Updating To Windows 10 For Fun And Profit: Make Those OEM Keys Go Further

Microsoft seems to have an every-other-version curse. We’re not sure how much of this is confirmation bias, but consider the track record of releases. Windows 95 was game-changing, Windows 98 famously crashed during live demo. Windows 2000 was amazing, Windows ME has been nicknamed the “Mistake Edition”. XP was the workhorse of the world for years and years, and Vista was… well, it was Vista. Windows 7 is the current reigning champion of desktop installs, and Windows 8 was the version that put a touchscreen interface on desktops. The “curse” is probably an example of finding patterns just because we’re looking for them, but the stats do show a large crowd clinging to Windows 7.
Windows 10 made a name for itself by automatically installing itself on Windows 7 and Windows 8 computers, much to the annoyance of many unexpecting “victims” of that free upgrade. Several years have gone by, Windows 10 has gotten better, and support for Windows 7 ends in January. If you’re tied to the Windows ecosystem, it’s time to upgrade to Windows 10. It’s too bad you missed out on the free upgrade to Windows 10, right?
About that… It’s probably an unintended side effect, but all valid Windows 7 and Windows 8 keys are also valid Windows 10 keys. Activation is potentially another issue, but we’ll get to that later.
What Exactly Do They Mean by OEM License?
Microsoft has finally come to their collective senses: Windows install ISOs are available for download. There are only 2 ISOs, 32 bit and 64 bit. Both images support home and professional versions, and the right version is installed based on the Windows key provided.
Speaking of versions, let’s talk about the different Windows versions. Not the difference between home and professional, but what is meant by an OEM license. Take a look at Windows 10 Pro on Amazon. Right now I see Windows 10 Professional for $184.99, and a Windows 10 Professional OEM for $113. What’s the difference? The packaging may look different, calling Microsoft Support might be a different experience, but the main difference is that an OEM key is locked to the computer it is first installed on.
How do computer upgrades work with an OEM key? The Ship of Theseus is a useful thought experiment. Taken directly from the Wikipedia article:
If it is supposed that the famous ship sailed by the hero Theseus in a great battle has been kept in a harbour as a museum piece, and as the years went by some of the wooden parts began to rot and were replaced by new ones then, after a century or so, all of the parts had been replaced. The question then is if the “restored” ship is still the same object as the original.
If it is then supposed that each of the removed pieces were stored in a warehouse, and after the century, technology developed to cure their rotting and enabled them to be put back together to make a ship, then the question is if this “reconstructed” ship is still the original ship. And if so, then the question also regards the restored ship in the harbour still being the original ship as well.
How much of a computer’s hardware can you upgrade and still consider it the same computer? Rather than wrestle with such a philosophical question for every instance, Microsoft has opted for a simple rule. A new motherboard constitutes a new computer.
So where does that leave us? First, you can go download a Windows 10 ISO, burn it to a DVD, and do a free upgrade right now from Windows 7 or 8. Boot into Windows as normal, and then run the setup executable from the DVD. Follow the prompts to start the upgrade. The installer will copy everything it needs to the hard drive and reboot the machine. After the install finishes, Windows will go through the activation process again, and activation should succeed.
Something about the free upgrade process forces Microsoft to treat this Windows 10 activation as a new computer activation. Because every Windows 7/8 key is eligible for the free upgrade, this means that you can do a full hardware rebuild, motherboard included, and use your Windows 7 OEM key to install Windows 10, and activation should succeed. Do note that this will work only once. Once you’ve used your free upgrade, that Windows key is once again locked, and out of additional activations.
Give Windows The Old Switcheroo
There is one more trick worth mentioning. You may be familiar with the challenge of upgrading hardware on an existing Windows install. It’s not uncommon for booting with the new hardware to trigger a BSOD before the desktop even loads. The Windows 10 upgrade process has the side-effect of re-installing all the hardware drivers, making it a perfect time for that hardware upgrade. The timing on this is a little tricky. You need to run the setup off the Windows 10 disk and wait for the setup files to finish copying over. When the setup program reboots to start the actual installation, pull the power plug before the drive starts to boot again. You may find it useful to first turn off quiet boot in BIOS. The window for interrupting the process is narrow, but success gives you a hard drive with all your existing data and programs, ready to install Windows 10 on next boot. Rebuild the hardware with all the changes you’d like to make, and boot off that hard drive. Windows 10 will install the proper drivers, just like a fresh install, and the Windows 7 key should activate without any issues.
It’s time to face the music, and upgrade from Windows 7. If you just can’t stomach Windows 10, at least there are options. Open Shell is the open source successor to Classic Shell, and many find it to smooth the rough edges. Alternatively, maybe it’s time to look at Linux? We’re still holding out hope that the Year of the Linux Desktop™ is coming. Or for those willing to go over to the dark side, there is that other Unix derived desktop OS you could use. In any case, stay secure out there.
18 thoughts on “Updating To Windows 10 For Fun And Profit: Make Those OEM Keys Go Further”
And then you can enjoy all the Windows 10 updates that brick your system.
Do what I do. Run Windows in a VM. The only safe way to run Windows in inside a VM. It actually runs better, because MSFT software runs better on simpler hardware, and can’t damage your real hardware or files. keep everything on a NAS and only give Windows access to what it really needs.
Backing up the computer is as simple as copying a single file. Same goes for restoring.
Make sure to backup everything; the upgrade fails about twice as often as windows updates fail…and windows updates fail about 25% of the time. At this point I’m wiping my laptop twice a year because that’s the only way to get the updates to install and there’s no good way to stop a failed update from retrying short of just blocking all the Microsoft IP addresses. This is a Dell laptop that came with Windows 10 BTW, so not like it’s some oddball hardware that they wouldn’t think of when testing.
