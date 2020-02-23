When the Raspberry Pi people release a fresh model in their line of fruity single board computers, it’s always an event of great interest. The Raspberry Pi 4 brought some significant changes to the formula: they moved to mini HDMI and USB-C power sockets, for instance. The early adopters who scored one of those Pi 4s were in for a shock though, if they had all but the most basic USB C power cables the device wouldn’t power up. Now the Register has news that they have slipped out with little fanfare an updated version of the board containing a fix for this problem.
Our colleague Maya Posch delved deeply into the USB C specification and delivered a pithy analysis at the time which demonstrated that the fault lay with the configuration of the sense resistors used by intelligent USB C power sources to determine what power to supply. For the addition of a single surface mount resistor the problem need never have existed, and we’re guessing that’s how they fixed it.
There’s no need to despair should you have one of the older boards, though. They will still work as they always have done with the so-called “dumb” power supplies and cables, and meanwhile we’re sure that future Pi boards will have had a lot of attention paid to their USB power circuitry.
18 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi Slips Out New PCB Version With USB C Power Fix”
Do we have a Rev # for the board, yet?
I’d like to know how to tell them apart also!
Clearly, it’s type C. /s
No Rev cause they still need to sell the old POS.
1.2
Mini hdmi? The Rpi4 has micro hdmi…
Gotta love the smell of (yet another) standards war in the morning.
That explains why the size of the “miniHDMI” ports in the picture seemed so wrong…
For reduced part count, I’d expect the Zero to go to the Micro HDMI eventually.
Wonder if the QA process has gone downhill considering they also fucked up the PoE Hat last year…..
If it’s a single resistor that’s the fix, can this be retro fitted fix to older pi 4 revs?
Not without cutting traces. They tied the two sense pins to a single resistor. You’d have to break one of the pins out and give it its own sense resistor.
Looks like it https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=249975#p1526692
What about the other problems, like the HDMI jamming the WiFi?
hmm, I recall reading that the WiFi jamming was(!) fixed with a firmware update but all I could find were reports promising said fw update: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=raspberry+pi+4+wifi+hdmi+fix
I have had my rev1.2 for about 3 months now. i posted some big pics here if you want to look at difference
https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?f=63&t=256646&start=100
Yeah see, the important thing isn’t that you never make a mistake, that’s impossible, it’s how you react to making the inevitable mistakes, and this is great example for all OEMs to follow in terms of product support. Ok so you can’t change the boards you shipped but you can, ya know, fix it in a reasonable time and start shipping new ones that are fixed. Good example of why they have such a solid reputation and widespread success. They don’t dump steaming hot expensive garbage on an unsuspecting public and expect them to QA it, hi Samsung hi Motorola. Aarch64 Raspbian would be nice but that ones entirely on Broadcom, the Oracle of chipmakers.
And then just kinda not fix anything not deemed important enough once the public is done testing it for you, or even making things worse. This is the kind of care and attention to detail that shows they really care about their products and take pride in their work. As both an engineer who often does not, and a pretty happy customer other than with Broadcom’s drivers, that’s a tiny thing in the grand scheme of things but really pretty inspiring.