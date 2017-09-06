Ask Hackaday: How Small is Your Shop?

Electronics, metalwork, carpentry, sewing — however you express your inner hacker, you’ve got to have a place to work. Most of us start out small, assembling projects on the kitchen table, or sharing space on a computer desk. But eventually, if we’re lucky, we all move on to some kind of dedicated space. My first “shop” was a corner of the basement my Dad used for his carpentry projects. He built me what seemed at the time like a huge bench but was probably only about five feet long. Small was fine with me, though, and on that bench I plotted and planned and drew schematics and had my first real lesson in why you don’t reach for a soldering iron without looking first. My thumb still bears that scar as a reminder.
Many of us outgrow that first tiny space eventually, as projects (and accumulated junk) outpace the available space. Some of us go on to build workspaces to die for; personally, I feel wholly inadequate whenever I see Frank Howarth’s immense wood shop, with its high ceilings, huge windows for natural light, and what amounts to a loading dock. Whenever I see it I think The work I could do in there!
Or could I? Is bigger necessarily better when it comes to workspaces? Would more space make me a better craftsman?
I doubt it. Personally, all a huge wood shop would be for me is a place to stash too much junk and an excuse to buy too many tools. Last year we moved across the country, and before we left I divested myself of most of my woodworking machines simply because it costs crazy money to ship heavy stuff. My intention was to build a new wood shop based mostly around hand tools, being generally smaller, quieter, and generating less dust. I told myself I’d only need a small space for a bench and some chisels, and that would force me to learn skills like hand-cutting dovetail joints. As I watched my tools go down the driveway at fire sale prices to Craigslist buyers, I cheered myself with the thought that in the end, it would make me a better woodworker.
Even though I haven’t built that space yet for lack of free time — somebody has to write these articles! — I still think a smaller workspace will be a net benefit. For inspiration on what kind of craftsmanship is possible in a tiny shop, look no further than Clickspring, the YouTube channel devoted to some of the most mesmerizing machining videos around, including a masterful open-frame clock.
Chris produces his works of art, both the timepieces and his videos, from a ridiculously small machine shop that covers a mere 6.5 square meters (70 sq ft). Stuffed into this long, narrow space are two lathes, a milling machine, a sturdy workbench, and plenty of well-thought-out storage. That Chris works mainly on clocks and other smallish pieces probably helps make the shop work, as does that fact that he can spread out into an outdoor space for large jobs or those that produce fumes. But picture yourself working in that space and turning out work of that quality. Apparently, size doesn’t always matter.
Now it’s your turn. How small a shop do you have? Does a small shop limit you in any way? Do you think it makes you a better craftsman? Is your small shop just a temporary space on the way to bigger and better thing? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t forget to share pictures of your shop, along with any tips you have for dealing with a small space.
Featured image: Mr. Carlson’s Lab.
10 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: How Small is Your Shop?”
Wait. Why is a truly small shop something to be desired in the first place? It means you have to move five extra things to get to anything and even getting basic access to tools becomes awkward, let along having the space to properly use them.
It’s cheaper overall and easier to heat and cool and so on but that also means it’s just crammed so close together that at some point it becomes truly detrimental to your workflow. I am all for having an organized shop and you only need so much space to be effective but at some point, like micro houses, it becomes detrimental to actually getting things done in a clean, efficient and orderly manner.
It seems better to find a balance than to place the value of a small space so high against so many other competing things.
I think you missed the point of the article, but ended up at the same conclusion.
400 sq ft, updated by another 200 sqft 2 years ago. Did all RnD, and production of metal clay since 2006. So far we have sold over 25 tons. Small places are easier to keep organised.
My shop is electronics building and is 16′ x 20′ on the 1st floor – working area, & 16′ x 8′ on 2nd floor – storage. Then an 8′ x 20′ wood working area. The my wife is a sewing person with an 24′ 30′ x 10′ volume, as the walls are covered by shelves. Small is not an option!
to be fair, the iconic pile in the article photo is only part of Paul’s shack
Working with about 100 sq ft in a space that is not designed for working in. Within that, a large CNC mill, shop smith mark V, and wood crammed in every corner. I have a community maker space that I work in when I have a project that is just too large or requires extra special tooling.
I had bought a small handy house (portable buildings) years ago for a decent price. Measured about 10 by 12 (feet), double doors on the front so I could easily back my truck up to it and load/unload, windows on front only (did not want anyone having easy access from the back),windows in the front for a small window unit in one, a heater for the winter (could open the other window to vent gases if needed, depending on type of heat and what I was doing).
Size was perfect. plenty of room and privacy.
I did not count on the wife and kids though, and all the crap that everyone “must keep” for many,many years, including all the damn decorations for christmas, halloween, easter, goddamn,you name it!
So, after many years of using the storage building for,you know, actual storage, I watched my work shop dwindle from plenty of space, to half the size, to 1/4 side, to enough room for a work bench and books, to being stacked up with all kinds of crap on my work bench. I gave up! it was nice to have a place to work, that was mine, set up exactly how I wanted, with a TV and dish link, but that’s all gone,I rarely go out to it anymore and when I do, it is a nightmare.
This is a warning to everyone, if you get space, fight for it early on, never give it up, do not EVER let anyone in it! once “they” get in there, however cute you think they are or however much they bitch and complain, you will loose it all. It is a war, and like all wars,once they find a foothold, it is very difficult to get it back. Go ahead, throw those old baby cloths in there thinking maybe one day someone will need them, or a place to put that damn plastic christmas tree until next year, once it starts, it will never end.
Hmm, I am of the opinion that size doesn’t matter. I always end up with enough space to sit in one chair and mend ‘whatever’ on the seat of the second chair. I think the graph of space V time is probably asymptotic in nature and by the time I am ready for a wooden box the working area will be infinitely small
I’m amazed at the Clickspring shop. I always looked at the quality of the work done and assumed this was a guy who had a fully decked out giant shop.
I have a 10x7ft space in part of a spare bedroom that’s my home office and workbench. It has worked out well for the last decade, but I had to tame my inner hoarder first and resign myself to keeping only one project in play at a time.