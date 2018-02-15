Mirror galvanometers (‘galvos’ for short) are the worky bits in a laser projector; they are capable of twisting a mirror extremely quickly and accurately. With two of them, a laser beam may be steered in X and Y to form patterns. [bdring] had purchased some laser galvos and decided to roll his own control system with the goal of driving the galvos with the DAC (digital to analog) output of a microcontroller. After that, all that was needed to make it draw some shapes was a laser and a 3D printed fixture to hold everything in the right alignment.
The galvos came with drivers to take care of the low-level interfacing, and [bdring]’s job was to make an interface to translate the 0 V – 5 V output range of his microcontroller’s DAC into the 10 V differential range the driver expects. He succeeded, and a brief video of some test patterns is embedded below.
We have seen drawing shapes with lasers go in some really creative and interesting directions. For example, this amazing mechanical laser projector draws shapes using only 3D printed cams and gears, and this one draws on a glow-in-the-dark surface with a UV laser for a ghostly take on things.
7 thoughts on “Laser Galvo Control via Microcontroller’s DAC”
Can these be used with higher powered CO2 lasers? I’ve not seen much written about the internals of a 30-50W laser, but I guess they must use mirrors and/or a lens as the tube has to remain static?
I guess with the right mirror you could. If you really should is another question.
AFAIK the “consumer” level laser cutters (around the 50W-100W types) have a static laser tube and deflect the laser beam through a series of mirrors until it is deflected down onto the work pice. Basically one mirror per axis fixed onto the axis itself.
This is correct. They have fixed mirrors on moving gantries. The mirrors and lenses end up being maintenance parts since they eventually get covered in soot and soak up too much heat and crack.
You can (again, with the right mirrors), but you’ll need an F-Theta lens to make it worth your while.
https://www.thorlabs.com/newgrouppage9.cfm?objectgroup_id=10766
MEMs vs Galvo?
What is new here? I created a laser light show with a pair of pen motors from an old analog chart recorder and a HeNe laser back in the 80’s. The control was a pair of 8 it DAC’s that were driven from the expansion port of my C64. Back in the day it was quite the contraption. The laser alone was damn near $200.
And I’ve done something very similar using mirrors fixed to speaker cones. So what’s your beef, that this isn’t a hack? It’s just as much a hack as a kiddie keyboard. Didn’t see you complaining there.