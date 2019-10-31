Linux’s Marketing Problem

The cult classic movie Office Space is a scathing critique of life for software engineers in a cubicle farm, and it did get a lot of things right even if it didn’t always mean to. One of those is the character of Tom Smykowski whose job is to “deal with the customers so the engineers don’t have to”. The movie treats Tom and his job as a punchline in a way, but his role is actually very important for most real businesses that rely on engineers or programmers for their core products.
Engineers can have difficulty relating to customers, and often don’t have the time (or even willingness) to handle the logistics of interacting with them in the first place. Customers may get frustrated understanding engineers or communicating their ideas clearly to them. A person like Tom Smykowski is often necessary to bridge the gap and smooth out the rough edges on both sides, but in the Linux world there are very few Toms to rely on. The customers, or users, have to deal directly with the engineers in many situations, and it’s not working out very well for either group. Linux has a marketing problem, and it needs a marketing solution if it ever wants to increase its market share in the PC realm.
If you’ve ever gone further into the diverse and layered world of Linux than installing a pre-packaged distribution like Ubuntu or Mint, you’ve probably come across someone who claims that the proper way to refer to “Linux” is actually as “GNU/Linux”, or has gone on a rant about how binary blobs are dangerous, or any number of other topics. Any of these points may in fact be valid, but will instantly turn away anyone who is simply looking for a quality piece of software and may not yet care about the finer points of FOSS or the motivations of the people who are involved in creating the software. Truly, these developers and coders should be commended and respected for the creations that they have brought into the world but can’t be expected to market their products effectively since they aren’t marketers. These beliefs about software are passionately held and firmly believed, but aren’t a good way of interacting with the outside world. The core problem here is that people with deep knowledge on a subject often have difficulty relating that knowledge to the general public, and they need some help.
2099: The Year of Linux on the Desktop
Let’s look a little deeper into this problem as it relates to Linux and take a broad overview of the current state of operating system useage rates. For desktops and laptops, Windows has 87% of the market, with macOS trailing at around 10% and Linux under 4%. Both Microsoft and Apple have huge marketing budgets and also benefit from some institutional advantage here. But if we look at systems who do not rely on marketing for sales, such as the supercomputing or server worlds, Linux is dominant in every way. Virtually 100% of supercomputers use Linux now. How you define a webserver is contentious, and Linux figures range from 70% to 98% depending on whether you count cloud services and subdomains, but anyway Linux runs the vast majority of the web. Even smartphones are dominated by the Linux-powered Android, with about 65% of devices, 20% using iOS, and the rest being an amalgamation of fading Blackberries, Windows Phones, and others.
From these numbers we can infer that there is some intrinsic benefit to working in a Linux environment. Not only does it have dominance when raw computing ability is needed, either in a supercomputer or a webserver, but it must have some ability to effectively work as a personal computer as well, otherwise Android wouldn’t be so popular on smartphones and tablets. From there it follows that the only reason that Microsoft and Apple dominate the desktop world is because they have a marketing group behind their products, which provides customers with a comfortable customer service layer between themselves and the engineers and programmers at those companies, and also drowns out the message that Linux even exists in the personal computing realm.
You Can’t Handle the Linux
To give an example of how frustrating it can be to get through jargon in the Linux world, take a look at Puppy Linux, a version of Linux specifically designed to run on a jump drive or on legacy hardware. It’s been around since the early 2000s, so it’s not new to the game. Its main features are its small size and the ability to save its state to the jump drive it’s installed on, preserving the settings and files between reboots and across different machines.
The installation process is not straightforward, despite its age, and requires two separate jump drives or a single jump drive and a computer with Puppy already installed. It seems as though the website for the distribution should have directions, or at least link to the directions. Instead, the front page is largely a treatise on how Puppy Linux isn’t actually a “distribution” per se, and a technical description of what does and doesn’t count as a true Linux distribution.
Confusingly, underneath this paragraph is a set of download links labeled “Official Distributions”. This is a perfect example of the customer having too much direct interaction with the engineers. It’s as if we have to listen to a lecture on the difference between Phillips and Torx screws before being allowed to use a screwdriver for a simple task. We need to know how to install and use the software first, and then we can investigate its nuances and ideology once we know how to use it.
