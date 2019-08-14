Data Mining Home Water Usage; Your Water Meter Knows You A Bit Too Well

The average person has become depressingly comfortable with the surveillance dystopia we live in. For better or for worse, they’ve come to accept the fact that data about their lives is constantly being collected and analyzed. We’re at the point where a sizable chunk of people believe their smartphone is listening in on their personal conversations and tailoring advertisements to overheard keywords, yet it’s unlikely they’re troubled enough by the idea that they’d actually turn off the phone.
But even the most privacy-conscious among us probably wouldn’t consider our water usage to be any great secret. After all, what could anyone possibly learn from studying how much water you use? Well, as [Jason Bowling] has proven with his fascinating water-meter data research, it turns out you can learn a whole hell of a lot by watching water use patterns. By polling a whole-house water flow meter every second and running the resulting data through various machine learning algorithms, [Jason] found there is a lot of personal information hidden in this seemingly innocuous data stream.
The key is that every water-consuming device in your home has a discernible “fingerprint” that, with enough time, can be identified and tracked. Appliances that always use the same amount of water, like an ice maker or dishwasher, are obvious spikes among the noise. But [Jason] was able to pick up even more subtle differences, such as which individual toilet in the home had been flushed and when.
Further, if you watch the data long enough, you can even start to identify information about individuals within the home. Want to know how many kids are in the family? Monitoring for frequent baths that don’t fill the tub all the way would be a good start. Want to know how restful somebody’s sleep was? A count of how many times the toilet was flushed overnight could give you an idea.
In terms of the privacy implications of what [Jason] has discovered, we’re mildly horrified. Especially since we’ve already seen how utility meters can be sniffed with nothing more exotic than an RTL-SDR. But on the other hand, his write-up is a fantastic look at how you can put machine learning to work in even the most unlikely of applications. The information he’s collected on using Python to classify time series data and create visualizations will undoubtedly be of interest to anyone who’s got a big data problem they’re looking to solve.
7 thoughts on “Data Mining Home Water Usage; Your Water Meter Knows You A Bit Too Well”
Polling by second can tell a lot of information. When our town polls for billing purposes I think it’s more like once an hour or even once a day which now blends all of that usage together and makes it harder to find patterns.
Smart water meter usage was also once used as evidence in a murder case, with the prosecution claiming that a large spike in usage around the time of the murder was indicative of a clean-up effort.
https://www.wateronline.com/doc/smart-water-meter-considered-evidence-murder-case-0001
“yet it’s unlikely they’re troubled enough by the idea that they’d actually turn off the phone.”
Doesn’t help much if the alphabet agencies can listen in with the phone off :P
Probably why all late generation phones have non-removable batteries :D
So, houses in his area don´t have a per-house water tank ? That means, when *whatever* happens with the street plumbing, they get no water until the problem is repaired ?
Wait, where do you live where houses have their own water tanks? I’ve never heard of this in the US. Beyond the hot water, anyway. Though even some homes are going away with that now.
I’m not sure what Rog is talking about, but even a hot water tank will immediately drawn make-up water as it is used in the house. So it wouldn’t mask usage.
Jace, are you sure?
Many tanks logic units start to refill only after a given low level threshold, witch a constant flow. So they mask all the small utilities specific patterns.