Interplanetary Whack-A-Mole: NASA’s High-Stakes Rescue Plan For InSight Lander’s Science Mission

People rightly marvel at modern surgical techniques that let surgeons leverage the power of robotics to repair the smallest structures in the human body through wounds that can be closed with a couple of stitches. Such techniques can even be applied remotely, linking surgeon and robot through a telesurgery link. It can be risky, but it’s often a patient’s only option.
NASA has arrived at a similar inflection point, except that their patient is the Mars InSight lander, and the surgical suite is currently about 58 million kilometers away. The lander’s self-digging “mole” probe needs a little help getting started, so they’re planning a high-stakes rescue attempt that would make the most seasoned telesurgeon blanch: they want to use the lander’s robotic arm to press down on the mole to help it get back on track.
All About Friction
We’ve been covering InSight for a while now, starting with a discussion of how the mole, part of the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package (HP³) experiment, is supposed to work. As a quick recap, the mole is basically an electric impact driver, with a rotating cam that loads a spring to release a burst of mechanical energy into a heavy hammer. The impact is supposed to drive the mole into the Martian regolith a few millimeters at a time, slowly burrowing up to five meters into the regolith while dragging a sensor-filled tail behind it, to measure subsurface heat flow.
Unfortunately, HP³ has been unable to dig itself into the soil. The failure has been attributed to everything from hitting a rock just below the surface to a previously unknown layer of duricrust, a hard layer made of soil particles that have been cemented together by chemical precipitates in the water that once flowed freely on Mars. Add to these possibilities the fact that the Martian soil has proven to be far less cohesive than originally thought, giving the mole little friction to work with, and it’s no wonder it’s stuck.
Back in October of 2019, it looked like the mole was on the move again. JPL engineers had decided to use the lander’s robotic arm to press against the hull of the mole while it tried to dig. The thought was that increasing the friction would give it the boost it needed to penetrate the duricrust and get on the move again.
Whack-A-Mole
Initial reports were that the mole was making progress after this pinning maneuver, but that proved to be optimistic. The mole did make progress, but it popped back out of the hole on two occasions. Those failures cleared the way for the current and riskiest idea: using the robotic arm’s scoop to push directly on the back cap of the mole.
On the face of it, this seems to be the approach that makes the most sense. After all, if the mole is having trouble moving downward, applying force downward should help it penetrate the duricrust. But it’s not as simple as giving the mole a little shove.
First of all, consider the physical aspects of the problem. The mole is about 3.5 cm in diameter, which is a pretty small target to hit with the robot arm’s scoop. The back cap is also not the most friendly surface in terms of manipulation, either. It’s bisected by the mole’s tail, which looks like a flexible Kapton PCB. There’s also a protrusion on the back cap to one side of the tail, which would appear to limit the scoop’s ability to bear down on the mole.
The tail itself is a problem as well. Extreme care will need to be taken to ensure that the scoop doesn’t touch the flexible PCB, which would likely be damaged if it got pinched. The tail not only powers the mole but provides data connections; lose any of those and you’ve likely lost the mission. Positioning the scoop will have to be done very gingerly, and is already being practiced on Earth-side mockups and using the actual hardware on Mars.
Latency is certainly going to be a huge problem as well. The current round-trip time for radio signals from Earth to Mars is in excess of six minutes, meaning that realtime control of the operation will be out of the question. The moves will have to be carefully planned in advance and made in very small increments, so as to minimize the chance of damage.
Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat through engineering ingenuity has been the story of space exploration since its very earliest days, so there’s a good chance that engineers will be able to push on the mole without damaging it. Whether that game of interplanetary Whack-A-Mole will yield results is anyone’s guess, but even if it HP³ never gets a chance to dig down into Mars, it won’t be for a lack of trying.
15 thoughts on “Interplanetary Whack-A-Mole: NASA’s High-Stakes Rescue Plan For InSight Lander’s Science Mission”
I am certainly not an aerospace engineer, but am, nonetheless, dumbfounded that the design used kapton as a cable material. And kapton sheets do not have four degrees of flexibility that a wired cable has. So what am I missing?
They probably use that same arm to place it and get in started, my guess.
I suspect thin flex tape in place of copper cables was a weight and space constraint choice – flex stuff can be rolled very small and is pretty darn light per unit length. Its also probably a PCB in its own right all the way down – sensors in the tail imply some chips etc in it. Much more durable to have more consistent flex along the whole length than copper cables-solder/connectors-sensor pcb-connectors-cables repeat as needed which will have significant stress focal points at every join.
FFCs (flexible flat cables) are more reliable (bend many more times before failure), have less mass, can carry a large number of conductors in a very small space and are generally more durable. It’s no surprise that NASA went with FFCs.
