Raspberry Pi Slips Out New PCB Version With USB C Power Fix

When the Raspberry Pi people release a fresh model in their line of fruity single board computers, it’s always an event of great interest. The Raspberry Pi 4 brought some significant changes to the formula: they moved to mini HDMI and USB-C power sockets, for instance. The early adopters who scored one of those Pi 4s were in for a shock though, if they had all but the most basic USB C power cables the device wouldn’t power up. Now the Register has news that they have slipped out with little fanfare an updated version of the board containing a fix for this problem.

Our colleague Maya Posch delved deeply into the USB C specification and delivered a pithy analysis at the time which demonstrated that the fault lay with the configuration of the sense resistors used by intelligent USB C power sources to determine what power to supply. For the addition of a single surface mount resistor the problem need never have existed, and we’re guessing that’s how they fixed it.

There’s no need to despair should you have one of the older boards, though. They will still work as they always have done with the so-called “dumb” power supplies and cables, and meanwhile we’re sure that future Pi boards will have had a lot of attention paid to their USB power circuitry.

  7. Yeah see, the important thing isn’t that you never make a mistake, that’s impossible, it’s how you react to making the inevitable mistakes, and this is great example for all OEMs to follow in terms of product support. Ok so you can’t change the boards you shipped but you can, ya know, fix it in a reasonable time and start shipping new ones that are fixed. Good example of why they have such a solid reputation and widespread success. They don’t dump steaming hot expensive garbage on an unsuspecting public and expect them to QA it, hi Samsung hi Motorola. Aarch64 Raspbian would be nice but that ones entirely on Broadcom, the Oracle of chipmakers.

    1. And then just kinda not fix anything not deemed important enough once the public is done testing it for you, or even making things worse. This is the kind of care and attention to detail that shows they really care about their products and take pride in their work. As both an engineer who often does not, and a pretty happy customer other than with Broadcom’s drivers, that’s a tiny thing in the grand scheme of things but really pretty inspiring.

