Students Use Low Tech Hacks On High Tech Parking Enforcer

If you are a college student and you get too many parking fines, you are going to get in trouble. But one school didn’t count on students hacking their high tech parking violation deterrent. Some even got free internet from the devices.
You pay your taxes or — in the case of students — your tuition. But still, the city or university wants you to pay to park your car. In the old days, you’d get your car towed. But the people running the parking lot don’t really like having to share the fees they charge you with a tow truck driver. Many places clamp a device to your tire that makes it impossible to drive. Oklahoma University decided that was too much trouble, also, so they turned to Barnacle. Barnacle is a cheaper alternative to the old parking clamp. In sticks to your windshield so you can’t see to drive. The suction cups have an air pump to keep them secure and a GPS squeals if you move the car with it on there anyway.
From an engineering point of view, this makes sense. You don’t need a fleet of tow trucks and a storage lot. You don’t need to jack up cars and have a boot that can withstand quite a bit of force. In fact, you can release the device with a payment via cell phone and then drop the unit off at a drop box. More fees for the parking operation and less for pesky tow truck drivers and traffic enforcement.
Instead of paying $185, though, some students have posted on Reddit other solutions. Running your defrosters for awhile will loosen the suction cups enough to get a shim under them and break their seal. Other students suggested blocking the GPS signal and cell signal to the Barnacle. It was suggested to create a mock Barnacle you can leave on your parked car to dissuade the man from putting a real one on.
According to reports, at least one student realized the device has an unlimited SIM card on it and used it to tether his phone to the internet until they got wise. Unsurprisingly, the university has decided to hold off implementing the Barnacle and returned the five units it borrowed from the manufacturer. We have to wonder if other universities will follow.
Parking meter hacking is nothing new. On the other hand, we’ve seen bad parkers be subject to phishing, too.
5 thoughts on “Students Use Low Tech Hacks On High Tech Parking Enforcer”
A strip of metal crate strapping with one end sharpened and bent into a shallow V, and some tape wrapped around the other end for a handle, would make fast work of removing this. Slide the thing under the edge, locate the suction cups, then STAB to cut the edge of the suction cups. It’ll let go and won’t be usable until the suction cups are replaced.
It would require you to have a strip of metal crate strapping and to sharpen it, it requires tools and ability to use them. There is faster way which requires only things you probably already have with you if you drive a car.
> As it turns out, to take off the Barnacle, all you need to do is run your vehicle’s windshield defroster for 15 minutes, and then use a credit card or similar thin piece of plastic to release the suction cup around the edge. Presto! You’re free from fees.
So would a drill.
Doubt it would matter where this was in-use tested, but at a university guaranteed the QUICKEST defeat possible. So many fully active minds in training to become the greatest thinkers of our day. Clearly administration was not thinking.
Snatching the unlimited SIM is really the icing on the cake!
I’m confused. Wouldn’t they log which car it was stuck to, and if payment didn’t come in within X amount of time they would go back to check if it was still there?