Of course we’re picking on Puppy Linux a little to help illustrate a point, but this trend is far from rare in the Linux world. On the other hand, a counterexample of how even a simple buffer between users and developers can work, and work well, can be found at Canonical, the company that manages the Ubuntu distribution. Their home page is informative, easy to understand, and not cluttered by jargon. The download page is clearly located, as are directions for installing the software. There are some hiccups though, like the 64-bit versions being labeled as “AMD” despite being able to run on Intel hardware, which is a needless holdover from a forgotten time when 32-bit processors were the norm. Nonetheless, it’s a great example of how smooth a Linux distribution can be when a group of people who understand people’s needs and wants act as a Tom Smykowski-like layer between the creators of the software and its users.
The Problem is Choice
Part of the problem too is that Linux and most of its associated software is free and open source. What is often a strength when it comes to the quality of software and its flexibility and customizablity becomes a weakness when there’s no revenue coming in to actually fund a marketing group that would be able to address this core communications issue between potential future users and the creators of the software. Canonical, Red Hat, SUSE and others all had varying successes, but this illistrates another problem: the splintered nature of open-source software causes a fragmenting not just in the software itself but the resources.
Imagine if there were hundreds of different versions of macOS that all Apple users had to learn about and then decide which one was the best for their needs. Instead, Apple maintained its unity and is all the better for it, from a user’s point-of-view. They also have an annual operating budget of $71 billion compared to Canonical’s $6.2 million, which surely doesn’t hurt Apple either and further cements the point that marketing (and budget size) is important.
Now, I am making a few assumptions here, namely that “the Linux community” is a monolithic bloc rather than a loose confederation of people who have specific, often unrelated, interests within the computing world. There is no single point-of-contact for all things Linux-related, and that makes it a little difficult to generalize about the entire community as a whole. To that end, there is no single “goal” of the Linux community and no one in it may even care about having a 1-2% market share in the personal computing arena.
As an electrical engineer and someone who occasionally has difficulty with pointers when stumbling through code, I am admittedly on the outskirts of the community as a whole, but this critique comes from a place of respect and admiration for everyone who has made it possible for me to use free software, even if I have to work hard to figure things out sometimes. I have been using Linux exclusively since I ditched XP for 5.10 Breezy Badger and would love to live in a world where I’m not forced into the corporate hellscape of a Windows environment every day for no other reason than most people already know how to use Windows.
With a cohesive marketing strategy, I think this could become a reality, but it won’t happen through passionate essays on “free as in freedom” or the proper way to pronounce “GNU” or the benefits of using Gentoo instead of Arch. It’ll only come if someone can unify all the splintered groups around a cohesive, simple message and market it to the public. We need someone who can turn something like a “Jump to Conclusions Mat” into a million dollars.
39 thoughts on “Linux’s Marketing Problem”
One of the things that appeals moat to me about running Linux rather than MacOS or Windows is that it gives me a break from being limited by what end-users find intuitive; it’s software written for hackers by hackers and there is no need to compromise on functionality or flexibility to accommodate non-techie users.
In theory there is nothing to say that such a configrable system can’t be given a user interface that end users can live with but it seems entirely possible that if that interface is baked in to the level where you MUST use the point-and-click way rather than the command line to do XYZ developers and geeks will find it less appealing.
It might be a better use of the communication / marketing effort to give end-users the basics they need to grok bash and python and basic command line utilities, as well as the basics of the UNIX philosophy where each tool does just one thing (and does it well) but can be chained and composed together with pipes and scripts etc. so that instead of staying in the GUI rut where options are limited by a screen space they can learn command line options and hotkeys and script basics to become power users and (maybe, just maybe, eventually become developers by accident).
The short answer is, no. The longer answer is, rejecting convenience is a very hard sell. The very reason most users pay thousands of dollars for hardware and software is to make the tasks *they* want to do as easy as possible. If they still have to do a lot of the grunt work, what’s the point? Learning markup languages and running documents through a typesetting processor might be more powerful, but it’s far more understandable to present the user with a sheet of paper, to which they can type, point to what they typed and tell the computer, “Make it bigger. Bold. Little smaller. Great!”
Convenience is having a shell I can trust. I can live with an optional GUI and maybe even will use it sometimes. But I distrust every action I only can do by mousepushing.
Why does everyone accept needing a driver’s license but expects to power on a computer and get along with it within seconds despite it being thousands of times more complex than driving?
Learn about your tools (chainsaw, shell, axe, compiler, …) and you’ll have superpowers!
No learn – no complain!
“The very reason most users pay thousands of dollars for hardware and software is to make the tasks *they* want to do as easy as possible.”
Yes, my wife is an Apple fan, Win8 and Win10 made her hate Windows.
If she has a problem with her iPhone, iPad, or iLaptop (whatever it is called): Apple support is just a phone call away, and they treat her like a human, and help her resolve the problem.
