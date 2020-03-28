COVID-19 Statistics: Reading The Tea Leaves

If you’ve been tracking the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, as we have, you’ve doubtless seen a lot of statistics. The raw numbers look shocking, and in many cases they are, but as always it’s crucially important to ask yourself what the numbers mean.
For instance, our own Tom Nardi put together a counter that displays the total number of COVID-19 cases in the US. It’s a cool project that puts together some web-scraping, a nice OLED screen, and a 3D-printed network display. When this is all over, it can be easily re-trained to show some other statistic of interest, and it’s a great introduction to a number of web APIs. However, it’s looking at the wrong number.
Let me explain. Diseases spread exponentially: the more people who have it, the more people are spreading it. And exponential curves all look the same when you plot out their instantaneous values — the raw number of COVID-19 cases. Instead, what distinguishes one exponential from another is the growth parameter, and this is related to the number of new cases per day, or more correctly, to the day-to-day change in new cases.
If left unchecked, and especially in the early stages of spread, the number of new cases grows every day. But as control efforts, mainly social distancing, take effect, the rate at which the number of new cases can slow, or even go negative. That’s the plan, anyway.
As is very well explained by this video from 3 Blue, 1 Brown, if this were a naturally spreading epidemic, the point at which the new cases just starts to decline marks the halfway point in the course of the disease. Here, we’re hoping that particularly strict quarantining procedures will cut this run even shorter, but if you’re interested in how the disease is spreading, the point when daily new infections turns around is what you’re looking for.
Why not put the daily difference in new cases on your desktop, then? These numbers are noisy, and the difference jumps all around. To be serious, you would probably want to put a moving average on the new cases figure, and look at that difference. Or simply show the new cases instead and look for it to drop for a few days in a row.
Still, this won’t be a perfect measure. For starters, COVID-19 seems to incubate for roughly a week without symptoms. This means that whatever numbers we have, they’re probably a week behind the actual situation. We won’t see the effects of social distancing for at least a week, and maybe more.
Further complicating things is the availability of tests, human factors like weekends when more people get tested but fewer government reporting offices are open, timezones, etc. (What happened on Feb. 13?)
I’m not going to go so far as to say that the COVID-19 stats that we see are useless — actually far from it. But if you’re going to armchair quarterback this pandemic, do it right. Plot out the daily new cases, maybe apply a little smoothing, at least in your head, and realize that whatever you’re seeing now probably represents what happened last week.
When you finally see the turning point, you may celebrate a little, because that means the halfway point was a week ago. We’ve seen it happen in China around Feb 2, and I’m looking forward to it happening here. I hope it happens wherever you are, and soon.
We will get through this. Stay safe, all. And keep yourself uninfected to keep others uninfected.
13 thoughts on “COVID-19 Statistics: Reading The Tea Leaves”
Can I also recommend the graphing method used here?
So far with US style distancing the reinfection rate is still greater than 1. Meaning on average each person infects more than one other. The disease will expand until either a vaccination is available or the number of people who have been infected and thus carrying antibodies is a significant portion of the population. That is my humble two cents worth.
Spread will also stop when people keep enough distance, or take other precautions, such as wearing masks.
Your run of the mill masks are insufficient to filter the bacteria. Unless you are wearing one that has a micron filter sufficiently small enough to catch the bacteria. Even at that, most people don’t wear them properly, and there are air gaps around the edges.
you are wrong, it is not “or take other measures”, it’s “and take other measures”
multiple infection vectors are not required, it only takes one and they all must be stopped
Masks aren’t a silver bullet and introduce infection risks as well. People are trained on proper mask usage, especially in a medical context, for a reason. It’s easy to slip up. Having people wear masks with no or basic instructions could do more harm than good.
Masks aren’t available in large enough quantities, and there are limits to how much distance people can maintain. People need to shop for food, supplies and other vital services. Store shelves providing said food and supplies need to be stocked by people, those items loaded on trucks from warehouses… by people. Mail delivery commingles potential sources of contamination with potentially many thousands of other pieces of mail, all to be hand delivered around the country.
I’m absolutely not discounting the value in distancing, but just offering that there are limits to it’s effectiveness in a modern, highly interdependent society. A perfect example of “easier said than done”.
The virus isn’t magic. Just looking at someone isn’t enough to transmit it. And very simple measures dramatically repoduction number.
Calculating R from the SIR model it’s proportional to N*beta/gamma. Where N is population “playing”, beta reflects contacts and gamma 1/infective period.
Since R0 has been esimtated to be about 3 (most estiamtes put it at 2.5 I think). Quartering the number of contacts you have per day drops this to 0.75. As a key worker in the UK I am stil working full time but I definitely have about 1/10 the amount of contact. So how hard can it be for people who have to stay at home to simply not cough in each others face?
That’s **easy**. Telling older people to stop all contact in effect takes them out of N.
Telling people to self isolate with even mild symptoms means people have less time to transmit.
There is a lot to doubt about China’s numbers, but without a doubt it would be achievable.
Virus’s aren’t myasma certainly not this one anyways. It has poor aerosol behaviour you really just need to cover your mouth when you cough and wash your hands and it’d be easy to stop (unlike say measels).
The link below has very good visual information about the spread of the virus. Scroll down past the state-by-state table to see how the disease is progressing.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
Up until Mar 21 the curve was exponential with a doubling time of about 2 days. After Mar 21 the doubling time decreased significantly, and the curve almost turned linear for awhile. The doubling time is now three days, and this change started about 4 days after the US shut down all non-essential businesses and asked people to self-quarantine.
Given the number of infections as 100K, we can now calculate the number of doublings needed to cover the US population and how long this will take, and how many days this was delayed due to the quarantine.
Whether tanking the economy and pushing tens of thousands of businesses to the brink of bankruptcy was worth this delay is up for discussion. Also the loss of civil rights: some areas tried to ban gun sales during the emergency, gatherings of people are being arrested, and (as of today, in RI) the National Guard is conducting door-to-door house searches looking for people from NYC.
(And quarantines will be called for progressively less and less severe emergencies in the future.)
The original fatality rate was cited as 4% (by WHO), settled on 2.5% for a long time, and was gradually diminished until it now stands at about 1.5% – of symptomatic cases – with an unknown number of cases being unsymptomatic.
It’s hard to tell if the turning point has really passed for china as 1) they are not back to normal yet in terms of people working, and 2) they keep changing how they count cases. They stopped counting mild cases at the beginning of Februrary, and that is exactly when they “flattened the curve”, and 3) they still have new serious cases and new deaths daily.
Distancing, lockdown, hand washing, testing and contact tracing etc may just be enough to allow the healthcare sector to treat all the seriously ill infected people – or it may not. If the healthcare sector becomes overloaded people will die due to lack of care, that is another “inflection point” where the problem changes from being epidemiology to being a political problem.
Good luck America and the rest of the world. I would actually be happier if Europe retained the “epicentre” title but I expect that the disease will spread around the world. What happens when it is all over will be instructive.
I agree that tracking the growth rate is more important than just the raw number of infections. I setup a Twitter account at @us_c19_growth that shows the change in daily growth rates for US infections.
MinutePhysics also makes an excellent video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54XLXg4fYsc
Which plots on logirithmic scales, new cases against cumulative cases.
And it’s wonderful at showing when you break off exponential growth (although not much else). Check it out if you want to see why scientistics keep panic at a whiff of covid-19 we really are being dragged into the same curve no matter where we start.