How do you organize your stock of components and modules? If an unruly pile of anti-static bags and envelopes from China stuffed into a cardboard box sounds familiar, then you need help from [Dimitris Tassopoulos]. He’s organized his parts into drawers and created a database, then linked it via an ESP8266 and a string of addressable LEDs to light up the individual drawer in which any given component resides. It’s a genius idea, as you can see in action in the video below the break.
Behind the scenes is a web server sitting atop an SQL database, with a PHP front end. It’s running on a Banana Pi board, but it could just as easily be running on any other similar SBC. The ESP8266 has a REST API to which the webserver connects when a component is sought, and from that it knows which LED to light.
The LED strip is not the tape with which most readers will be familiar, but a string of the type we might be more used to as Christmas lights. These have a 100mm spacing between LEDs, allowing them to be easily positioned behind each drawer. The result is a very effective parts inventory system. We’re not entirely sure that it would entirely banish the tide of anti-static bags here, but we’re impressed nevertheless.
8 thoughts on “Light The Way To Every Component”
it was my idea also, but i was too lazy, but an other idea is to take one sheet of withe paper, dump the content of one box and then take a photo of the content with your phone, do it with every little boxes, also link a coordinate to them, so next time you only need to look the pictures :)
Would color have helped?
There’s color, cue to 2:37…
This reminds me of the ChipsEasy project, which sadly never got financed
Here is a link to the ChipsEasy project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZCt4dkaFQg
my wall bins are so grossly disorganized that this wouldnt work for me. there was a time when each bin just had one thing in it, but those times are long gone.
Trouble you still need to catalog AND kept up to date. everything. Once it’s cataloged almost any system will work.
This does look much cooler than a box of ziplock bags …
I like it but it seems overkill. A graphic on the web page would suffice. If you really wanted a pick to light system I would go with a laser pointer and two servos mounted to the ceiling. It could point to anything in the room then