It’s people like you who want force end users into being another smelly geek enmeshed in technical minutiae that ensures Linux will remain the OS of basement dwellers and IT admins.
You just don’t get that 99% of end users don’t need what you recommend and is a major turn off for normies who just want to get the job done and go home.
The point is though, that although it should be intuitive to the end user that should not limit others. Even if that means an option like “expert mode” or something, people who want to use the command line for everything, for example, should be able to do so.
You represent a tiny portion of the population that is willing to stare at a bash prompt and RTFM for hours on end just to do basic shit. The rest of the population wants an interface that is intuitive and gets the job done (there’s a reason smartphones are so successful). Sure, it might waste a few CPU cycles to do it, and maybe it doesn’t do it absolutely perfect, but it’s 95% of the way there and that’s good enough.
You’re wasting your time trying to reason with people like this.
Like animal rights protesters, keep earth special / intelligent design ‘enthusiasts’ and flat-earthers, they are incapable of understanding any other point of view.
For example, very, very few people actually want “to become power users and (maybe, just maybe, eventually become developers by accident)“. Most people simply want a tool which will help them do their job quicker and easier.
These people don’t understand that, nor why anyone would think like that.
I am a developer (In theory at least, my current job involves many other tasks besides computer work). The chances of me willingly installing something besides Kubuntu for desktop use are very low.
I’ve read plenty about the UNIX philosophy, I see that many people love it.. and I have basically no interest in actually using any of that kind of software.
GUI interfaces can do things text can’t. Well designed GUIs have almost nothing to memorize, which is important for programs you might only use once a week or less.
And if you read the appropriate forums, every few months someone wrecks a drive with dd. They rarely make mistakes like that with Etcher.
I don’t know why the command line is seen as a matter of education rather than preference. Everything I learn about minimal software makes me like the full featured versions even more.
The problem is not “too much choice”, its wanting to accommodate people who don’t care what Linux is, and frankly are very content in their lives without that knowledge. Don’t take this the wrong way, but nobody needs to know they’re using Linux
Look at Android. Its Linux but a thick layer of Java VM and all the visual goodies to keep the normal users away from scary scary Linux. And its working great, Android is the most popular mobile operating system on the planet.
Linux will get popular on desktop as soon as they make Wine work better, and somebody comes and builds an amazing desktop environment from scratch, essentially something that keeps the user away from the scary knowledge of Linux, and gives them a nice, pre-setup environment. KDE is close. GNOME is close.
My approach is to “find a distribution I like and stick with it”
Right now, that means Mint MATE. Your mileage may vary, and that’s fine.
I strongly agree that a good Windows interface (currently, WINE) is vital for Linux acceptance. Because there are some mandatory (for a given user) apps whose manufacturers do not support anything but Windows and, to a lesser extent, MacOS. Linux needs a way to support those, and, for many users, not having that ability to run Windows programs is a deal breaker.
I am always pleased, though, when I discover that some embedded gadget uses Linux.
It’s not that it’s “scary”, it’s that it’s a pain in the ass more than anything. I remember way back when I had to recompile the kernel just to get sound going, I mean, wtf? Granted that was a long time ago and I’m sure things are WAY more polished and convenient now. But that same mentality still lingers in Linux and its user base. I think deep down Linux users want to feel like they’re special, that they spent the time to learn all the quirks and because of that they are superior to “normal” people who just want stuff to work without jumping through hoops.
Hmm, someone still has to recompile the kernel to get sound going. That’s the way Linux is designed, the fact that most of the distributions support so many devices out of the box these days is just big big credit to the distribution maintainers.
Yep a polished GUI and a suite of well oiled apps would do wonders for Linux. But progress is glacial, I thought the Linux big dogs would have had a decent GUI almost 20 years ago but they despised making Linux accessible to mere mortals who just wanted to get their work done.
More like there was no need because everyone was fine with using a CLI or a TUI. If there was no demand, it doesn’t make sense for anyone to go out and make a GUI.
People often talk about snobbish Linux user who want to secure their own space, but in my 10 years of using Linux, I have maybe seen one or two such users. I think its just a stereotype without much truth
Oh believe me, they exist.
I’ve been on the receiving end of their hysterical rants on more than one occasion for daring to ask about intended use before making a recommendation.
Apparent, I should recommend without having to think about it :)
Well GUI’s and apps are what sells Apple and MS products while Linux is relegated to the back office.
Linux users make the mistake in thinking that everyone else loves the CLI and tinker with the OS and generally just screw around with Linux.
