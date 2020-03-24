Wind Farms In The Night: On-Demand Warning Lights Are Coming

There appears to be no shortage of reasons to hate on wind farms. That’s especially the case if you live close by one, and as studies have shown, their general acceptance indeed grows with their distance. Whatever your favorite flavor of renewable energy might be, that’s at least something it has in common with nuclear or fossil power plants: not in my back yard. The difference is of course that it requires a lot more wind turbines to achieve the same output, therefore affecting a lot more back yards in total — in constantly increasing numbers globally.
Personally, as someone who encounters them occasionally from the distance, I find wind turbines mostly to be an eyesore, particularly in scenic mountainous landscapes. They can add a futuristic vibe to some otherwise boring flatlands. In other words, I can not judge the claims actual residents have on their impact on humans or the environment. So let’s leave opinions and emotions out of it and look at the facts and tech of one issue in particular: light pollution.
This might not be the first issue that comes to mind when thinking about wind farms. But wind turbines are tall enough to require warning lights for air traffic safety, and can be seen for miles, blinking away in the night sky. From a pure efficiency standpoint, this doesn’t seem reasonable, considering how often an aircraft is actually passing by on average. Most of the time, those lights simply blink for nothing, lighting up the countryside. Can we change this?
Light On Demand
Improving warning lights to light up only when there’s an actual aircraft to warn in its vicinity isn’t a new idea, and individual tests to achieve this have been successfully carried out in the past. Looking at the map of wind farms in Europe, it’s not too surprising that Germany is especially interested in this subject, and is now implementing new regulations to enforce an on-demand warning light system as requirement for wind farms, expected to come into affect this summer.
Generally speaking, there are two options to know about an object in the sky within a wind turbine’s surroundings:
- the turbine is looking for an aircraft in the sky
- the aircraft reports its presence to the turbine
Established technologies exist for both options in form of radar and transponder signals respectively.
Radar
To simplify the basic concept of radar: radio waves are emitted into the wild, and if there is anything in their way, they bounce back to be received again, making it possible to determine the presence and distance of an object. Repeat it in a constant manner, and that object’s angle and velocity can be determined as well.
Like anything else in technology, radar systems have vastly improved and changed over time, and using Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) antennas nowadays, they can not only track multiple objects at once, but also look a lot more subtle than they used to. Instead of huge antennas rotating around, causing potentially new problems with the public, the radio wave angles are directed electronically, allowing the whole system to be fully stationary and placed into an inconspicuous looking box. Paint it like a cow, and no one might even notice it at all.
Transponder Signals
It would be even less conspicuous if we moved the responsibility to the aircraft itself, namely using ADS-B signals. ADS-B is often considered as a replacement for radar itself in air traffic control, and essentially consists of a transponder located within the aircraft that is periodically sending the aircraft’s identity, position, and altitude as radio signals for everyone to receive.
Of course, if a Raspberry Pi or ESP32 at home can receive the signals and make sense of the data, so can a wind farm.
The Catch
So far so good in theory, but as usual, in practice it isn’t that straightforward. A sophisticated system like an active phased array radar has a price tag, and the whole point here was to encourage more wind power adoption. Costs aside, if there is any disturbance with the radar signal causing it to become unreliable, the whole system would have to be bypassed, turning the lights fully back on anyway.
ADS-B would have significantly lower costs, however there are other concerns and issues with that approach, aside from possible satellite navigation reliability concerns. While large commercial airplanes are mostly regulated to require ADS-B transponders, it’s not necessarily the case for the smaller ones. And of course, not everything that flies has to be an airplane to begin with, and neither would it necessarily be of civil use. As ADS-B allows the tracking of an aircraft, some of them might not want to have that option, and others maybe shouldn’t have that option. In worst case, the system won’t be able to detect the very object that would actually need the warning lights.
Ignoring the details of which technology would be used, another aspect to consider is the interoperability with the wind turbines themselves, and the grown complexity of such a system as well as the security implications following it. Once the lights are triggered by an external event, and that event needs to be distributed to multiple turbines, things can go wrong in a lot of places, and the general reliability of such a system would be questionable. Plus, it wouldn’t take a take a hardcore conspiracy theorist to think about the consequences of such a system maliciously malfunctioning one day.
