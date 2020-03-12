[Gui Cavalcanti], whose name you might recognize from MegaBots, got on a call with a medical professional in San Francisco and talked about respirators. The question being, can we design and deploy an open source version in time to help people?
Unnerving reports from Italy show that when the virus hits the susceptible population groups the device that becomes the decider between life and death is a ventilator. Unfortunately they are in short supply.
The problem gets tricky when it comes to what kind of respirator is needed CPAP, BIPAP, or Hi-Flo oxygen NIV are all out. These systems aerosolize the virus making it almost guaranteed that anyone around them will get infected.
What we need is a Nasal cannula-based NIV. This system humidifies air, mixes it with oxygen and then pushes a constant stream of it into people’s lungs. If we can design a simple and working system we can give those plans to factories around the globe and get these things made. If the factories fail us, let’s also have a version people can make at home.
If you aren’t sure if a ventilator is something you can work on there are other problems. Can you make algorithms to determine if a person needs a ventilator. Can we recycle n95 masks? Can we make n95 masks at home? Workers also require a negative pressure tent for housing patients. This will be especially useful if we need to build treatment facilities in gyms or office spaces. Lastly if you’re a medical professional, can you train people how to help?
Let’s beat this thing. The ultimate medical hackathon begins.
23 thoughts on “Ultimate Medical Hackathon: How Fast Can We Design And Deploy An Open Source Ventilator?”
I’m an anesthesiologist/intensivt so I’m a specialist in mechanical ventilation. The device described in this post is not a ventilator but a high flow nasal cannula. The air is warmed and humidified to not dry out mucus membranes. Frequently sold under the brand name Optiflow and should be easy to construct, just bubble the gas through 37-40C water.
Trouble is of course that “high flow nasal cannula” isn’t good clickbait.
I was thinking just the same thing (Im only a biomed tech)
If I understand correctly, flow rates for the high flow nasal cannulae are quite high. The source of medical grade air or oxygen at these flow rates may perhaps be the biggest challenge.
Whats the difference between welding oxygen and medical grade oxygen? Does it really matter if the oxygen is not super pure?
I’m no doctor but i play one on tv– i would think that even mechanical ingress of air has some positive effect compared to the control– at least for all but the most critical cases of respiratory distress
What type of the device would help? Only a ventilator? The device described doesn’t help? Thanks
Is it really sufficiant to provide a constant flow, but not to mimic inhale / exhale? Thought about this today in the morning and would be really glad to help! Heating Water to 40C seems doable. Pushing constant flowrate through the water also is no problem.
Is there a need for something like an pressure valve?
Could the exhaled / contaminated air be fed through an desinfectand or even boiling water if n95 masks are not available?
Too bad it requires login to see it.
What sort of dope does this sort of project on Facebook? The only “people” still on Facebook are Russian trolls / disinformation bots and stupid people. Good luck getting useful technical input there!
Where can i sign up for this hackathon?
I say, hook a small air pump like those for blood pressure monitors to a homemade oxygen generator like the one described there : Hydrogen peroxide and potatoes in a plastic bottle. -> https://www.crappie.com/crappie/live-bait/349144-homemade-oxygen-generator-cost-8-a/
The flow rate with those little pumps is much to low. What you need is similar to the blowers used in CPAP machines. Those can be 3D printed- I’ve done it. $10 Brushless DC motors for model airplanes can be used to provide the spin, and drivers can be had for about $10-15. You might be able to get away with BLDC motors harvested from old HDDs.
See: https://drmrehorst.blogspot.com/2018/04/the-mother-of-all-print-cooling-fans.html
Is good to consider heating to clean the exhaled air from viruses?
Good luck certifying it on each commit.
Hi all….
Kinda related and kinda a hack!
I work in a hospital in the UK, we make extensive use of numeric keypad/door entry systems, I have designed a key/fob type thing that can be 3D printed and then used to open the keypad doors without touching either the keypad or handle.
Hopefully I can make a few changes to the design and have it up on Thingiverse later tonight
Hmmm if it gets down to homebuild being a necessity, wouldn’t the old “wooden iron lung” approach be preferable? http://blog.modernmechanix.com/diy-iron-lung/
Something is messed up with the second page on that site, another copy https://archive.org/stream/PopularMechanics1952/Popular_Mechanics_01_1952#page/n259/mode/2up
The diaphragm is made with the inner tube of a tractor tire. This is awesome.
Maybe there’s ways of updating the design. For instance a diesel iron oil tank has the same or larger dimensions as an iron lung. There’s also quite a few slurry tankers around that have failed from rust or excessive vacuum. these use an iron maintenance door with a rubber pressure seal. remove the door and doorjamb assembly, weld it on to an oil tank.
With all things medical comes a huge degree of liability. Fault detection and alerting are an absolute must.
The FDA would like to have a word….
It’s not too hard to 3D print blowers that can move enough air quietly. I copied the blower from a CPAP machine and drove it with a motor from an HDD and got a lot of quiet airflow, but the HDD motor is maybe a bit underpowered for this application. BLDC airplane motors that sell for about $10 can be used and driven by $15 drivers.
You have to be careful to monitor and limit the pressure because a little bit too high pressure can burst a lung. That’s why CPAP machines are regulated as medical devices- they are capable of doing serious damage if they are not set up correctly.