“but they despised making Linux accessible to mere mortals who just wanted to get their work done”
I think that’s more a symptom of the underlying malaise, than a direct cause.
The sad fact is that much of the so-called ‘open source community’ is a poisonous, disease ridden cesspit filled mostly with misogynistic sociopaths.
Riding herd on them is why Linus looks like a deranged tyrant to the uninformed.
Agree, my mom is an 80 some thing artist, and she loves Linux. The best part of spending over a decade Windows free is that when people ask of I can help them, I can say, I can’t, I don’t know, I don’t use Windows.
KDE is pretty much there already, besides accessibility and a few trash features(Never have I ever wanted to drag a . desktop file into something from the taskbar). The only thing missing is an app store for AppImages.
Nothing seems as well supported as Ubuntu, but the packages are always old, and the repo doesn’t even have a decent backup app(Back in Time seems to be the only good one).
HAD promoting “B” Arkers.
“,,,Canonical, the company that manages the Ubuntu distribution. Their home page is informative, easy to understand, and not cluttered by jargon.”
I clicked on the link here what Is written on top of page:
“Ubuntu 19.10 includes enhanced K8s capabilities for edge and AI/ML, OpenStack Train live-migration extensions for easier infrastructure deployments and more. ”
What are “enhanced K8s capabilites”?
What is “AI/ML”?
Whait is “OpenStack Train”?
No jargon at all!!!! Great layman marketing!!
This is a company that makes it clear, if you are not a Linux guru we don’t want your business. These people are stuck on stupid.
If Gates and Jobs were like the clown posse at Canonical there would have been no computer revolution.
I gave up on Linux in 2008. I loved to use it in the corporate network, but when I quit my job I had no reason to use it at home. Cheap dedicated hardware did all the network stuff I needed and for my main desktop machine, it simply never worked. The high maintenance and uncertainty simply was not worth it and this was true for every distro.
What got me back in was the Raspberry Pi and Raspbian and I understand that it does not handle all use cases by a long shot, but more and more projects I do, when asking the question what platform would be most suited, the RPi often wins out.
As far as I can tell, it is the only total package where you do not have to worry about either hardware or software versions with an ecosystem that is a solid as it gets, also both hard and software. I do not have to reinvent the wheel when it comes to maintenance and roll-out systems. I know that when it runs on my 3B+, it will be excellent on a 4 and I know that support for these dirt cheap machines will be longer than most mid-range consumer systems.
If you want to give Linux a new shiny image, let the Raspberry Pi ecosystem be the poster boy.
That boils down to the same reason MacOS has fewer OS problems : the OS is prepared, tested and debugged for a small set of configurations. It doesn´t need to to support everything, and knows about the hardware it should expect fo find.
Since linux ( and Windows ) has to support a lot of different hardware configurations, bugs and strange situations appear. To remove all of those would require much more testing ( just see the total failure that is MS´s Windows10 scheme of making users test their software ) .
Agree.
The splintered directions of different distros amaze and dismay at the same time.
A few years ago, (CES) a vendor created a GUI from Visual Basic, designed for seniors.
Simple desktop, auto configuration, no updates needed.
Of course it failed, as he surely had zero advertising budget.
Today I see a similar product advertised in AARP magazines.
Someone thinks there is a need.
Is it not time for the Linux mavens to step up and actually produce a usable distro?
“Linux Desktop, 2090 for sure”
Awesome write up, Thanks :)
I’m also an electrical engineer and dumped MS windows back in late 1999 for a full-time “Linux” box.
The Open Source Initiative have tried hard to build bridges between dev’s, closed source software and everyday people but it has largely not worked. I really feel “Linux” should be smashing the desktop market but here we are. Software like Fusion 360, Altium Designer/Protel, etc should run natively under “Linux” like under MacOS.
Great article and spot on in many ways. I would use the term “business entity” rather than “marketing” as people tend to equate marketing with advertising.
What these entities do for real products is MAKE DECISIONS. Linux is full of such unresolved issues – Gnome vs KDE, systemd vs init, etc. When real money is on the line someone has to step up and commit to something.
In the instances where Linux has been successful, there is an additional entity making those decisions. Amazon’s customers don’t get to decide what distro Amazon uses, Amazon does. Yes, your phone runs Linux, but the manufacturer of the phone has decided what distro and packages are installed.