It’s weight. The full 5 meter tether is only 75 grams, including integrated temperature sensors and markings for determining how much has been spooled out. There are 14 sensors integrated on the cable itself, and they’re resistive sensors in a 4-wire configuration. That would be a *ton* of wires.
You might also imagine that it’s size, as you can coil a flat cable tighter than a rounded one, but in fact the tether wasn’t tightly coiled at all. The full design document for the HP3 package is available here.
I don’t understand why the engineers at NASA never thought that bracing the thing to get it started would be a good idea.
You don’t think they just dropped the little guy out like a butt nugget, do you? Surely it wasn’t dangled by the flex cable until it dug in.
Who says they didn’t? Limited operational budgets, weight and understanding of Mar’s surface mean this might have been the ‘best’ solution for what was known at the time. It might even work exactly as they expected a few KM away in different dirt, with how little we know about the geology of Mars nobody can say yet.
Hopefully this bodged job works, but if it does wreck the digger it hardly matters – it wasn’t going to produce results anyway, just as long as it doesn’t damage the rest of the rovers science potential its still a win.
Train some machine learning code with machine vision for execution on the unit, train it on the earth-based lander and then run it on the landers processor?
Why is machine learning/AI the default answer for almost anything these days?
A 6 minute round trip is slow but not prohibitive. Even with an abundance of caution, it shouldn’t take THAT long for engineers to position the scoop, almost certainly less time than it would take to develop a ML/AI model based on hardware that was never intended to run such programming (cameras/sensors not in an optimal location for the task), verify/validate/train and send such code and then STILL have the chance that it’ll damage something in the process.
Would you want to be that engineer with his hands on the joystick with 6 min. of lag?
No one would. The entire scientific trove on the other side of that crust will be lost if he twitches wrong.
I’ve got no horse in the AI/ML/neural net race, but this seems like a reasonable task for such things – we would love to be able to place a human in-the-loop on-site, so no lag.
And you are right, currently the next best option is that human-in-the-loop with the lag.
But this _is_ a robotic mission. Giving that robot an additional skill, to be able to train it on a capability it didn’t have when it left earth, by training the local unit’s net then sending the net weights, etc. to the remote device.
Using machine learning in such a delicate environment would probably not end well, especially since you can never fully simulate the conditions of Mars here on Earth for training data. It’d probably be just as likely to snap the mole in half as to properly brace it.
Not to mention how risky it is to upload any new executable code to a remote rover, in general.
Whos signs off of these NASA budgets? I’d like to see anyone try to propose a spending spree here on “this” planet and get it passed. They would be the salesman of the year!
Salesman: I need 1.3 Billion dollars for an experiment.
Committee: Why.
Salesman: I would like to drill a hole on Mars five meters into the regolith while dragging a sensor-filled tail behind it, to measure subsurface heat flow.
Committee: For what purpose.
Salesman: Cuz I’M curious.
Committee: sure no problem.
Taxpayers: WHAT THE HELL!!!!
Our schools such, have no money so many other important things are lacking funds, and NASA pissing away money digging holes in the dirt. Just pure genius!!!
But think about where the nasa spending goes. Most of it to salaries, and to suppliers who spend it on salaries, domestic manufacturing, etc. Contrast that to how much money from consumer spending ends up in the hands of foreign owned companies, or frozen away in the cash hoards possessed by companies like Apple.
Typical ignorant response.
First, our schools don’t “have no money”. You may argue that they could use more (and I would agree), you may argue that they could spend what they have more efficiently (and I would agree). But unless you’re going to offer up specific evidence, the blanket claim that schools “have no money” is of zero value.
Second, NASA isn’t just digging holes in Mars just because it sounded like a fun thing to do and maybe it’d get them a bunch of “likes”. They are doing it to expand the human race’s knowledge of the universe at large, and local planets specifically.
Third, NASA’s full budget has been at or below 0.5% of the federal budget for almost the entirety of the past decade, and below 1% for over a quarter century. If you want to discuss the utter waste of federal money, would you care to discuss spending on the military or health care (in a society with a for-profit health care industry)?
Forth, it’s absurd to suggest we put the advance of scientific knowledge on hold until every last human being’s needs, however small, are met to their satisfaction, because there will ALWAYS be someone or some segment of society who feel they need or deserve something.
Lastly, we’re in a race to the bottom with regards to corporate taxes, and we know any savings go towards one, and only one, thing – increasing shareholder value, which predominantly goes to a tiny sliver of the population who’s wealth is already at destructively high levels.
In summary, with all the obvious and egregious examples of federal waste and destructively misdirected monetary policies, to single out a single mission from a government agency who’s budget is less than a rounding error of several other agencies is asinine.