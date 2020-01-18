When you start sharing your projects with the world, you never know who might take notice. [Sterling Backus] and his son [Xander] have been building a functional Lamborghini Aventador look alike in their garage, and the real Lamborghini company caught wind of it and decided to turn it into an awesome Christmas ad.
Named the AXAS Interceptor by its creators, the car is built from scratch around a custom tubular space frame chassis. Most of the body panels are 3D printed and then skinned with carbon fibre, with a few sheet metal panels mixed in. The interior is mix of parts from other cars and aftermarket components, with 3D printing to pull everything together. The drivetrain consists of an engine from a Corvette, a transaxle from a Porsche 996, with the rest of the chassis components being either aftermarket or custom-fabricated pieces.
[Sterling] got an unexpectedcall from Lamborghini, and they arranged to secretly sneak a real Aventador into the garage in the dead of night to surprise the rest of the family, and let them borrow it for a few weeks. Lamborghini got some marketing out of it, which most people would probably agree is a pretty good deal. We would admit that we’re quite envious.
The car is driveable, but still many hours from being complete. [Sterling] admits that he is no car building professional, but we’re impressed by what he has been able to achieve so far with this ambitious project, and we’re looking forward to the finished product.
3 thoughts on “DIY Lambo That Made The Real Lamborghini Take Notice”
That top picture looks like a lambo that’s been in a bad accident with an even worse bondo rescue attempt. But he keeps at it and it will be a thing of pride and beauty.
It looks like Batman took his suit to the wrong dry cleaners, but add headlights and it’ll kill the illusion
Credit where it’s due, it’s an amazingly impressive build so far. But I have to take issue with their “marketing” it as a 3D printed car, which is what all the news outlets picked up on. It’s just a bit misleading. One instance I saw, he posts a video titled “3D Printed Interceptor Interior bits”, showing a REAL center console he PURCHASED. There was no 3D printing at all. In another, he shows more factory parts he bought used, someone asks him how many nozzles he’s gone through and he says 5 or 6 or whatever, not clarifying that the part he was showing was NOT 3D printed when the people commenting were clearly misunderstanding that.
Again, the frame/chassis is absolutely impressive. It just bothers me when people misrepresent something because it’s more likely to increase publicity. If 3D printing wasn’t mentioned, or if it was accurately described, it would never have garnered the publicity it has.