Ultimate Medical Hackathon: How Fast Can We Design And Deploy An Open Source Ventilator?

23 Comments

[Gui Cavalcanti], whose name you might recognize from MegaBots, got on a call with a medical professional in San Francisco and talked about respirators. The question being, can we design and deploy an open source version in time to help people?

Unnerving reports from Italy show that when the virus hits the susceptible population groups the device that becomes the decider between life and death is a ventilator. Unfortunately they are in short supply.

The problem gets tricky when it comes to what kind of respirator is needed CPAP, BIPAP, or Hi-Flo oxygen NIV are all out. These systems aerosolize the virus making it almost guaranteed that anyone around them will get infected.

What we need is a Nasal cannula-based NIV. This system humidifies air, mixes it with oxygen and then pushes a constant stream of it into people’s lungs.  If we can design a simple and working system we can give those plans to factories around the globe and get these things made. If the factories fail us, let’s also have a version people can make at home.

If you aren’t sure if a ventilator is something you can work on there are other problems. Can you make algorithms to determine if a person needs a ventilator. Can we recycle n95 masks? Can we make n95 masks at home? Workers also require a negative pressure tent for housing patients. This will be especially useful if we need to build treatment facilities in gyms or office spaces. Lastly if you’re a medical professional, can you train people how to help?

Let’s beat this thing. The ultimate medical hackathon begins.

 

23 thoughts on “Ultimate Medical Hackathon: How Fast Can We Design And Deploy An Open Source Ventilator?

  1. I’m an anesthesiologist/intensivt so I’m a specialist in mechanical ventilation. The device described in this post is not a ventilator but a high flow nasal cannula. The air is warmed and humidified to not dry out mucus membranes. Frequently sold under the brand name Optiflow and should be easy to construct, just bubble the gas through 37-40C water.

    Report comment
    Reply

    3. If I understand correctly, flow rates for the high flow nasal cannulae are quite high. The source of medical grade air or oxygen at these flow rates may perhaps be the biggest challenge.

      Report comment
      Reply

      2. I’m no doctor but i play one on tv– i would think that even mechanical ingress of air has some positive effect compared to the control– at least for all but the most critical cases of respiratory distress

        Report comment
        Reply

    5. Is it really sufficiant to provide a constant flow, but not to mimic inhale / exhale? Thought about this today in the morning and would be really glad to help! Heating Water to 40C seems doable. Pushing constant flowrate through the water also is no problem.

      Is there a need for something like an pressure valve?

      Could the exhaled / contaminated air be fed through an desinfectand or even boiling water if n95 masks are not available?

      Report comment
      Reply

    1. What sort of dope does this sort of project on Facebook? The only “people” still on Facebook are Russian trolls / disinformation bots and stupid people. Good luck getting useful technical input there!

      Report comment
      Reply

  7. Hi all….

    Kinda related and kinda a hack!

    I work in a hospital in the UK, we make extensive use of numeric keypad/door entry systems, I have designed a key/fob type thing that can be 3D printed and then used to open the keypad doors without touching either the keypad or handle.

    Hopefully I can make a few changes to the design and have it up on Thingiverse later tonight

    Report comment
    Reply

        1. Maybe there’s ways of updating the design. For instance a diesel iron oil tank has the same or larger dimensions as an iron lung. There’s also quite a few slurry tankers around that have failed from rust or excessive vacuum. these use an iron maintenance door with a rubber pressure seal. remove the door and doorjamb assembly, weld it on to an oil tank.

          Report comment
          Reply

  11. It’s not too hard to 3D print blowers that can move enough air quietly. I copied the blower from a CPAP machine and drove it with a motor from an HDD and got a lot of quiet airflow, but the HDD motor is maybe a bit underpowered for this application. BLDC airplane motors that sell for about $10 can be used and driven by $15 drivers.

    You have to be careful to monitor and limit the pressure because a little bit too high pressure can burst a lung. That’s why CPAP machines are regulated as medical devices- they are capable of doing serious damage if they are not set up correctly.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.