Hard drive failures can be tough to bear, particularly for the average person who doesn’t back up. When it comes to data recovery, there’s always those bleating from the sidelines that it’s a job that must be left to the professionals. However, this is Hackaday, not HireSomeoneADay, so [Matt]’s video on do-it-yourself hard drive repair is just what we like to see.
The video begins with plugging the non-functional drive into an external caddy, and using a microphone to listen to the sounds it makes. Upon analysis, [Matt] concludes that the drive is not spinning up, and suspects the heads may be stuck, causing the problem. When tapping the drive fails to unstick the heads, the next step is disassembly.
Despite the best advice from armchair commentators, this can be achieved at home without a clean room. [Matt] opens the drive carefully, and notes that the head is indeed stuck to the platter, instead of sitting in its home position. Using a screwdriver, the platters are rotated in their usual direction while gentle pressure is applied to pull the head away, being sure to use a light touch to avoid ripping the heads off entirely. With this done, the drive is reassembled and powered up. Amazingly, the repair is successful, and data is able to be recovered!
It’s important to note that this is a highly risky procedure, and not guaranteed to succeed. Truly valuable data should be left to the professionals, but if you’re skint or simply unbothered, it doesn’t hurt to have a go yourself. Be sure to avoid dust entering the drive, and take care not to touch the platters themselves. Of course, if you brick the device, you can always scavenge it for parts. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Hard Drive Data Recovery – Why Not DIY?”
I also did this once myself long ago. The data was backed up but there were a few things I would have liked to recover but wouldn’t mind if it failed.
I made an improvised clean-room in the bathroom by letting the shower run for half an hour. No idea if that really did anything though :P
I did this also several times back in the 5 1/4″ and 3.5″ times. Most times the drives contained commercially important but not critical data. Professional data recovery was, due to the costs, always out of question. I never had anything near clean room conditions, just removes all unnecessary stuff from my desk cleaned it, and locked the door to avoid someone coming in and moving dust around.
I powered up the patient and listened, if it did not spin up, I opened it. Once opened I looked for obvious things like arms in the wrong position or circular scratch marks (due to head crash). Than I carefully rotated the disks, most times I recognized a blocking at first, than free movement. Next I closed it, powered up again and copied the data. If there was a head crash I copied with dd until it failed and than dd’ed the rest by skipping some cylinders. So even in case of a head crash the data loss was minimal and unimportant. In one case I had to replace the pcb of the drive, I just swapped with one of the same type.
I did not count them but I think there where about 10 and I got all needed data from them. I can’t say anything about modern drives, but my point is it is absolute worth trying. With 3.5″ drives it was really simple, I’m just a normal guy with a not so clean admins office in that time. So be not afraid of killing something which is already quite dead (-: