If there’s one thing any cat will work for, it’s food. Usually, this just consists of meowing and/or standing on your chest until you give up the goods. [DynamicallyInvokable] has a beautiful cat, Emma, who meows loudly for food at obscene hours of the morning. As she ages, it’s getting harder and more important to control her weight. Clearly, it was time to build the ultimate automatic cat feeder—one that allows him to get lazy while at the same time getting smart about Emma’s weight.
After a year and a half of work, the feeder is complete. Not only does it deliver the goods several times a day, it sends a heap of data to the cloud about Emma’s eating habits. There’s a scale built into the platform, and another in the food bowl. Together, they provide metrics galore that get automatically uploaded to AWS. Everything is controlled with an ESP32 Arduino, including a rainbow of WS2812s that chases its tail around the base of the feeder. The faster it goes, the closer it is to feeding time.
The best part about this unique feeder is that nearly every piece is 3D printed, including the gears. Be sure to check out the build gallery, where you can watch it come together piece by piece. Oh, and claw your way past the break to see Emma get fed.
Emma doesn’t have to worry about sharing her food. If she did, maybe [DynamicallyInvokable] could use facial recognition to meet the needs of multiple cats.
5 thoughts on “Cat Feeder Adds Metrics To Meow Mix”
Now to add a scale to the litter box as well… (Seriously, though, you could then develop a fairly accurate idea of what was “in flight” in the food–>poop pipeline at any gi sn time).
Not that most people want to think too closely about that continuum and its icky middle stages (somehow those middle stages manage to be ickier than the end stage).
Now that’s a great way to keep your cat healthy!
The real trick would be to feed my four cats, and feed them differing amounts based identity. Some get more than others.
collars with RFID tags, if they are not already chipped.
Place the food such that access is restricted to a single animal at a time and you can get a log.
Four bowls with automatic covers tied to the particular RFID, and you get control.
1) Make a phone app for it.
2) Manufacture it in China.
3) PROFIT!