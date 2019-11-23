New Part Day: The Bizen Transistor

If we had a dollar for every exciting new device that’s promised to change everything but we never hear of beyond the initial hoopla, we’d own our own private islands in the sun from the beaches of which we’d pick out Hackaday stories with diamond-encrusted keyboards. The electronic engineering press likes to talk about new developments, and research scientists like a bit of publicity to help them win their next grant.
The Bizen transistor however sounds as though it might have some promise. It’s a novel device which resembles a bipolar transistor in which the junctions exhibit Zener diode-like properties, and in which the mechanism is through quantum tunneling rather than more conventional means. If this wasn’t enough, its construction is significantly simpler than conventional semiconductors, requiring many fewer support components to make a logic hate than traditional CMOS or TTL, and requires only eight mask steps to manufacture. This means that lead times are slashed, and that the cost of producing devices is much reduced.
The device’s originator has partnered with a semiconductor fab house to offer a service in which custom logic chips can be produced using the new devices in a series of standard building blocks. This is likely to be only of academic interest to the hacker at the moment, however the prospect of this cost reducing as the technology matures does show promise of reaching the means of some more well-funded hacker projects. It will be a while before we can order a chip with the same ease as a PCB, but this makes that prospect seem just a little bit closer.
Thanks [Ken Boak] for the tip.
Always interesting to hear about new transistor implementations and improvements in the field.
Though, 8 mask layers is rather complicated. considering that a bog standard BJT can be built with only 3 mask layers, 4 if you want both NPN and PNP on the same chip, or FETs, 5 if you want both types there as well. Now, one can need additional mask layers if one desires more exotic dopings and both high and low voltage rated transistors, etc…
Sure it weren’t 8 mask steps for the whole chip?
Josephson junctions are coming :-)
ehm.. so what can you do better with transistor compared to for instance BJT or MOSFET?