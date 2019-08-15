DIY PC Test Bench Puts Hardware Troubleshooting Out In The Open

If you’ve built a few PCs, you know how frustrating troubleshooting can be. Finding a faulty component inside the cramped confines of a case can be painful — whether its literal when sharp edges draw blood, or just figurative when you have to open that cramped case multiple times to make adjustments.

[Colonel Camp] decided to make life a bit easier by building this PC test bench which makes component troubleshooting much easier and can be built with old parts you probably have lying around. [Camp] was inspired by an old Linus PC Tech Tips video on the same topic. The key to the build is an old PC case. These cases are often riveted together, s a drill makes quick work of disassembling the chassis to easily get to all of the components. The motherboard pan and rear panel/card cage become the top shelf of the test bench, while the outer shell of the case becomes the base and a storage area. Two pieces of lumber support the upper shelf. The build was primed and painted with several coats of grey.

[Camp] built up his testbench with a modest motherboard, cooler and a 970 video card. He loaded up Manjaro Linux to verify everything worked. The basic hardware has already been replaced with a new system including a ridiculously huge cooler. But that’s all in a day’s work for a test bench PC.

We’ve seen some wild workbenches over the years, and this one fits right in for all your PC projects. Check out the video after the break!

    1. Indeed, we are hackers, I use a piece of cardboard, or my cutting mat and throw the PC equipment on there. Never had an issue.

      However, I do wonder the ‘function’ of the wooden stand offs – is it just to raise the level of the motherboard? My desk is already high enough that I wouldn’t actually want to raise it any higher…

  2. IMO not worth a Hackaday post. There’s a lot of empty space that’s not used at all– for example, the PSU could have been placed below the system board to reduce the footprint (AKA desk/tabletop space it eats up). Then the desktop footprint would be the size of the mATX board (9.6 in x 9.6in) plus around two inches width and depth.

  3. I use the cardboard box the MB comes in to do testing. As long as one supervises it, since these days, the VRM modules can get quite toasty and possibly cause a fire. For the quick DOA test, that works fine.

