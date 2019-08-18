Exploring The Science Behind Dirty Air Filters

Obviously, if the air filters in your home HVAC system are dirty, you should change them. But exactly how dirty is dirty? [Tim Rightnour] had heard it said that if you didn’t change your filter every month or so, it could have a detrimental effect on the system’s energy consumption. Thinking that sounded suspiciously like a rumor Big Filter™ would spread to bump up their sales, he decided to collect his own data and see if there was any truth to it.
There’s a number of ways you could tackle a project like this, but [Tim] wanted to keep it relatively simple. A pressure sensor on either side of the filter should tell him how much it’s restricting the airflow, and recording the wattage of the ventilation fan would give him an idea on roughly how hard the system was working.
Now [Tim] could have got this all set up and ran it for a couple months to see the values gradually change…but who’s got time for all that? Instead, he recorded data while he switched between a clean filter, a mildly dirty one, and one that should have been taken out back and shot. Each one got 10 minutes in the system to make its impression on the sensors, including a run with no filter at all to serve as a baseline.
The findings were somewhat surprising. While there was a sizable drop in airflow when the dirty filter was installed, [Tim] found the difference between the clean filter and mildly soiled filter was almost negligible. This would seem to indicate that there’s little value in preemptively changing your filter. Counter-intuitively, he also found that the energy consumption of the ventilation fan actually dropped by nearly 50 watts when the dirty filter was installed. So much for a clean filter keeping your energy bill lower.
With today’s cheap sensors and virtually infinite storage space to hold the data from them, we’re seeing hackers find all kinds of interesting trends in everyday life. While we don’t think your air filters are spying on you, we can’t say the same for those fancy new water meters.
6 thoughts on “Exploring The Science Behind Dirty Air Filters”
Well the fan may use less energy, but it is doing less work – CFM’s drop as it pulls more vacuum, so the heating and/or cooling job the overall system is supposed to be doing will use more energy or fail to maintain climate settings.
Agree. Anyone who had put their hand over a fan intake would know that the fan picks up speed and uses less energy. If he would have bothered to put a timer on the HVAC system he would have noticed that his heat / cool cycle would have lasted longer with the dirty filter compared to the clean one due to the loss of CFM’S.
I’d be curious how it all pans out in the end – runtime might not change much – lowering CFM you’re going to increase temperature rise (if heating) or drop (running AC). Overall you’re going to loose some efficiency I’m sure, but would be curious how much actually in the end. As long as you don’t loose enough CFM to ice up an AC coil, I’m guessing it’s a relatively minor difference.
The point of changing the filter is to allow a relatively low pressure gradient/high volumetric flow circulation system to operate efficiently throughout its environmental volume. The higher rate of airflow, the more uniform the temperature/humidity and the more comfortable you are. Likely the change intervals are averages of some sort – mine become clogged solid in shorter periods than the recommended interval as a function of pets and a lot of indoor-outdoor traffic.
A more useful (if somewhat ambitious) experiment would be to cut cardboard “filters” with varying degrees of occluded area to find the rolloff point of the HVAC system (that is, where it becomes noticeably unable to keep up with the heating/cooling load), and match that to the pressure drop of the filters in various stages of filth, preferably without damaging anything. Finding the time that it takes to reach this point would be that particular systems changeout interval.
I agree with the procedure of 3 filters, but “recording the wattage of the ventilation fan would give him an idea on roughly how hard the system was working.”, I’m not sure about. I’ve seen filters clog, cause flow restrictions and permit air-conditioning systems to build ice which further blocks airflow and almost completely shuts down the system. I’d be very interested in a second round with longer sampling periods, flow rate, temperature differential, maybe evaporator temperature and compressor duty cycle. Now that could be conclusive. Good effort, but it would be really cool if you could dig deeper.
Many gas furnaces require a certain b=number of CFM through them to keep the heat exchanger cool enough. I live in an area with a lot of students who rent old houses. A very common thing in the wintertime will be a furnace not running. The not running will be from the hot surface igniter being burnt out, or the heat exchanger overtemp sensor being bad. If you take the time to watch the furnace after replacing the defective part (an alarming number of HVAC tech’s don’t) you often see that it is short cycling and turning off on a heat exchanger over temp error and not the thermostat. This is almost always caused by the students covering HVAC ducts in less used parts of the house to save on energy, but in the process they choke off the furnace. You can only hit the heat exchanger overtemp limit so many times before it starts to take it’s toll on the heat exchanger, which will warp or crack. Cooling systems usually just ice up if they don’t get enough air flow. It does not make them happy, but you don’t see the permanent damage you see with furnaces.