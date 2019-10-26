Decades of post-apocalyptic Hollywood movies have taught us that once all the trappings of our civilisation have been stripped away, it’s going to be kinda cool. We’re all going to wear slightly dusty looking 1980s motorcycling gear, and we’re going to drive really cool cars. Except of course Mad Max is fantasy, and the reality is likely to be unspeakbly grim. The future [Virgil Dupras] is anticipating is not a post-nuclear wasteland though, instead he’s trying to imagine what access to computing might look like in a world where the global supply chain has broken down. His solution is CollapseOS, an operating system designed for resilience and self-replication, that runs upon the minimal hardware of an 8-bit Z80.
It’s a pretty basic operating system so brace yourself if you are expecting a 64-bit fully multithreading kernel. Instead, you’re looking at a kernel, an assembler, and a text editor. One of the stated aims is that it can compile assembly language for a wide range of target CPUs, but it does not make it clear whether this means the OS itself will support those platforms. The self-replication is a fascinating feature though.
It’s an interesting question: what computing hardware would be available to the would-be hacker in a world in which all parts must be scavenged? The Z80 and other processors like it fit the bill admirably in one sense as it it possible to create a working computer using them with fairly minimal tools and knowledge, but we can’t help wondering whether the days when almost any electronic junk pile would contain one are now past. So what other easily accessible computing platforms might be created from post-apocalyptic junk in 2019? Remember, with no laptop and IDE you can’t just put an Arduino bootloader on that ATmega328 you desoldered from an old thermostat. As always the comments are open.
Image: Damicatz [CC BY 2.5].
19 thoughts on “Collapse OS, An OS For When The Unthinkable Happens”
Begging the question of how your new OS will assist you in raising potatoes.
What about the 6502? Those should be pretty easy to come across, and you could get a lot of work done with one.
+1
One of the goals is to ports to many difference 8-bit cpu’s.
The correct Z80 troll answer is “What is a 6502? I have never heard of it!” :)
It suffers from the same scarcity in junk as the Z80 in 2019, with the added handicap of less appearing in embedded applications. I’ve frequently unearthed 40-pin Z80s on industrial boards, never a 6502.
But yes, it would be as suitable if you could find one.
“Remember, with no laptop and IDE you can’t just put an Arduino bootloader on that ATmega328 you desoldered from an old thermostat.”
I think this is aimed more at a case where “there is at least enough around in order to restart the tech industry quickly”, as was mentioned in the “why” page for the project.
If society shits the bed too hard, there’s no easy coming back, it’d be decades before we got everything retooled and working.
If it is just right, however, there will still be plenty of working electronics around to create new hardware that we can build easily without massive, technically impressive factories. Including laptops to slap some OS on [insert SBC] or whatever else.
Simple electronics are easy to fix and connect together. They also last a very long time, while more complex components fail much easier due to their tiny nature. You can even make systems that could run this OS using basic components, sans some embedded IC platform, like the good ol’ days.
As Kahoover also mentions, this is more the thing that would be done after you were able to get reliable food sources in order too, which would only really be doable in a not-totally-doomsday scenario where anarchy rules the lands Mad Max style.
The thing is, since the ATMega328 and many similar chips are programmed by SPI and the chips don’t have a lower limit on the SPI clock frequency, you can actually bit-bang a program in by hand.
I recently stumbled on a tutorial to load up a simple blink program literally by toggling switches on an ATTiny, but I can’t find the page any longer.
So yes, while you can’t put an Arduino bootloader, armed with the documentation for the chip, you can program them and do a whole lot more with that ATMega chip you pulled out of a discarded smart lightbulb.
“slap some OS […]”
HERMETICALLY SEALED ISO SERVER PROTOCOL ACTIVATED
It’s clearly time to re-post this: https://www.nand2tetris.org/
Build your own hardware and software 100% from scratch. Just load up on NAND gates before the apocalypse!
Jenny, you are 2 weeks late to this party…… Been there, done that, printed a T-shirt and decided that we are screwed……
To be fair, I wrote this a while back and it’s sat in the queue. We’ve been fortunate in having a ton of very cool stories over the last week or so.
The CP/M operating system from the 1970’s already came pretty close to meeting the goals of the “Collapse OS”. It ran on the 8080, Z80, and similar CPUs. It came with complete manuals on its inner workings, and a full set of tools to move it between computers. The XLT86 program would even translate it to x86 CPUs.
The key point in preparing for the apocalypse is EDUCATION! You have to know HOW stuff works to be able to fix, improve, or build more.
I dunno. I’ve got P4s crammed in every nook and cranny around here. A bit power hungry for post apocalypse use, but as long as you have a bodged heat exchange mechanism you can heat your wasteland hovel/bunker with it too. maybe even some light cooking.
So I’m envisioning a reversion to 2005 or so. Not bad, I can live with a mixture of Win2K, XP, and some Linux, after all I do have some hardware that wasn’t supported past Win9x as well. (Really, won’t be that archaic, most of them are already running Win7, anyway.)
As long as I don’t loose my dusty archive of driver and O/S CDs (and floppies!), I should be able to do a clean install of DOS 3.1, Basic, or any Windows from 95 up on whatever archaic hardware that might be found. Hell, I’ve even got a good suite of CP/M software if I’m reduced to digging out the Kaypro.
So, I’m not really seeing the Collapse O/S scenario. There are obsoleted business PCs stored everywhere. The important necessities are going to be power and communications.
Oh, and probably the fine art of making your own capacitors.
“Except of course Mad Max is fantasy, and the reality is likely to be unspeakably grim. ”
Modern submarine is big enough for an average family, once you take out the missiles.
I think this is more an OS for OS designs you could easily(relatively here) redesign from documentation, photomask and mass fab using visible light and minimal clean room operations. Much of what we do today we did 30-40 years ago and now especially with hindsight we could be running 3d printers and other industrial control, a crude usenet and fidonet text internet, and a packet radio bridging and mesh network. Of course without the rich and taxing 3d graphics and horrible web 2.0 experience we get now.
I think in case of a collapse, the only thing I would like to use a computer is for driving a packet radio, and mathematical calculations.
Communication will be highest priority then, if you’re able to use a low power packet radio, like LoRa to talk to other survivors, your chances of survival would be much better
Forget the chips, unless the zombies can eat plastic there’s always going to be a way to scavenge bits and parts in the nooks and crannies of now empty meatspace.
The real loss is going to be the databooks. Once upon a time I had a huge library of them, now they’re all .PDF’s on my various machines. True, they probably get regularly archived with the rest of my data, but a big pile of DVD’s full of my old projects isn’t going to help all that much when I need to remember the pinouts of an ’00 and a ’74 so I can reboot the universe.
In fact, the loss of click-ready knowledge is going to hurt a lot more than the loss of actual clicks. Once upon a time every house had a garden and a copy of “Poor Richard’s Almanac” and at least a clue how to grow food. In 2019 my skills are more along the line of knowing how many nanoseconds a 6″ trace on FR4 costs. Useful in its own context, but not really very filling.
You could break into the Intel museum in Santa Clara. They have the original hand-cut masks for the 4004 hanging in a frame on the wall.
Gotta start somewhere…
Also depends somewhat on the nature of the apocalypse. If it’s environmental or biological, a lot of electronics might survive. if it’s nuclear driven EMP devices, a lot of electronics will be fried.