If you’ve built a few PCs, you know how frustrating troubleshooting can be. Finding a faulty component inside the cramped confines of a case can be painful — whether its literal when sharp edges draw blood, or just figurative when you have to open that cramped case multiple times to make adjustments.
[Colonel Camp] decided to make life a bit easier by building this PC test bench which makes component troubleshooting much easier and can be built with old parts you probably have lying around. [Camp] was inspired by an old Linus PC Tech Tips video on the same topic. The key to the build is an old PC case. These cases are often riveted together, s a drill makes quick work of disassembling the chassis to easily get to all of the components. The motherboard pan and rear panel/card cage become the top shelf of the test bench, while the outer shell of the case becomes the base and a storage area. Two pieces of lumber support the upper shelf. The build was primed and painted with several coats of grey.
[Camp] built up his testbench with a modest motherboard, cooler and a 970 video card. He loaded up Manjaro Linux to verify everything worked. The basic hardware has already been replaced with a new system including a ridiculously huge cooler. But that’s all in a day’s work for a test bench PC.
We’ve seen some wild workbenches over the years, and this one fits right in for all your PC projects. Check out the video after the break!
6 thoughts on “DIY PC Test Bench Puts Hardware Troubleshooting Out In The Open”
uhhh. wow?
Indeed, we are hackers, I use a piece of cardboard, or my cutting mat and throw the PC equipment on there. Never had an issue.
However, I do wonder the ‘function’ of the wooden stand offs – is it just to raise the level of the motherboard? My desk is already high enough that I wouldn’t actually want to raise it any higher…
Maybe I’m being a bit harsh here, I guess it makes sense if you build a lot of PC’s. But if I did that, I’d take away that horrible (and now pointless) backplane too.
IMO not worth a Hackaday post. There’s a lot of empty space that’s not used at all– for example, the PSU could have been placed below the system board to reduce the footprint (AKA desk/tabletop space it eats up). Then the desktop footprint would be the size of the mATX board (9.6 in x 9.6in) plus around two inches width and depth.
How about if he just purchases an “open air” system case, and created a howto, which entails how to plug in components, and how to get the best price on Ali?
I use the cardboard box the MB comes in to do testing. As long as one supervises it, since these days, the VRM modules can get quite toasty and possibly cause a fire. For the quick DOA test, that works fine.