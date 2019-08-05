If you treat your Pi as a wearable or a tablet, you will already have a battery. If you treat your Pi as a desktop you will already have a plug-in power supply, but how about if you live where mains power is unreliable? Like [jwhart1], you may consider building an uninterruptible power supply into a USB cable. UPSs became a staple of office workers when one-too-many IT headaches were traced back to power outages. The idea is that a battery will keep your computer running while the power gets its legs back. In the case of a commercial UPS, most generate an AC waveform which your computer’s power supply converts it back to DC, but if you can create the right DC voltage right to the board, you skip the inverting and converting steps.
Cheap batteries develop a memory if they’re drained often, but if you have enough space consider supercapacitors which can take that abuse. They have a lower energy density rating than lithium batteries, but that should not be an issue for short power losses. According to [jwhart1], this quick-and-dirty approach will power a full-sized Pi, keyboard, and mouse for over a minute. If power is restored, you get to keep on trucking. If your power doesn’t come back, you have time to save your work and shut down. Spending an afternoon on a power cable could save a weekend’s worth of work, not a bad time-gamble.
We see what a supercap UPS looks like, but what about one built into a lightbulb or a feature-rich programmable UPS?
6 thoughts on “A SuperCap UPS”
“Cheap batteries develop a memory if they’re drained often”
This is an urban myth.
Well it was a thing for older battery chemistries. People for whatever reason still act like it’s a thing.
In any case, a UPS battery isn’t drained often. Most of the time it’s 100% and on a charger anyway.
Not for NiCd it isn’t.
Half correct. Current generation Li-Ion and Li-po batteries do not develop a memory like Ni-Cad’s use to. They still have a finite charge/discharge cycle life span. This is measured differently based on company but the general rule of thumb is the cycle life span is measured in full charge/discharge cycles. Electrolytics do not suffer from either of the above mentioned issues. Electrolytics still have an overall life span based on the degradation of the dielectric fluid used. And heaven help you if you run them over the rated voltage!
Point being, if you don’t have a charge controller, super-caps (with the current limit resistor!) may be the most convenient way to go.
Isn’t this a bad idea unless all the capacitor’s ESRs are matched?
In addition, the loading on the USB P.S. would be quite significant / could possibly damage it?
If your power supply can limit the output current for the necessary time it takes for such big capacitance to charge up… because it looks like a short to GND. It also takes quite some time to charge that up… do your math, 50F, 5V and typical 1A PSU, or even a 5A PSU…. plus ESR concerns as mentioned in the post above, also because those caps have current limits which may not be respected by the PSU.