As the world faces a pandemic of monumental proportions, hospitals have been hit hard. The dual problems of disrupted manufacturing and supply chains and huge spikes in demand have led to many medical centres running out of protective gear. Makers have stepped up to help in many ways by producing equipment, with varying results. [Packy] has shared a link to a 3D-printable face shield that, unlike some designs floating around, is actually approved by the National Institute of Health in the USA.
The shield consists of a 3D printed headband, which is then coupled with a transparent piece of plastic for the face shield itself. This can be lasercut, or sourced from a document cover or transparency sheet. The design is printable in PLA or a variety of other common materials, and can be assembled easily with office supplies where necessary.
The design is available from the NIH here. For those eager to help out, it’s important to do so in an organised fashion that doesn’t unduly take resources away from healthcare professionals trying to get an important job done. We’ve seen other hacks too, such as these 3D printed ventilator components being rushed into service in Italy.
4 thoughts on “NIH Approved 3D-Printed Face Shield Design For Hospitals Running Out Of PPE”
This is great if you want Qty 1 sometime later today. The same thing could probably be accomplished in a more expedient manner without the delay of 3D printing, though. The visor could be cut and folded from a readily available binder cover as well.
Field expedience needs to go without the 3D printer link until such time as they are so ubiquitous that we commonly see them in the garbage stream. Given our current culture, that shouldn’t take long.
I myself have found the current situation forcing my family to reconsider there ideas of waste and reuse, much to my delight.
My thoughts as well. By the time you get it tested and actually approved (I’m taking this as a provisional recommendation when there’s nothing else available) a manufacturer has already mass produced 1,000,000 units using traditional manufacturing techniques.
Of course if you have a pile of used face shields sitting around you could just cook them, boil them, send them to a radiation sterilization facility, etc. I’d probably do that before I used a non-approved face shield.
But I don’t work in medical field so what do I know. Maybe it’s not that simple.
Sadly, all the NIH states is “This design has undergone review in a clinical setting and is recommended when fabricated as instructed.” No further information on trails, results, reasoning. We don’t even know under what guidelines it has been approved.
Even if this is not important information for use of this specific (very slow to produce) design, it’s extremely important to know if you want to make any changes or want to use anywhere except in the US.
As an academic in Amsterdam, I’ve helped design a face shield that can be cut using a laser cutter in less than a minute using readily available materials. We’ve decided not to publish the design yet until it has been verified. (Which is much harder to do than design the damn thing). But you can be sure we’ll publish our design decisions, feedback etc once it is. Knowing why we chose not to do X is as essential as knowing we did Y.
A similar but much simpler approach has been taken by Delve, Midwest Prototyping and University of Wisconsin-Madison Makerspace: https://www.delve.com/insights/face-shield-designs-to-fill-the-gap
They avoid any 3D-printed parts which seems to scale much better.