The Bigger Issue
But let’s take a step back and look at the initial problem itself: warnings lights are brightening up the night sky in order to inform pilots that a tall construction is present. To me, it sparks the question “why?”. Why do we fully rely on humans to handle air traffic safety here?
This isn’t even a question about your stance on renewable energy or light pollution, but why is there a necessity to shine a light at all as warning — regardless if it’s continually or on-demand, or whether we are talking about wind turbines, radio towers or just any tall enough construction. Installing on-demand warning light systems surely makes sense from an efficiency point of view, and I guess you have to start in some place, so why not wind turbines, but shouldn’t we rather focus on a whole new warning system altogether?
Take ship navigation for comparison: for centuries the lighthouse was the essential system to aid ships to safe harbor and avoid collisions on rocks and cliffs. And yes, they are still around today, with a surprising percentage of them even shining into the sea, but for the most part, newer navigation systems have replaced them for most of the parts. Yet, provocatively stated, air safety regulations are one step short of hiring plane spotters to manually turn the warning lights on. Ships have detailed maps of the ocean floor. Why don’t airplanes have the same for the ground?
We will see what the future brings, maybe our grandchildren will shake their heads in disbelief how we used to place all this responsibility in a few human hands without any concerns. Until then, we can look forward to a slightly darker night sky in the countryside again, at least in some parts of the world. Whether all this is really happening in the name of promoting renewable energy sources remains to be seen.
(Banner image by Jeswin Thomas)
16 thoughts on “Wind Farms In The Night: On-Demand Warning Lights Are Coming”
A combination of active and passive technologies might make the most sense here: Maybe a “light on demand” beacon on the tip of the blade, then a stripe of phosphorescent or radioluminescent material inboard of that, and then finally a stripe of retroreflective material, plus concentric rings of of the same on the hub/gear housing.
Optical and audio aircraft recognition could be used as a backup for ADS-B input for the light-on-demand system.
Um.. I would advocate against radio-luminescent paint on the scale of a giant turbine blade known to be difficult to recycle. A watch face is reasonable; turbines are not.
There is already a minimum safe altitude (MSA) posted on aviation charts as well as a tower symbol and max altitude for anything of significant height. GPS-based electronic chart apps have the same data.
Lights on towers are really a measure of last resort. They’re not for commercial aircraft which stick to controlled airspace well above the area’s MSA. Tower lights are more for general aviation (GA), ultralights, or light sport aircraft (LSA), and then most useful in emergency situations when the pilot is lost or has an emergency such that they cannot maintain altitude.
ADS-B is a decent solution, but depends on aircraft having functional ADS-B transponders. Those will already be present in all aircraft in controlled airspace, which is not where turbines are found. Some of the aircraft that operate close to the ground, where turbines would be found, aren’t required to have ADS-B.
Pilots are generally a smart lot, but occasionally you’ll find one flying drugs at night with no lights and no transponder. It’s easy to argue they would deserve a close encounter with a turbine, but the damage they would cause wouldn’t be only to themselves.
Personally, I think wind turbines are an eyesore with our without lights. Solar is the only way to go.
I should add that towers work as navigation aids when you’re following a sectional map from the air. Pilots can use their lights to follow their progress while flying a route. I know I have during my night flights. They’re highly visible from a long distance due to those lights.
Removing them would also be removing one more manual navigation aid, making us ever more reliant on GPS. That being a technology that has been shown to be susceptible to spoofing and jamming… and also the technology ADS-B uses to know what coordinates to transmit.
Why would aircraft be flying at or below the altitude of wind farms? Commercial aircraft follow specific routes and approaches to airports to avoid ground obstacles. Small aircraft might fly in wind farm vicinity during the day but shouldn’t be at those altitudes after dark. This looks like a solution looking for a problem.
FAA says if it’s over 200 ft tall, it needs a beacon on it.
Regulations can always change.
A discussion about solutions to a current problem shouldn’t be stopped by stating the status quo.
Is there really a need for everything above 200ft tall to have a beacon on it?
A radiomast out in the middle of nowhere. Yes, a beacon here would be logical.
