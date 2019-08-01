Automate The Freight: When The Freight Is People

Before I got a license and a car, getting to and from high school was an ordeal. The hour-long bus ride was awful, as one would expect when sixty adolescents are crammed together with minimal supervision. Avoiding the realities going on around me was a constant chore, aided by frequent mental excursions. One such wandering led me to the conclusion that we high schoolers were nothing but cargo on a delivery truck designed for people. That was a cheery fact to face at the beginning of a school day.
What’s true for a bus full of students is equally true for every city bus, trolley, subway, or long-haul motorcoach you see. People can be freight just as much as pallets of groceries in a semi or a bunch of smiling boxes and envelopes in a brown panel truck. And the same economic factors that we’ve been insisting will make it far more likely that autonomous vehicles will penetrate the freight delivery market before we see self-driving passenger vehicles are at work with people moving. This time on Automate the Freight: what happens when the freight is people?
Running Scared
There’s a saying in the investment game: the trend is your friend. Investors have a lot of sayings like that, mostly aimed at convincing themselves that they have the slightest clue about what’s going to happen with a given company’s stock, when it’s all pretty much up to chance in the absence of inside information. The trends in investing patterns can still be useful, though, because they tend to point out how people are thinking. That can be a handy tool for investors and non-investors alike.
So it was with interest that I stumbled upon an article about the potential impact of self-driving cars on the airline industry. On the face of it, you’d think that there would be no risk to airlines from cars, especially in the United States. But the article points out that US domestic carriers like Southwest depend on routes that average 757 miles (1218 km) and last about two hours. People gladly pay for these flights, enduring the indignities of modern air travel that begin hours before the flight and potentially end days after landing in the form of jet lag. And they do so precisely because the alternative is worse – to most people, at least; I for one vastly prefer long-distance driving to flying. I’m weird like that.
But fast forward to a future where fully autonomous vehicles are an everyday thing, and battery capacities have increased enough that an electric vehicle can cover the same distance as the average Southwest flight. We’re actually not far from that now – a Tesla once did 670 miles on one charge. Or, forget the batteries and consider an internal-combustion self-driver. Either way, a vehicle plying the roads is obviously not going to beat a jet airliner for speed, but it doesn’t have to because it can drive all through the night. And the passengers, unencumbered by the need to drive, can simply sleep the trip away, to arrive in the morning as if by magic, fresh and relatively unharried, at least compared to their TSA-probed counterparts at the airport.
Not convinced that airline executives should be quaking in their wingtips at a self-driving future? Then take a look at this map:
Each circle is about how far one can drive from San Francisco, Austin, or New York overnight – roughly 11-12 hours. Yes, it’s difficult to drive in the ocean, and these are straight-line distances that don’t take the location of highways into account. But still, it shows just how much of the country can be covered with a reasonable overnight drive. And the promise of having slept through it all without having been sealed in an aluminum tube full of unhappy people and their germs might just be a reason for panic in the corporate suites of regional air carriers.
The Night Bus
The idea of sleeping the night away while traveling might sound like it would need to wait for true autonomous vehicles, but it’s actually a service that’s already available. An overnight bus service called Cabin was launched in 2017, offering a premium overnight travel experience that whisked passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles while they slept. The idea was to use traditional human-piloted motorcoaches outfitted with sleeping compartments falling somewhere between cozy and claustrophobic, depending on your leanings. You’d get on the bus late in the evening, zonk out in your rack, and hop off the bus as fresh as a daisy in the morning.
As anyone who has experienced the marginally maintained roads of nearly every major city in the US can imagine, it didn’t quite pan out. The experience of jolting through the night to the roar of a mighty diesel was less than restful, and Cabin was forced to shut down operations to retool its fleet of sleep coaches. But the fact that they didn’t just fold completely shows there’s still demand for a lower-cost regional transportation option, and that offering an overnight trip is attractive to enough people to make the idea worth investing in.
People Moving on Demand
As for a future, fully autonomous version of Cabin, I’d say that self-driving motorcoaches carrying large numbers of passengers on regional routes are not likely to catch on, at least in the USA, for the same reason that bus lines and passenger rail have never caught on in here: lack of flexibility. Being stuck showing up at a bus depot at a specific time to take the sleepy bus isn’t much different than having to show up at the airport two hours before a 90-minute flight. If a plane offers a choice of departure and arrival times, chances are good that people will choose to fly rather than sleep-drive.
