build settles on an Arduino Pro Micro, as it uses the ATmega32U4 which eliminates secondary USB-to-serial chips, helping cut down on power consumption. A square IPS LCD display is used to display an analog-style watch face, and time is kept by a DS3231 real-time clock. A pair of small vibration sensors are used to wake the watch when the user moves their wrist to check the time.
While it doesn’t cover the final assembly into a watch-like form factor, it’s a handy guide on what it takes to build a working watch for those who are still getting their feet wet with hardware. Once you’ve got that down, it’s time to contemplate how you’ll build the sleek exterior. Naturally, a good maker has that covered, too.
2 thoughts on “A Look At The Basics Of Building An Arduino Watch”
Pretty cool, love the step by step guide showing selection of components through the build. Unless it’s needed for the program memory space, the Tiny841 or even Tiny85 (if you only need a few IOs) are much smaller than the 32U4, and with the Micronucleus bootloader, can do USB without external components beyond a few resistors. And the M41T62 RTC is drastically smaller than the DS3231 and is about as low power as you can get.
its cool but the body is main i will buy it if they sell it with body otherwise it s so cool thanks for this