Tools, You Can’t Take Them With You

When I die I hope be buried in the English rural churchyard that has been my responsibility as churchwarden, after a funeral service that has been a celebration of my life. I am neither an Egyptian pharaoh nor a Viking queen though, so my grave will not contain all my tools and equipment to serve me in the afterlife. Instead aside from my mortal remains it will contain only a suitably biodegradable coffin, and my headstone will be a modest one bearing perhaps a technical puzzle to entertain visitors to the churchyard.
My workshop, my bench, and my tools will be the responsibility of my nearest and dearest, and I hope I will have suitably equipped them for the task of their dispersal. But for anyone who has a sizeable collection of gear, have you thought of what would happen if someone else had to clean it all out? What is profession for some and hobby for others, we deal in specialization that might as well be tools of arcane magic to the uninitiated.
How Much Stuff Do You Have In Your Workshop?
This is a sombre note upon which to start a Hackaday piece, but it’s also a serious point. We all amass a quantity of tools, instruments, and equipment as part of our work that can often amount to a significant value, yet how much of that information have we passed on to those around us? Some of us have partners who are as involved with making and building things as we are, but many of us do not, and our next of kin won’t necessarily know the difference in value between a $1000 oscilloscope and a $40 electric drill.
My makerspace in Milton Keynes is upstairs from a Men In Sheds, an organization that runs fully-stocked communal workshops, and through them I see this on a regular basis. Relatives of those who have passed away leaving behind a comprehensive home workshop are often at a loss to know what to do with its contents. Boxes and boxes of beautiful tools, equipment, and power tools arrive until even the Shed has nowhere left to store them. I know those of you involved in hackerspaces the world over have similar stores. This is very sad indeed, because among them are tools that have been loved and cared for, and I feel deserve some respect.
It’s worth taking a moment then to consider your inventory. Is anything particularly valuable? Sitting here it’s something I’ve never really done, and because my bench is a result of decades as a scavenger of the discarded I have few big-ticket items. My drill press, chop saw, and band saw were bought used and are all old and worn. Instruments? A collection of second hand kit some of which dates back to the 1950s, and a Rigol 1054z which though it wasn’t cheap new is hardly worth a fortune as a second-hand item.
… And Where Should It All Go?
Then, where should things go? Some items I know would be cherished by the right people. My friend Bill for instance could probably use my stock of Triumph Herald spares — but how will someone cleaning out my shop know what they are, much less who will find them useful?
Perhaps the things that might fetch a few bob when sold should have clear instructions on where to sell them. In most cases that might be eBay, but sometimes there are specialist outlets. A decent quality anvil for example, I’d expect BABA members to be interested in. But imagine trying to list items for sale when you’re left to guess what the even are.
It sounds easy enough to say that it should be given away. But even then, to whom? I wouldn’t give woodworking tools to MK Men In Sheds for example, not because they aren’t a worthy cause but because they already have more than enough. Instead I’d suggest my partner go to one or other of the hackspaces I know haven’t got a decent woodworking area, because they’d really appreciate them. I’d hope a variety of potential recipients would receive my stuff, and be thankful for it.
The point I am trying to make here is that we never expect the inevitable to happen to us, and thus when it happens we often leave little preparation for it. I have seen the effect of this on loved ones through my time in the hackerspace community, and I’d like to urge everyone to give it some thought.
We spend a lifetime accumulating spare parts and the tools to work with them. It’s worth considering what we’ve gotten ourselves into and even to seek out advice on how to get it all organized. Just look around and you’ll realize the scale of the problem likely to land at the feet of your loved ones. Perhaps this autumn is a fine time to clean up, get organized, and to produce a set of destinations for your property when you meet your Maker. You’ll know that your tools and equipment will be appreciated when you are gone, and if heaven forbid you ever have to move your workshop you’ll thank yourself for the tidy organization.
I’d love to hear from you on this issue. How does your Hackerspace approach donations of entire workshops? Have you kept a detailed list of what you have in your shop and where it can find a home if needed? Join the discussion in the comments below.
4 thoughts on “Tools, You Can’t Take Them With You”
One thing I think we should all do for sure is to label any hazardous materials correctly so that our loved ones do not curse us in our graves as they nurse their various burns from the unexpected fully-charged-battery, unlabeled jug of fuming sulfuric acid, can of MEK which has (surprise!) dissolved the ink off its own label due to drips and smears during use, or that sealed tin of sodium metal that’s liable to burst into flames when opened on a humid day.
Not only will you save your loved ones consternation and physical pain in the unlikely event they should need to clean out the garage after your untimely demise you will also be saving yourself these same troubles in the much more likely event that you forget what-all you stashed on this shelf and start rummaging carelessly through looking for that fugitive gear puller or jug of distilled water.
Oh for sure, this is an excellent suggestion.
That unlabelled vat of green stuff in my basement is cupric chloride and certainly should not be disposed of willy-nilly.
This is something I have considered, in part for insurance reasons. To a great extent, the tools I own all pay (or have paid) their way, and many have significant value. Some of the ones that haven’t paid their way (I have achieved collector status in a few areas) hold significant value in their own right.
I am well past the point of a detailed list for most things. I have friends that know tools and machiness, and in many cases know what I have, and where I have potential for parts too be separated, I do what I can to make them identifiable as being related, for my own sanity– the memory fades.
The last organization I was involved that periodically got donations in this vein was a historical organization and tech museum (industrial history living museum)-and, in practice, we had little effective control over the process, despite a good written policy. The general response of the front-end was “sure! we’ll take it!” to pretty much anything, often without any proper documentation, even as to who donated it. People would come back demanding appraisals– that would be a violation of tax rules–, receipts for items that were, for practical purposes, dumped, and we had to dispose of, false claims of what things were–our front end staff generally were not able to asses even the most basic tools, equipment, or materials–, and the occasional `prohibited item’, such as toxic chemicals (lead and mercury containing pains, for example).
Once, we were given a tool box with some odd looking pliers as the showpiece. Made of bronze. Care to guess what was in the locked drawer (“sorry. I lost the key”). Yup. Blasting caps. Old ones. Well aged, so to speak. That was an interesting situation and I was the one that had a fun day resolving it legally and appropriately.
When last I was there, there were maybe a dozen machinist cases (Gerstner, Kennedy, and the like) in a pile on the floor. Full of tools, most of which were of a vintage and condition so as to be unusable, but of no historical value (several Ideal test indicators, for example. A drawer full of snapped off sections of rules, and a diemaker’s rule holder, presumable for use as short rules for confined space measure. Damaged dial indicators, rusty calipers, and so on) that were noting but a waste of space. Four or five leg vises, leaning in the corner of a storage shed. Two spare large drill presses (large: 5HP and up, with 24″ to 36″ from the spindle center to the column. Neither a radial type. Neither of great historical interest. Both rusting away) Several spare horizontal milling machines, all different, none complete, none anything special. You get the idea.
Any attempt to dispose of anything was met with opposition by reflex from a well defined subset of the membership and management. A couple of us were walls: Someone shows up with something, and if there was not an immediate or foreseeable need, and it was not of historical or archival interest, we would avoid taking it. Unfortunately, most of the ‘walls’ were not front-end workers. Mechanical restoration, machinist, archivist, etc, who would have to find a place for these things and trip over them until storage was found. The front end types tended to be much more personable, and, coincidentally, unlikely to refuse anything that some nice person showed up with.
This is a big part of why I am no longer involved.
Ah Committees and other forms of life with no brain…..