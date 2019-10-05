Thanks to the wonders of neural networks and machine learning algorithms, it’s now possible to do things that were once thought to be inordinately difficult to achieve with computers. It’s a combination of the right techniques and piles of computing power that make such feats doable, and [Robert Bond’s] ant zapping project is a great example.
The project is based around an NVIDIA Jetson TK1, a system that brings the processing power of a modern GPU to an embedded platform. It’s fitted with a USB camera, that is used to scan its field of view for ants. Once detected, thanks to a little OpenCV magic, the coordinates of the insect are passed to the laser system. Twin stepper motors are used to spin mirrors that direct the light from a 5 mW red laser, which is shined on the target. If you’re thinking of working on something like this we highly recommend using galvos to direct the laser.
Such a system could readily vaporize ants if fitted with a more powerful laser, but [Robert] decided to avoid this for safety reasons. Plus, the smell wouldn’t be great, and nobody wants charred insect residue all over the kitchen floor anyway. We’ve seen AIs do similar work, too – like detecting naughty cats for security reasons.
7 thoughts on “Tracking Ants And Zapping Them With Lasers”
What is this, a laser for ANTS!?
i could use one for skeeters, but the size of the skeeters in this part of the world you would need an airborne laser system to take them out. giant bloodsucking helicopters.
Wasn’t there a project do one for mosquitos?
IIRC it was a Bill Gates funded project to combat malaria by killing the females (?). Cameras and an illumination laser were used to detect a female mosquito by the distinctive frequency of the female’s wingbeat and determine its location. A kill laser then smoked the target insect. The lasers were setup as a kind of fence, zapping only those that crossed the barrier plane. Seemed like an awfully complicated mosquito net.
Didn’t this used to be just a magnifying glass?
“Twin stepper motors are used to spin mirrors that direct the light from a 5 mW red laser, which is shined on the target”
By making this sentence passive, you’re opening a whole can of worms regarding shined vs shone!
I was promised zapped ants, and all I got was lousy flashing lights! ;)
The gardener in me really wants this for killing squash bugs and vine borers. Nasty little devils.