[Design Prototype Test] likes his Ender 3 printer. There was only one problem. When printing PETG — which is notorious for stringing — the hot end would pick up material and eventually ruin the print. The answer was to mount a cheap Harbor Freight brush somewhere and make the head pass over it after each layer. You can see the video of the design, below.
It sounds as though it worked well and after explaining the concept, he dives into the details of how he designed the fixture and how he mounted it. There’s a lot of good information in there about his particular toolchain and workflow.
We like PETG, and so far we don’t need a nozzle wipe. But it was a lot of work to get retraction and Z hopping set so there wasn’t any drooling. On the other hand wiping down the nozzle makes sense, especially after the preheat when you that hanging filament needs catching right as the print starts, so this seems like a worthwhile upgrade.
Not all printers are the same of course, so you’ll need to modify this arrancement if you don’t own an Ender 3. He mounted his brush on the carriage so it stayed with the head regardless of the Z height. However, if you only needed to wipe on the first layer, you could mount the brush on the bed. In addition, our Anet A8 has plenty of room from the XY home position to mount a brush that isn’t printable so that would be easy to set up automatically.
Despite taking a little work to set up, PETG prints very well. There are lots of other filaments to try and maybe some of them would also benefit. Unfortunately, not all attempts to make this work are successful.
5 thoughts on “Wipe Your Nozzle To Avoid Stringing”
Marlin firmware already have a option to brush a nozzle integrated inside. Thingiverse is also full of brush holders for most favorite printers today.
Interesting. Does it actually clean the nozzle off?
I wonder if a heated brush would be better. Or if there should be a 2nd brush to wipe the brush.
Cold brass brush on hot brass nozzle sounds like a stupid idea tbh … might work with steel nozzle though
All of this makes me feel like the filament i use here is something else… With the PETg I get here in Argentina ($16 per kg, damn good filament) I had average bed adhesion (Typical petg fat layer but popped off just fine), good interlayer adhesion but not stellar, and zero stringing. found out it came full of water even inside a ziploc, after drying it the layers stick stupidly to each other and it did take a chunk of glass off my bed once. But I have literally ZERO stringing, on a Jhead at 245°C…
Most of what I heard is that fast retraction is key. My printer uses a Wade direct extr and drv8825’s, so i can only go up to 29mm/s on the extruder, and i retract 3mm. no z-hopping. Would be nice to know what settings he uses, to see if it’s something else?