A large wind farm on the other hand has no real reason to have beacons on all of its turbines. Aircraft should have knowledge of the farm’s existence along their planed route, and take it into consideration.
If there is an emergency, then it wouldn’t be unreasonable to state that beacons would be beneficial.
Though, is it truly a good solution to just toss a beacon on them?
I invite you to take it up with the FAA. But they have a history of having the final word.
There are times where aircraft fly low. For example, in an emergency, seeking a place to set down. In many regions, there are “airports” all over. Private strips and small commercial strips are much more common that many people realize, and, in the US at least, many farms will have one (or more). These are private, but registered and mapped. Obstructions, such as wind turbines, may not be properly charted, even months or years after erection (sad, but true), outdated charts get used, and, in an emergency, such details may be missed.
There are plenty of other circumstances, but this is off the top of my head
Why not turn the argument around. Why not put the radar into the airplane? Might also help with not flying against mountains in the night as sometimes happens as well. The windmills are not going anywhere and should not be the ones warning airplanes, with the light polution and problems it causes. Airplanes, solve your own problems.
Air to ground radars are notorious for clutter problems, it’s always a case of TMI TMI.
“but for the most part, newer navigation systems have replaced them for most of the parts”
What about the parts that don’t have some of the parts in their parts, even though parts of them have most of the parts in their parts?
Well then you have to get the party of the first part to discuss with the party of the second part which parts are parts and which parts are pants.
So you’re flying along, have an engine failure in a single engine aircraft. Looking below you see a large dark field, gliding hoping to make a smooth landing. You are committed to the field when suddenly an acre of warning lights turn on. Now you have to slalom around spinning turbines. Going to get to the ground before getting whacked by a blade.
Leave the lights on.
I myself is of the opinion that it should primarily be the airplanes responsibility to not crash into stationary structures.
Be it mountains, skyscrapers, or wind farms. Beacons shouldn’t be needed. VFR isn’t something one should fly by during night in unfamiliar areas regardless.
If it is a large, “permanent” structure, then the airplane pilot should have taken it into consideration before even considering flying the plane. (This is though already part of standard procedure for flying a plane.)
If there is a wind farm along one’s planned route, then one’s maps will already show that. Though, having looked at air plane maps myself, they are a cluttered mess to be fair… They do contain tons of valuable information, but few “general warnings”, so have fun sorting the frankly trivia level facts from the more important dangers.
Would be nice with a map that just grades stuff depending on how much caution one needs to take in regards to it.
A simple scale. Then just draw areas on the map around each such object.
For an example, a radio mast could be marked with a large red circle, and a number for stating how high it is.
Same type of marker can be used for a wind farm, sky scrapers, or a mountain. Its simply a tall thing that a plane needs to avoid. (The marker should preferably be clear enough to be easy to see on a paper map. A digital map where one plans the route can on the other hand just make a long list of everything along/near one’s route.)
Because flying at night is still a legal thing to do as long as Visual Flight Rules are followed. Flashing lights on the tops of tall things are printed on charts, and are used as aids for VFR navigation. There is no requirement for general aviation aircraft to have GPS or other electronic navigation system; as a matter of fact there are a lot of small planes flying that don’t even have electrical systems at all – they hand-spin start their engines, and their dashboards are completely mechanical gauges. (For night flying, they’ll have battery-powered marker lights installed.)
Instrument Flight Rules don’t require tall blinky things to advertise themselves, but they do require a whole lot of expensive electronic equipment, and special training for pilots. Today, IFR isn’t required for night flying.
Might GPS change this? Probably not. Aviation is kept safe due to redundancy, and GPS is not guaranteed reliable enough in every possible condition (consider the GPS spoofing happening on the oceans today causing ships to collide.) So how does a plane safely navigate and land when GPS goes down? The pilot looks out the window, and compares it to what he or she sees on the charts. The FAA would have to change the rules to require IFR for night flying, but that would be an extremely politically unpopular move.
I’m sorry, but turning off warning flashers because they waste power is just silly. The power “wasted” in warning away aircraft is tiny fraction of a percent of the power wasted in lighting up lightly traveled roads. If you really want to save some power, make those lights sensitive to traffic. Leave the warning lights as they are.