It is not like Windows is a brainless install, it too suffers from different flavors and the 32/64 bit thing. What gets users past that issue is that it comes pre-loaded. You don’t need to get involved in if it is 32 bit or 4 bit, and most home users do not know there are different versions of the OS. They have Windows 7 or Windows 10, no idea of what version. And installing Windows is not occasionally without it’s issues. Like the installer not seeing some SSD’s. But again, all of that has been taken care of for you. You are jousting the wrong dragon saying Linux is too connected to it’s engineers. The fact that when people have issues with their Windows computers few of them call Microsoft. Most of them call the computer manufacturer. For Linux to get a bigger piece of the “normal” desktop, it needs to be pre-installed and ready to rock and roll, and the computer manufacturers need to support it much the same way they support Windows now.
On the flip side, with Windows 7 going EOL, I think Linux has a real opportunity to snatch a few more percent of the desktop away from MS. A lot depends on what people do with their computers though. For people who just surf the web and do email, Linux should be a pretty painless transition. When people run applications, that is there things start getting sticky. From itunes to cad to graphics programs.. Yes there is WINE, but it is not a given anything will run under it. The reason I run Windows on most of my desktops is because I run a few programs that won’t run under WINE and Linux does not have nice native versions of, and of course the program does not have a Linux port.. The lack of program having Linux versions no doubt is because of it’s small market share, so getting some manufacturers on board with selling and supporting system with Linux pre installed would logically prod software vendors to release Linux ports of their offerings.
My work computer runs Win10, but you (almost) wouldn’t know it, it has all the look and feel of Win7.
It came to me like that (corporate dictated policy), and while I whined and complained initially (uselessly too),
it was an easy transition.
Indeed. Microsoft specifically engineered it to be an easy transition for the end users.
The IT people who have to configure, deploy AND secure it… Well, that’s another thing entirely…
>From there it follows that the only reason that Microsoft and Apple dominate the desktop world is because they have a marketing group behind their products, which provides customers with a comfortable customer service layer
I don’t follow that. Out-of-the-box experience and compatability are still my major gripes with Linux, even though I like Linux. I bought a Dell XPS 15 a couple of years ago, scrubbed the default Windows install and reinstalled it from scratch alongside Debian.
As much as I dislike Win10, it immediately picked up all of the hardware features and linked Windows functions to the keyboard shortcuts. Debian runs, but it fails to properly idle the GPU which kills the battery, and the experience with third party GPU drivers is a pain. It fails to properly work with the keyboard shortcuts, so the brightness and volume keys at best have bizarrely coarse control or don’t work at all. The Bluetooth driver in Debian is totally unreliable and gives a uselessly vague error every time it fails.
It doesn’t matter whose fault these are, a consumer won’t care. A casual user who doesn’t want to tinker under the hood will compare the Win10 vs Debian experience and say “Debian doesn’t work with half of this stuff, Windows did automatically”. Regardless of Win10’s flaws or MS’s approach to privacy and control, the average user will say “My BT headphones just work on Win10 but Debian just refuses to connect and I don’t know why”.
No amount of customer service budget gets around the fact that Linux by and large was designed for people who are willing to tinker, which is not what most people want. Web servers and supercomupters are not set up by ordinary people doing ordinary consumer tasks, so Linux’s power there isn’t relevant to its potential in the consumer market. The moment the command line gets involved most people turn off because that’s not what they want. With macOS and Windows CLI is optional, with Android CLI isn’t even available by default, but with Linux CLI is largely the standard way of doing things. It’s not a mass-consumer-focussed experience.
Why does Linux need more ysers?
It provides a version of a very old operating system to those who want it. I run it because I can, it cost me very little in terms of time to get used to it. I didn’t come from Windows, so I’m not constantly comparing it or wishing for something more Windows-like. My identity isn’t tied up in numbers, so I don’t need more people using Linux to validate my use of it. It runs forever and I have no problems.
I’ve run Linux since early June of 2001, but I wanted Unix in the early eighties and remember when Stallman write about GNU in 1986, wanting it then. It took time till I got hardware to run it.
It’s a shock to see all the negativity about Linux here. For all the “it’s not a hack” comments here, people don’t really seem to have the spirit of hacking when it comes to operating systems, they want their Windows.their
Michael
The Desktop is dying, proprietary vendors decided it was better to lock people in the cloud with SaaS subscriptions, or free apps spying on you.
The Desktop has been transformed into a terminal hooked to a mainframe.
Checking my back end shelf, I see I still have a box copy of “TurboLinux Workstation 4.0” (c) 1999.
Requires 16 meg ram, 32 recommended.
Perhaps I’ll see if it will run on modern hardware later this week.