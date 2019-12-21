If you want to explore underwater, you have a few options. You can hold your breath. You can try to recycle your air. You can carry your breathing air with you as in SCUBA. You can stick a tube up like a snorkel, or you can have air sent down to you from the surface. EXOlung falls into this last category, but unlike many other surface solutions, it has a twist: it never runs out of power before you do. Watch the video below and you’ll see how it works.
A buoy puts a snorkel up out of the water, and a tube lets you dive up to 5 meters away. There’s a small tank on your chest, and your body’s motion serves to fill the tank from the outside air supply. As your legs extend and retract, you fill the tank and then put the tank’s air at ambient pressure so you can breathe. As a bonus, by varying how you inhale and exhale, you can control your buoyancy and, therefore, your depth.
The system does require you to strap your legs up to the apparatus. However, other similar systems have compressors or batteries which can fail or run down, meaning there can be a limit on how long you can stay under. EXOlung claims there is no limit to how long you can stay under.
The cost looks to be around 300 Euro, although for a bit more you can get one that uses different materials to withstand higher pressures. That one has a 7-meter hose.
Another approach is to just carry a little air and remove the CO2 from it and rebreathe it. We’ve also seen a risky surface air pump that uses wind power.
9 thoughts on “Diving With An Unlimited Air Supply”
3 breaths untill death.
Using energy to force air into lungs means less energy to move you through the water. I can imagine some bad situations where this won’t work. Interesting idea tho.
I thought I was reading TechCrunch with a press release from a new product startup. You’re better than this hackaday
So, you keep breathing until something goes wrong and there’s no backup? For the price I think we’re going to see a lot of dead tourists… Solo umbilical means you just die alone.
Maximum depth of 5 meters though, even if something goes wrong you’re not far from the surface.
Doesn’t mention the depth it’s good to, but from the looks of it, you’re so close to the surface, there’s really little advantage over a snorkel.
5 and 7 meters depending on model.
the whole thing seems interesting but one thing is total wrong: the movements of the legs. you move them like in freestyle and not like shown in the video. i asssume when you move your legs the right way the mechanic for storing and compressing air doesnt’t work anymore.
The problem with this is that at 5 or 7 meters down the water pressure is quite a bit. I assume the numbers in the chart here are above the atmospheric pressure. https://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/hydrostatic-pressure-water-d_1632.html
The legs of a person using this device are going to get tired rather quickly, pulling against the pressure on the diaphragm.
Another issue is having this device on your chest will want to make you ‘turn turtle’ from the air buoyancy with every leg extension. Every time you kick out it’s going to try and push you towards the surface.