Driving more than a handful of LEDs from a microcontroller is often a feat that takes tedious wiring, tricking the processor, or a lot of extra external hardware. Charlieplexing is perhaps the most notorious of these methods, and checks two of those three boxes. This library for the Teensy 4.0 checks all three, but it can also drive a truly staggering 32,000 LEDs at one time.
The TriantaduoWS2811 library is able to drive 32 channels of LEDs from a Teensy 4.0 using only three pins and minimal processor resources. It uses the FlexIO and DMA subsystems of the i.MX RT1062, the particular ARM processor on the Teensy, to drive four external shift registers. Together, the system is able to achieve 30 frames per second on with 1,000 LEDs per channel, for a total of 32,000 LEDs. Whoah.
[Ward] aka [wramsdell] wondered what one would do with all of the horsepower of a Teensy microcontroller when he first saw its specifications, and was able to build this project to take advantage of its features. What’s surprising, though, is that it doesn’t use nearly everything the processor is capable of, so you can do other tasks at the same time as driving that giant LED display.
7 thoughts on “How Many LEDs Can You Drive?”
It can’t drive 32000 leds at one time just sayin
I see no trickery. It’s driving several WS strings through shift registers by the usual DMA method. FlexIO looks marginally interesting though.
Why are people still messing around with those dam WS2811 leds when the APA102 is far superior in every way.
Because they cost 2-3x a comparable strip of something like the ws2812b?
Because their operating frequency is much lower. It’s not possible to get more than 640 leds on a single string with a @50Hz refresh rate (at maximum rated frequency of ~1MHz). So this means that for a simple QVGA display, you’d need at least 120 strings of APA102, while only 3 strings are required for WS2811-like LEDs.
Maybe misunderestimating your comment, but isn’t 32k pix half QVGA, 200×160.
s/can/could