Spilling a drink on a laptop is a terrifying experience. If you’re lucky you’ll ruin just a keyboard, and if not, your entire machine could go up in smoke. Assuming you’ve just suffered the latter, you can still be out of luck, as many laptops come with fancy integrated keyboards that are not designed to be removable. It’s not always the case however, as this ingenious hack from [InsideMyLaptop] bears out.
The hack begins with removing the top case assembly from a HP Pavilion laptop. The keyboard is riveted into the top plate assembly, along with the trackpad, which would normally necessitate their replacement as a total unit. However, if properly armed with a soldering iron, these plastic rivets can be melted to allow the backing plate and keyboard to be removed. A replacement part can then be sourced, and the remaining rivet stubs can be remelted to hold the new part in place.
It’s a simple hack, but one that goes to show one shouldn’t always take “No User Servicable Parts Inside” as an answer. We’ve seen other useful work from [InsideMyLaptop] before – like this power jack repair way back in 2011.
6 thoughts on “Replacing A Non-Replacable Laptop Keyboard”
Former, not latter ;)
who’s turn is it to say , Not a hack. why a simple keyb replacement makes news here and the stm community change does not boggles this brit mind.
STM community change? Link please.
Not quite a hack, but when i did replace one of those keyboards never thought on doing that…. nice ;)
I’ll probably have to attack this Gateway I’ve been hammering on for 5+ years, it’s starting to drop more letters than a mail man with parkinsons. Think it’s a separate unit though, so shouldn’t need this kind of messing around. Can’t really believe I’ve had the thing so long and it’s still got more grunt than anything I could buy under about five or six hundred at best buy or mallwart. Time to slam in the ram, put a yuge SSD in it, replace keyboard and fan, see if it makes it another 5 years. I didn’t bother with an older C2D Toshiba I picked up, that doesn’t need to be portable still, KB got coked (the soft drink that used to have a certain substance in, not the certain substance that used to be in a soft drink) and besides not working, keys would randomly activate, so that had to be ripped out, then just sat a compact USB one on top.
I just recently replaced a keyboard on a Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon.
It was replaceable, but only after undoing in excess of 60 tiny screws to release the keyboard after entirely gutting the machine..
Mt Dell Precision on the other hand only needs the removal of a plastic bezel and a couple of screws. Don’t even need to open the machine up.
I guess you get what you pay for…….