Although it isn’t that uncommon to have broadband radio coverage in a single device, going from 0 Hz to 1000 GHz with one antenna and receiver is a bit much. But not for the US Army it seems, because they’ve developed a quantum sensor that can cover that range.
The technology uses Rydberg atoms, which are atoms with a highly excited valence electron. They’ve been used for a variety of sensing applications before, such as reading the cosmic microwave background radiation. However, until the Army’s work there has been no quantitative analysis of using them for wide-spectrum communications.
If you want to read more about Rydberg atoms, [Dan Maloney] covered that last year. The basic idea is that one laser beam excites an atom to the Rydberg state and another laser probes the state of the atom. It seems the Army used a single split beam for both jobs with an arrangement of modulators.
The size of the Rydberg sensor was about a centimeter and the experiments compared the sensitivity to other sensors of similar size. Before you get too excited though, the sensor may be small, but the lab to house it isn’t. The team optically pumped rubidium with lasers. We’ve seen quantum radios that require more lab setup, though.
4 thoughts on “Quantum Sensor Receives From 0 Hz To 1000 GHz”
Thanks for post :-)
Hmm, down to zero Hertz is an extraordinary claim – if true could it be possible then to detect wavelengths greater in size than that of a typical solar system or even a EM photon wavelength comparable to the diameter of a supermassive black hole’s event horizon ?
Nah it’s easy, all you need is a sensitive low signal diode, and a half wave dipole… ;-)
OK, I understand it’s a big lab.
OK, I understand it’s a big lab, and that diode lasers generally have poor coherence on their own. But since I don’t have any means to get through the paywall, can someone tell me about the sensitivity? Also, I am assuming that this puts out baseband RF, and all of the selectivity must come from subsequent electronics.
The other thing is that we’re not as interested in detectors as we would be in really small antennas that are effective at frequencies far over their resonant length. One can use a large antenna to induce a sttrong local RF field, and do things like preselection electronically. But not as interesting as a quantum antenna that makes such things unnecessary.