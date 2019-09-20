It’s a perennial of breathless British tabloid scare reporting that 3D printers will unleash a tide of weapons upon the streets. But perhaps it might actually be time for Brits lock up their children, because London’s Metropolitan Police have announced their first prosecution for 3D printing a handgun. The gun pictured appears to be a Repringer 5-shot .22 revolver, and was found by police during a drugs raid.
The UK has significantly restrictive firearms legislation and shooting incidents are extremely rare in the country, so while this might not raise any eyebrows on the other side of the Atlantic it’s an extremely unusual event for British police. It appears that the builder was not the type of libre firearms enthusiast who has made the news with similar work in the USA, so it has to be assumed that it was printed purely as a means to secure an illegal firearm however rough-and-ready or indeed dangerous it might be.
Stepping aside from the firearm aspect of the story, it should be of concern for any British 3D printer enthusiasts. As we’ve reported over the years with respect to drone incidents they can sometimes throw reason to the wind when faced with unfamiliar technology, indeed we’ve already seen them imagining RepRap parts to be for a firearm. We’d counsel all parties to keep sane heads, and hope that both the sentence for today’s criminal proves to be a suitable deterrent, and that no clueless fool decides to download and print another weapon for the hell of it. As always, we’ll bring you developments as they happen.
17 thoughts on “British Cops Catch Shooter-Printing Villain”
I really can’t understand why people insist on printing guns, when a crossbow (or any number of variations on it) would be much more practical and deadly. I imagine a dart gun for poisoned darts would be very easy to make.
No kidding. Plus, not for nothing, a crossbow is far less likely to blow your damned hand off when you don’t nail the print settings.
A crossbow is physically much larger than the item pictured…
I’d take the hit to concealability over the not-insignificant chance of a catastrophic failure blowing my damned hand off, thanks. 👍
Also more deadly. The .22 CB cap round that it fires has no other propellant than the primer, and it’s only meant for indoors target practice and at most shooting rats.
You’ve not used a crossbow have you?
Arming a crossbow cack-handed, can certainly upset your groin, shortly followed by your face.
You certainly would be sitting down for a few minutes to recover ;-)
I guess a drugs dealer could hide a small crossbow down their pants but for their purposes a gun would be much more practical.
And I’m sure a dealer with a crossbow makes really fucking more impression than a dealer with a printed cannon.
when it comes to firearms the BS factor is always +infinity.
there is NO 3D printed gun. barrel and breech of plastic will just explode, and the only one being hurt is going to be the idiot pulling the trigger.
moreover, even assuming the “gun” will not blow up, which it will, without rifling the bullet will start tumbling right at the exit of the barrel, and will go in any random direction making it absolutely useless at more than a couple meters.
also, this particular contraption shoots (or better said tries to shoot) a round that calling useless is a gross understatement. might be effective against cockroaches if shot at point blank. but not so sure.
if you want a weapon, 3D printing it is nonsense. any DIY shop has all the material to build a perfectly working weapon with a few dollars worth of hardware
stay tuned for the british cops raiding all hardware stores next, once they are done fitting a GPS tracker on every knife…
british police better get their acts together and start doing something useful instead of extruding this sort of garbage
UK Knife crime – you can’t buy cutlery in the UK without being age-checked.
Guns (in the general case) have been out of circulation in the UK for over 20 years (triggered by the only school shooting in the UK in 1996 – Dunblaine)
The deadliest things that you can get your hands on in the UK are essentially shotguns and heavily regulated rifles. Even armed police have strict regulations on their use.
However a 3D printed gun is probably more menacing than an airsoft or imitation firearm – as “we don’t have guns in this country” – context is everything.
That said, I can imagine the press having a field day with it … something different to run instead of brexit brexit brexit *sigh*
“UK Knife crime – you can’t buy cutlery in the UK without being age-checked.”
lol thats why stabbings in UK are so rare. anyway, any hardware store will sell steel, angle grinders and tape. 5 minutes later, you have a knife.
“However a 3D printed gun is probably more menacing than an airsoft or imitation firearm”
any of those will get you killed when meeting someone with a real firearm, even a homemade one. or a knife. or a stick.
thats why they dont get routinely used in place of real firearms
“Guns (in the general case) have been out of circulation in the UK for over 20 years”
you mean legally obtaineable guns.
plus im pretty sure there is a number of WW2 era guns still in circulation.
Do they not regulate the ammunition as strictly? I mean, obviously if somebody can get an illegal gun, they can illegally acquire ammo…but I would assume it’s not as easy as being able to buy ammo without any kind of check that you legally own a corresponding gun, right? 🤔
Wow, much frothing – much like the other side who you’re trying to decry.
As per the linked article:
“was planning to line the printed firearms with steel tubes in order to make a barrel capable of firing”
So a) they were going to use a DIY shop to make it more lethal (even if it’s probably still to himself as well) and b) people are arrested for attempting to make illegal weapons from DIY shop hardware (i.e. before they’ve demonstrated success).
Despite the alarmist response from the linked headline, I would say that the arrest isn’t about 3d printing gun in and of itself, but a demonstration of intent with it and I would argue that “it should be of concern for any British 3D printer enthusiasts” is a bit extreme – be aware of, maybe, but of concern? hardly (well, not unless you’ve been researching how to make the gun capable to actually fire, grow illegal drugs and don’t have a justifiable reason for making such an item).
Even if it did work successfully, it’s not that it can be 3d printed, it’s that new fangled technology had the potential to kill. Somebody can still go to a hardware store and buy everything needed to make a gun, or a bomb or someo device designed to kill/mame/injure/threaten. Point is, people use the technology at hand to do what they want, whether it’s using a pen to write a love letter or stab someone in the neck, it’s a bad analogy but you get my (ball) point. The media jump on it when it’s something controversial or new, particularly if the justice system has yet to make a ruling about it.
“The media jump on it ”
problem is, there is a press release from the police on this. which tells me that the cops either think everybody is an idiot, or they really are in the wrong business.
I really don’t understand why you’d want to print a derringer-like pistol from plastic, when it’s so easy to make from metal. Much safer for your own hand as well.
I do understand the media hype. Because it’s simply something new. The problem of home-made guns is not new, but making one from plastic is. Just that it doesn’t matter at all that it’s made from plastic. Ban 3D printers, and you gain exactly nothing in the abolishment of homemade guns.
Waste of time and money. Ban bullets, if you want to win something.
This is to do with how petty criminals / gangs work in the UK, it’s a very different environment to the US and having any sort of gun is a big deal – there was a BBC article following one gun that was basically rented out to criminals and the police reckoned was involved in many many crimes:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-sh/gun_no_6_untold_story_britains_deadliest_illegal_firearm
Also, the reason for having a gun is that it’s easily concealed and you can drive (or ride) up to a target, pump a bullet or two into them and disappear again before anyone twigs what’s happened – a crossbow is far too unwieldy for that, they’d probably just stab the victim instead.