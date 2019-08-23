Do you want to be a better person? Maybe you want to curse less, drink more water, or post fewer inflammatory comments on the internet. You could go the old school route by wearing a rubber band around your wrist and snapping it every time you slip, or literally pat yourself on the back when you do the right thing. While these types of reinforcement methods may deter bad behavior and encourage good, they are quite lean on data. And who wants that?
After an unpleasant conference call, [Darian] cursed a blue streak that left his coworkers shocked and speechless. This inciting incident began the hero’s journey that will end with a kinder, gentler [Darian], as long as he has his trusty Be Better Bracelet. He tried involving Alexa when at home, and various apps elsewhere to track these venomous utterances, but he yearned for a single solution that’s always available.
The sole purpose of this bracelet is low-cost, unobtrusive habit tracking. Though tied to a phone, it won’t tell time, predict the weather, or alert the user to incoming what-have-yous. It will simply record button presses, which are assigned meaning in the app settings. It’s up to the user to set goals, analyze the data, and reward or punish themselves accordingly.
[Darian] is still working out the design kinks to make this as small and cheap as possible. If you have suggestions, let him know.
3 thoughts on “Be Better Bracelet Breaks Bad Habits, Fosters Favorable Fixations”
I was expecting an electric shock function to be built in. :P
One of the hardest habits to break in public speaking is “disfluencies”, which are filler words or noises when one is searching for a thought: “ah”, “um”, “ya know”, double clutch (restarting a sentence from the beginning), and so on.
The reason it’s so hard is that we don’t notice when we do it.
One way to break these is to have your girlfriend (wife, husband, whatever) simply say “ding” every time they hear one. This will alert your conscious mind every time you do it, and eventually you’ll stop. Very effective.
I suspect the best memory aid to stop swearing would be a bracelet that *detects* swearing, and simply alerts the user that it is happening. A cell phone buzzer would suffice.
Early Simpson’s episode with everyone shocking each other.