So yeah, Windows 10 is basically free…and it’s overpriced.
As for my desktop, it has the fastest CPU ever to support Windows 7 and it will be staying on Windows 7 for a long time because I have some 5-figure software that needs a 5-figure upgrade to work on windows 10, and windows 10 support is really all you get for the money. Plus, Windows 7 just works really well still. I don’t need to reinstall every 6 months!
Also in this topic, random numbers about how much windows 10 fails to update.
>>So yeah, Windows 10 is basically free…and it’s overpriced.
hehe good comment
In these comments : Windows is the devil and why you should never use it. And everyone who uses it is wrong.
Wow, aren’t you full of yourself.
I just reread your comment with slightly more “awake” in my brain, and I apologize if I mistook what you were trying to say. I’m sorry for that.
Also ITT (and every other T): Windows 10 has telemetry, and I don’t know or care to look up what this means so M$ must be reading my documents! So instead of switching to another OS (because if you don’t trust your OS, you’re PWNed by default) I’m going to refuse to use Windows 10 with telemetry and instead use Windows 7 with telemetry! And make some random changes to the registry that break other things and then blame M$ for those changes I made.
Seriously, if you don’t trust Microsoft then “stay on Windows 7” is moronic.
I’ve successfully activated W10 on machines that were rebuilt and using OEM licenses. It just takes more verification steps, and really isn’t a big deal.
And I’m going to say something that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows and maybe generate some hate mail:
Windows 10 is awesome. It’s got its quirks, but so does every Linux distro out there. I use Linux every single day of my life, but on my desktop, W10 reigns king. It Just Works. Yes, updates can be arduous. Yes, it has weird things about it that are frustrating vs how they were in XP. But is Linux immune to such things? One word: systemd. I’m not saying systemd is horrible or anything, just that the same argument that people who hate W10 over XP or 7 is used for people who hate systemd over sysinit. “change for the sake of change is bad!” while ignoring the growth that’s occurred.
I tried running my ham shack computer on various Linux distros, and while they worked, I didn’t feel like they worked *well*. And because my distro wasn’t supported well by a software maker (JS8Call) I had to wait a long time for updates, or compile it myself. No thanks. Back to W10. Linux won’t make it to the desktop until somebody can just point click install, and have it work without having to drop to a command line, and that experience is pretty hard to get in Linux.
Thank you for championing the unpopular opinion.
I’ve been using DOS and Windows since 1991. I have at least done a “test drive” on every major version of Windows since V1.0, with the exception of “ME”. Didn’t need a test drive to know that one was a mess.
No version of Windows is perfect, but none have driven me away from the OS.
I’ve tried multiple version of Linux, but never found them to my liking. Why not? For all the reasons you point out and more. Also, Windows is very intuitive, in my opinion, compared to Linux which requires prior knowledge or decent Google foo to perform even simple tasks. I have neither, and don’t care to use my limited brain power to learn a new OS that offers no improvements in my use case, especially when I have no need or desire to do so.
I would agree with the most sound reasons for not using linux in the desktop, mainly because many people forget we want to work with the computer, not work *on* the computer.
But the most annoying and problem-causing defect of win10 is being unable to turn of the updates. One can learn to use the limited Start Menu, or the other configuration changes, but having the machine killed every now and them due to untested updates, or rebooting in the middle of some important work because windows “decided you need this update NOW”, is not good.
Actually, Win10 can be downloaded from Microsoft, and placed on a thumb drive.
It will boot, and perform a clean install, only requiring you to enter the CD Key, to select the correct version.
If you wish to upgrade, without losing data, first (Back-up) and then boot 7 or 8, (Whatever you have) and run the setup file on the same thumb drive. It will see the correct version you have, install, and after a few re-boots, you have Windows 10
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/manufacture/desktop/install-windows-from-a-usb-flash-drive
The only issue I’ve seen is when Windows 7 is not up to date. (And needs SP1)
Have fun..
The latest issue I had was yesterday.
HP EliteBook, 8460, the drivers were not 100% up to date. (My Bad)
Both the Broadcom WiFi and the Intel HD3000 drivers spit out an error, so I attempted to obtain the right ones.
No Joy.
I rolled back the Windows 10 install, nuked the Windows 7 Pro, performed a complete install, updated all, (1.7 TB) and then used the thumb drive again.
After some re-boots, Windows 10 is performing as expected.
There are a few updates needed after the desktop appears.
So far, all is well..
It’s strange, my computer is a home-built mess of different parts, and my windows install has been upgraded via every Windows version since Vista, and despite having a hardware configuration that’s about as far away from supported as possible, I’ve yet to have any problems with updates.
Just a heads up, but Microsoft has been implementing a lot of core changes to newer Win 10 builds that are pretty nasty and effectively allow Microsoft to dictate what can or cannot be loaded on your computer. For example, later Win 10 builds force device driver manufactures to use a new signing protocol that includes a hardware token and requires all device drivers to be “approved” by Microsoft. In earlier Win 10 and previous Windows releases Windows would warn you and the user could do as they see fit… not anymore. Rumor has it that Microsoft would like to move towards a subscription based service for the O/S and if this comes to pass, one would need to pay yearly or your Win 10+ box may not boot. I guess this is the only way Microsoft can make any $ these days given their total lack of innovative products or technologies.
another advantage of virtualization. You can give Windows an IP address that works inside the LAN, but has no internet access, so it can’t brick itself with updates. Although, running on virtual hardware, there is a very slim chance of that. and if you keep all your files on a NAS, where ideally windows only sees what it needs, there is nothing to back up.
That’s better than to lose customers to other OS’s. There’s a huge barrier of convenience too, the majority of humans don’t want to learn another OS once they already learned to work on one.