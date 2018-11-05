As hackers, our goal is to reuse something in a way in which it was not intended and [Rulof Maker] is a master at this. From his idyllic seaside location in Italy, he frequently comes up with brilliant underwater hacks made of, well, junk. This time he’s come up with a wind-powered pump to move air through a hose to a modified scuba mask.
The wind turbine’s blades look professional but you’ll be surprised to see that they’re simply cut from a PCB pipe. And they work great. The air compressor is taken from a car and the base of the wind turbine’s tower started life as a bed frame. As you’ll see in the video below, the whole setup is quite effective. It would have been nice to see him using his leg mounted, beer bottle propulsion system at the same time, but the air hose may not have been long enough to make good use of them.
7 thoughts on “Breathing Underwater Using Wind Power”
A breathe of fresh air for sure
“[the base] is almost high like me, 2 meters.”
B^)
The blue stripes on the blades was a nice touch.
And I’m glad he didn’t wear Speedos for the video.
…perhaps a filter on the pump intake?
I’d hate to inhale a bug, or bird poop.
PCB Pipe? That could end poorly.
PVC pipe, prolly.
Neat. I am not sure I would try it though. First an old auto A/C compressor has all kinds of nasty oil and refrigerant in it. I am not sure how one would go about totally cleanin that out. The compressor is not designed to be oilless so I am assuming the pistons want or need some kind of lube. Ditto with the air line. I am not sure what I would be comfortable breathing through, but that hose looked a bit sketchy to me. Plus there is the obvious what happens if the wind stops blowing thing, but I guess if it dies down for more than a few seconds you can do a free assent. I would call this one of those things that is cool watching you do, but not quite for me.