But, imagine smaller self-driving vehicles, perhaps the size of a large van, with four or so bunks and a small comfortable seating area that could be booked for travel on demand. Businesses might jump at the chance to have teams taken safely to meetings overnight, or to use travel time for working. Families might love to have an autonomous van come up the driveway for a pajama-clad trip to Disneyworld. College students could team up for a cheap spring break trip, pool long rides home for the holidays, or just go on a road trip with consequence-free drinking and driving.
All that said, from the point of view of the passengers, where the vehicle is driven by a computer or by a human matters not. All they know is that they’re not driving, and they’re free to nap or read or work while the miles peel away. But to the company providing the service, eliminating the costs associated with hiring large numbers of human drivers is probably a good argument for investing in autonomous vehicles. Providing the freedom of sleeping, working, or partying during the trip would just be a way to add value and attract the customers needed to justify the expense of automating the people-freight.
6 thoughts on “Automate The Freight: When The Freight Is People”
Anyone else remember there is this thing called Amtrak? Which loses money.
Even for regular freight, trains are far more efficient, never stop except at the stations, and can have large spaces.
There is also the question if Self Driving Cars can work in the rather different rural areas that aren’t mapped to the centimeter and have different condition.
The one key here is with a car with self driving mode, you will have your car at the destination with your baggage. No checking it or having to rent a car or get a taxi.
The article is talking about a minibus or a van that is upholstered for sleeping, not for driving around town during the day. It has the same issue as camper vans – plus the fact that this is supposed to be a night-driver between cities and you can’t hog it for personal use because it has to charge up during the day and then run to other customers.
It still drops you off somewhere – just not at the bus/train station. It takes you from door to door, which “solves” the last mile problem by the letter of the law rather than the spirit of it.
Of course you can sleep in a Model S that’s driving itself through the night, but that’s not very comfortable, and that goes back to square one.
I’ve mentally started replacing sentences like “when we all get self-driving cars” with “when we all get flying cars.” It’s pretty effective. Investors or not, totally autonomous cars for general use on all roads ain’t happening any time soon.
Depends on your definition of “soon” and “good enough”.
Musk is predicting fully autonomous vehicles in 2020. His predictions are usually late, but they haven’t been wrong so far so… maybe 2022 will see full autonomy.
And as pointed out on another blog, “good enough” doesn’t have to mean perfect, it only needs to be “better than human”. Once self-driving can be proven to be better than human, there will be enormous pressure from insurance companies to make the feature available.
And as also pointed out, “good enough” doesn’t have to mean “all conditions” either (such as snowstorm driving or backroad country driving). There’s enough completely mapped territory and good weather in the US to sustain lots of business models based on self-driving vehicles. We can still use human drivers for the really hard cases.
Two years doesn’t seem like such a long time to wait.
“Good enough” needs to be _equal_ or better than human for safety. That goal is apparently still a long way away.
Waymo and Cruise have, from what limited documentation is publicly available, accident rates around 2-3 times human. They’re getting hit most of the time rather than vice-versa, and they’ve all been essentially fender-benders. But it looks like their (still) erratic braking and hesitant navigation of intersections is causing trouble.
They’re playing it very conservative, which is probably appropriate at this stage. But it’s hard on the human drivers who share the road with them when they do “crazy” things. It’s like over-cautious teenagers merging onto highways.
We also don’t know what percentage of the time a human override saves a pedestrian/other driver’s life.
Humans are still significantly better drivers. I would guess more than two years on this one. Ford and Toyota say something like 10-20, which puts them on the previously mentioned flying-car timeline. But we’ll see. I’d be stoked to be surprised.
>”“Good enough” needs to be _equal_ or better than human for safety.”
Which human?
1) Most people are better drivers than the statistically average driver, because the average is loaded up with multiple crashes, DUIs, breakdowns etc. that happen to a small minority of really terrible drivers.
2) Even accounting for that by using median instead of mean as the definition for “average”, half the drivers out there would still be safer just driving themselves, and another quarter or so would only see a marginal improvement.
3) The statistics for self-driving vehicles are very fuzzy because they keep changing the software and the cars, and the criteria for safety, and you can always claim that the -previous- model was dangerous while the current model (for which there isn’t enough data yet) is safe. You can’t ban the car either without enough data to prove that it wasn’t safe, so it will take decades in legal battles before anyone admits anything…
4) Corporations will pick the lowest fence to jump, and pull all the tricks to put inadequate and unsafe products on the market before their competition manages the same, or because they need a gimmick to sell their otherwise lackluster or overhyped product. (See, Tesla)
5) Autonomous driving takes away your personal choice to drive safely. Now you’re subject to a machine that is -allowed- to kill you with a certain probability, which you have no influence over whatsoever.