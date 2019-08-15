Safety Systems For Stopping An Uncontrolled Drone Crash

We spend a lot of time here at Hackaday talking about drone incidents and today we’re looking into the hazard of operating in areas where people are present. Accidents happen, and a whether it’s a catastrophic failure or just a dead battery pack, the chance of a multi-rotor aircraft crashing down onto people below is a real and persistent hazard. For amateur fliers, operating over crowds of people is simply banned, but there are cases where professionally-piloted dones are flying near crowds of people and other safety measures need to be considered.
We saw a skier narrowly missed by a falling camera drone in 2015, and a couple weeks back there was news of a postal drone trial in Switzerland being halted after a parachute system failed. When a multirotor somehow fails while in flight it represents a multi-kilogram
flying weapon widow-maker equipped with spinning blades, how does it make it to the ground in as safe a manner as possible? Does it fall in uncontrolled flight, or does it activate a failsafe technology and retain some form of control as it descends?
Is One In Three Thousand An Acceptable Crash Rate?
With customers demanding faster delivery and low or no-cost delivery the industry is scrambling to develop delivery systems that undercut competitors. The Swiss postal service — appropriately named Swiss Post — are testing autonomous multirotors operated by the drone delivery startup Matternet. The design includes a parachute that can be deployed to slow an uncontrolled fall. But spinning rotors and string-like items don’t mix well. In their testing, a failure occurred almost immediately following deployment when the line securing the parachute to the machine caught in a rotor and broke/
In 3000 flights they had experienced only one other failure, when a machine deployed its parachute successfully and descended into Lake Zurich. Swiss Post are now insisting on some upgrades to the system including two lines to tether the parachute instead of just one, and metal reinforcement for the parachute lines. It’s unclear whether Matternet have developed their own parachute system or whether they used one off-the-shelf, but the incident provides a rare public examination of the technology.
Save the Drone: Parachutes and Lost Propeller Operation
There are multiple manufacturers offering parachute systems for existing multirotors, either triggered through the machine’s firmware or through their own on-board sensors. Just one example is SkyCat, whose spring-loaded parachute canon is demonstrated in this video. It’s interesting to browse their various sites and observe the different marketing tacks for the different communities, for professional systems the emphasis is on safety when flying over crowds while for the enthusiast flier the emphasis is on protecting the valuable machine from damage.
Of course, a parachute is not the only game in town when it comes to multirotor safety. There are systems that can keep a multirotor flying without a propeller. Clever algorithms in the flight controller can detect when a motor fails or a propeller is lost, and use the remaining motors to induce a spin and bring the craft to ground with some stability.
Normally, multirotor aircraft rely on the force from one rotor to keep that side of the aircraft level. Losing one propeller upsets a delicate balance between all rotors, but equilibrium can be regained in an emergency situation by using extreme yaw so that the force of the remaining propellers is be averaged over all sides of the aircraft. A team at ETH Zurich pioneered this technique. It has been used to great effect by the drone show provider Verity Studios who have produced a series of videos showing it in action. Even when the machine is assaulted in flight with a piece of timber and loses a rotor it regains level flight under some control and is able to descend safely.
We Have To Take This Technology Seriously
At the professional level, these technologies are essential for craft flying in proximity to an audience. Unfortunately these systems are absent from the hobby side of things. We are unaware of any open source or otherwise free drone firmwares that contain something like the ETZ algorithms, and we can’t find any parachute failsafe systems that we might have featured in the past.
Perhaps this doesn’t matter for a casual user with a small drone and an eye to safe flying rules, but should it be something that we think about? Those serious in the hobby are operating thousands of dollars worth of equipment worth protecting from a sudden and unexpected meeting with the cold hard earth. And we exist as never before in a hostile environment where the drone is the subject of a questionable moral panic, and anything to make flight safer and mitigate fear can only be a good thing. As always the comments are open.
13 thoughts on “Safety Systems For Stopping An Uncontrolled Drone Crash”
It is not a “flying weapon”. Nothing is a weapon until it is used with intent to harm. Are you using a weapon to pound a nail in? No, it’s a hammer. If you use it to pound someone’s head in, THEN it’s a weapon. Get it right!
“Nothing is a weapon until it is used with intent to harm.”
Like a nuclear bomb. Nice, safe, “I want to be your friend” nuclear bomb.
Although it turned out to be impractical, controlled nuclear detonations were possibilities for mining and rocket propulsion systems.
So close… but still a weapon. Just like an assault rifle is a weapon even not when in use. Besides, the author said it “represents” a flying weapon. So not a literal weapon, but rather an object that can bring harm, although unintentional.
So is a knife a weapon? I mean I use it to cook but I could just as easily use it to stab someone. Is it ‘not in use’ when I’m cooking because I’m certainly using it just not to harm others.
The same is true of your “assault rifle” example (I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that you meant the M16 or other which has a select fire and not the AR15 which is objectively not an assault rifle), yes I could use it to kill people, maybe shoot a fox to defend my farm, or I could use it to punch holes in beaver damn that’s flooding a local town (probably not the most effective tool for the job but one that would achieve it’s goal). In that last example is it a tool, a weapon, is it a weapon being used as a tool?
As for the nuclear bomb example. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_Explosions_for_the_National_Economy It was definitely researched for peaceful applications for the device, it in fact was used a few times to put out natural gas fires. https://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/non-power-nuclear-applications/industry/peaceful-nuclear-explosions.aspx
So again I ask, is my chefs knife a weapon? Or does it depend on the application which is exactly what the original poster was saying.
Respectivey Project Plowshare and Project Sea Dragon.
And I agree. Drones, hammers, knives are not weapons, they’re tools that can be used as weapons.
Aso in my native language “a weapon” is literaly transated to english as “something that defends. So weapons are not ingerenty bad things. Bad people are.
Respectively Project Plowshare and Project Sea Dragon.
I agree that objects like drones, knives or hammers can be use as weapons, but let’s not forget that they are far better TOOLS.
Also weapons are not a bad thing. Eg. i n my native language “weapon” is “broń” (litterally something that defends).
These items are not bad. Bad people are.
Epic reductio ad absurdum dude.
You have a point that this is not a superb choice of words. In changing it, it’s really difficult to figure out what to call it. I went with “widow maker” since it describes an objects passive potential to cause harm.
Still overly negative. People aren’t describing Camrys as widow-makers, yet they have far greater history of actually being involved in people’s deaths. While the military does have drones, the weapon systems onboard are what cause destruction. Mounting a SAM to a moped doesn’t make the moped bad (poor example, as mopeds are inherently bad), it would simply be acting as a platform. Additionally, comparing a military drone that is the size of a manned plane, with that of recreational or commercial drones would be like comparing a toy car to an MRAP.
My half-baked idea would be airbags to slow down the fall and cushion the landing. Independent power source and instrumentation, perhaps with a gas cartridge to avoid omg explosives on board.
Like the mars rovers. I think it makes sense. Two issues I can think of: Accidentally setting off the airbags while in proximity to the ground/people (and the accompanied flying shrapnel) and the penalty to payload of carrying such a safety feature. Still, i think we should investigate the possibility.
There are so many corner cases, I don’t think there is a way to prevent all injuries from a multi copter in flight. So much energy in motion.
Not saying they shouldn’t try, maybe there will eventually be an acceptable risk level.