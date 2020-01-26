Light The Way To Every Component

How do you organize your stock of components and modules? If an unruly pile of anti-static bags and envelopes from China stuffed into a cardboard box sounds familiar, then you need help from [Dimitris Tassopoulos]. He’s organized his parts into drawers and created a database, then linked it via an ESP8266 and a string of addressable LEDs to light up the individual drawer in which any given component resides. It’s a genius idea, as you can see in action in the video below the break.

Behind the scenes is a web server sitting atop an SQL database, with a PHP front end. It’s running on a Banana Pi board, but it could just as easily be running on any other similar SBC. The ESP8266 has a REST API to which the webserver connects when a component is sought, and from that it knows which LED to light.

The LED strip is not the tape with which most readers will be familiar, but a string of the type we might be more used to as Christmas lights. These have a 100mm spacing between LEDs, allowing them to be easily positioned behind each drawer. The result is a very effective parts inventory system. We’re not entirely sure that it would entirely banish the tide of anti-static bags here, but we’re impressed nevertheless.

  1. it was my idea also, but i was too lazy, but an other idea is to take one sheet of withe paper, dump the content of one box and then take a photo of the content with your phone, do it with every little boxes, also link a coordinate to them, so next time you only need to look the pictures :)

  5. Trouble you still need to catalog AND kept up to date. everything. Once it’s cataloged almost any system will work.

    This does look much cooler than a box of ziplock bags …

  6. I like it but it seems overkill. A graphic on the web page would suffice. If you really wanted a pick to light system I would go with a laser pointer and two servos mounted to the ceiling. It could point to anything in the room then

