Fair warning: once you’ve watched [Stephen]’s tiny workshop tour, you will officially be out of excuses for why you need to expand your workshop. And, once you see his storage and organization hacks, you’ll be shamed into replicating some in whatever space you call home.
[Stephen]’s woodshop is a cozy 6′ x 8′ (1.8 m x 2.4 m) garden shed. The front wall is almost entirely occupied by the door and a window, reducing the amount of wall space available but providing ample natural light and keeping the small space from inducing claustrophobia. Absolutely every square inch of the remaining space is optimized and organized. [Stephen] wisely eschews bulky cabinets in favor of hanging tool racks, all mounted flexibly to the wall on French cleats. Everything has a place, and since every hand tool is literally within arm’s reach, it stays stored until it’s needed and goes right back when it’s done. The shop boasts way more than hand tools, though; a lathe, drill press, thickness planer, sander, air compressor, scroll saw, band saw, and even a table saw all fit in there. There’s even dust collection courtesy of “The Beast”, [Stephen]’s DIY dust extractor.
No matter whether you work in wood, metal, or silicon, we could all learn some lessons from [Stephen]’s shop. It’s a model of efficiency and organization, and while he’s not likely to build a full-size [Queen Anne] dresser in there, it’s clear from his blog that he gets a lot done with it. Too bad we missed this one the last time we did a roundup of tiny shops.
6 thoughts on “Tiny Woodshop Is Packed With Space-Saving Hacks”
Nice work!
He does some amazing crafts out of that space (seen on the blog).
Probably a nice shop to build, but I could never work in that. However modular the setup, there is something about doing a project that sequentially clutters up the room in a nice way.. I can’t lose that. It informs me on how the project is going and how I can make a space better.
I. am. so. unworthy.
Here is yet another instance where I wish Hackaday would give us a few more photos rather than just wanting to ship us off to a video.
Absolutely BEAUTIFUL, very clever and inspiring !
Would never work out for me. Can’t remember where tools are and where to put them away. They’re supposed to be in the pile right where I left them! Just like my parts!