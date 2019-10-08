10 thoughts on “Spinning ESP32 Display Puts The Customer First

    1. In the UK this type of racking/shelving is often used in kitchens. I got my shelving (not as fancy as this, just plain shelves) at a surplus auction house. It was still quite expensive, so be warned.

      Report comment
      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.