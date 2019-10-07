If you’re like most people, then washing clothes is probably a huge pain for you. Figuring out the odd number of minutes necessary to run a wash and dry cycle, trying desperately not to end up with clothes that are still wet, and worst of all having to wait so long for your clothes to be clean can be a real hassle.
One team of inventors decided to build Eleven, a dryer that dries and sanitizes clothes in a minute or less. As explained in their demo video, clothes are placed around the center tube and dried by the airflow initiated by Eleven. Fragrance and ozone is injected to prevent bacteria from causing bad smells.
The team experimented with ultrasonics and microwave-vacuum system, and ultimately decided to use a method that controls the flow of air within the fabric. A steam generator sprays the clothes with a disinfectant while a filter quarantines the chemicals to a receptacle within the device.
They also installed sensors to monitor the performance of the machine remotely, allowing users to track their clothes and the health of the machine even when they aren’t home. Something we’ve previously seen done in the DIY space.
It might not be the futuristic heat-free clothes dryer we were promised, but Eleven certainly looks like a step in the right direction.
16 thoughts on “Dry Your Clothes In One Minute Or Less”
Should say “Dry your sweat-dampened clothes…”.
I was prepared to be impressed with a one minute post-water-wash drying cycle. This is not that.
Bake in sweats stain is going to be fun to remove.
My frontloader wrings out clothes to a level that is pretty much “sweat-dampened” so that might actually work for me
Ah, the sweet smell of disinfectant fills the air! Could it be Sweet William yonder treads as maidens flee?
I hope there is a HEPA filter as most of the dust I have is fibers from laundry.
Now correct me if I am wrong but Ozone and Water vapor create Nitric Acid.
So one has to wonder what the effects will be on the material being exposed to Nitric Acid and more so what when you are wearing them.
Ozone is O3, so you won’t get anything with a nitrogen in it. :P
You are thinking of the various oxidizing states of nitrogen oxides say coming from a combustion engine?
I believe that it is the way that the ozone is created that can create nitric acid.
With corona discharge, if there is N2 and water vapor in the supply gas (think ambient atmosphere unless fed from a tank) nitric acid will be created to some extent.
That name Eleven make you think about what happened to the previous ten that didn’t make it. :P
My first thought was “This one goes to eleven…”
:-)
That’s cool. Have clothes cleaned with this method been compared to those cleaned with traditional washer/dryer? Also, if I’ve understood it correctly, the ozone is supposed to kill(?) bacteria, but it wouldn’t remove stain, would it? If this truly works, this could be a big hit in gyms and offices.
Ozone is also a wonderful bleaching compound. I wonder how long before fabrics break down and colors fade.
Cliff notes: Dry your cloths in a minute… actual washing not included.
I suppose there are occasions where this would be all that’s needed, but I generally want all the dirt and bodily excretions removed from clothing, not just sterilized.
Fragrance that disinfects??? Sounds like it’s doing double time as an antibiotic… Fragrance is gross anyway, free & clear over here.
fine….make something that keeps tide pods out of the hands of children….