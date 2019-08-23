IBM’s Power processor architecture is probably best known today as those humongous chips that power everything from massive mainframes and supercomputers to slightly less massive mainframes and servers. Originally developed in the 1980s, Power CPUs have been a reliable presence in the market for decades, forming the backbone of systems like IBM’s RS/6000 and AS/400 and later line of Power series.
Now IBM is making the Power ISA free to use after first opening up access to the ISA with the OpenPower Foundation. Amidst the fully free and open RISC-V ISA making headway into the computing market, and ARM feeling pressured to loosen up its licensing, it seems they figured that it’s best to join the party early. Without much of a threat to its existing business customers who are unlikely to whip up their own Power CPUs in a back office and not get IBM’s support that’s part of the business deal, it seems mostly aimed at increasing Power’s and with it IBM’s foothold in the overall market.
The Power ISA started out as the POWER ISA, before it evolved into the PowerPC ISA, co-developed with Motorola and Apple and made famous by Apple’s use of the G3 through G5 series of PowerPC CPUs. The PowerPC ISA eventually got turned into today’s Power ISA. As a result it shares many commonalities with both POWER and PowerPC, being its de facto successor.
In addition, IBM is also opening its OpenCAPI accelerator and OpenCAPI Memory Interface variant that will be part of the upcoming Power9′ CPU. These technologies are aimed at reducing the number of interconnections required to link CPUs together, ranging from NVLink, to Infinity Fabric and countless more, not to mention memory, where OMI memory could offer interesting possibilities.
15 thoughts on “Joining The RISC-V Ranks: IBM’s Power ISA To Become Free”
Yes actually. Find me a Power 9 (or even a Power 8) develops board, and I’ll start developing stuff in Linux on. Perhaps even a Slackware port for the Power family.
You don’t need to get a developer board, if you have an actual product, then IBM Poughkeepsie will happily give you a test account on one of their machines.
Having an actual product is one thing. Having a product that sells is another. Personally I’d rather have that board.
Talk to raptorcs.com they sell servers, desktops, and bare motherboards.
I love me some AIX – talk about uptime…. You can even upgrade the kernel in latest releases without a reboot, and boot volume resizing/mirroring/migrations/etc have been no problem for a long time.
The real place you find power architecture… Embedded! Almost every GM vehicle made in the past 15 years. Dodge, Cummins, many Fords. Cisco routers. And that’s just quickly off the top of my head!
Ford still uses micro controllers from the 90’s
What supercomputer in the top 500 uses IBM processors?
Literally the top 2…..
The cluster shown above for example.
It’s the worlds most powerful super computer.
>Would you use Power in your projects?
Considering it is only the ISA that’s ‘free’ and not the actual HDL or RTL implementation. The answer is 99.99% ‘No’ for the HaD readers. It is only a question if you don’t understand what’s being released or asking a different crowd.
For RISC-V, at east there are some source code floating around as a starting point as well as chips.
The situation with using Power in a project is still better than it is with modern X86 processors.