Your Raspberry Pi Cluster Is Not Like This One

Many readers will have had their first taste of experimentation with cluster computing through the medium of the Raspberry Pi. The diminutive Linux capable boards can easily be hooked up as a group via a network hub, and given the right software become a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. None of us will however have reached the heights of the Raspberry Pi cluster shown by Oracle at their Oracle OpenWorld conference, a mighty rack packing a cluster of no less than 1060 Pi 3 B+ boards. This machine is touted as a supercomputer and it’s worthy of the name, though perhaps it’s not in the same class as the elite in that field.
Getting that number of individual 3Bs into a human-sized rack is no easy feat, and they have gone for custom 3D-printed racks to hold the boards. PoE would have resulted in too much heat dissipation, so instead they use USB power from an array of large multi-way USB power supplies. A set of switches provide the networking, and a conventional server sits in the middle to provide storage and network booting.
It’s certainly a cool way to wow the crowds at a conference, but we’re unsure whether it delivers the best bang for your supercomputing buck or whether it’s more useful as a large room heater. Meanwhile you can take a look at a few more modest Pi clusters, with unusual operating systems, or slightly more adherence to convention.
Honest question: aside from the “cool” factor and/or learning about cluster computing, what benefit would there be to have a cluster of RasPi’s? Will it make typical computing tasks – web browsing, video/audio/image editing faster? What programs would be able to take advantage of the cluster? And is all that do-able by the typical home tinkerer?
Clusters are often used for highly parallel scientific computing workloads. They are not useful for “typical” computing tasks like browsers/editors.
You could use them to render a bunch of different videos/codecs simultaneously, but it’s not going to help you with the editing part.
Nope, pretty useless for “user-style” usage. You can’t distribute your surfing workload across loosely coupled machines (and that’s what these are – there’s no direct DMA between CPUs on different Pis at all).
Video editors might have something like a “cluster backend”, where you might be able to benefit from automatic background handoff to a compute cluster for e.g. rendering and compression jobs. But honestly, when it comes to BAM! per buck, this cluster isn’t even remotely competitive, and when it comes to watts per BAM!, even less so.
In short: Unless you’re really having a workload where you don’t actually want a proper cluster, but an array of small, well-isolated machines, RPis are definitely **NOT** the way to go, sorry.
There is one situation where a cluster of Pi’s might be the most efficient – scaling with workload or power availability (say running off solar cells). As normal clusters at least in similar physical dimensions can only be minimally controlled in this way – you only have a handful of segments you can turn properly off (also usually takes much longer to get past the bios stages of a reboot on the bigger machines).
Like your array of well-isolated machine not the most common usecase I’d think.
Though a smaller cluster like that could do well here (I do have solar and running my big workstation under load doesn’t match the best calculations per watt of whichever model Pi I tested against (think it might have been an original pi B or pi 2 as this was a while ago). So if the network hardware is efficient enough it could actually let me do most of my work off my little laptop farming the loads off to the cluster for completion at the rate my solar cells are overproducing being both more efficient calculations per watt wise and better for my wallet as there should be minimal electric bill (I assume I would still run it overnight if there was a load for it) – and a newer workstation which might manage the same calc per watt would cost just as much if not more but not gain such vast dynamic scaling potential to match the spare power..
I would guess that computer time on a real supercomputer is still a scarce commodity. So having a ‘smaller’ supercomputer that uses the same architecture would be useful as a testing platform to see if your code runs fine. It runs slower, but it gives you the chance to debug your application without you having to take any time from the real supercomputer.
power use VS reality…
Loading this to the limit and to be nice calculating on 2A per PI its 2120A at 5 volts.
Even with a nice 240 volts as in europe it’s 10KW or 44A.
That is what a larger house would need in dead cold winter.
It will for sure keep the room its standing in warm.
Nice! I’ll get myself a Pi cluster instead of an electric heater for this winter. Although I’d want to stay below the 13A limit for a regular outlet’s power use in the UK.