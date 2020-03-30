Tabbed browsing was a gamechanger, allowing users to effectively browse multiple websites at once without losing context. It proved a better solution than using multiple windows, and was an efficiency boon celebrated by all. Many of us are tab fiends, opening great numbers at a time as a habitual part of our workflow. [Linus] decided to find out just how many he could open on a system armed with a full 2TB of RAM.
As may be obvious, setting up a system with 2TB of RAM is no mean feat. Special server-grade RAM modules were sourced, packing 128GB of RAM each, set up for ECC operation. Packing out 16 slots, there’s a performance penalty to addressing so much RAM with a single CPU, but for memory-intensive work, it’s worthwhile. The CPU in question is an AMD 64-core processor, providing plenty of grunt for the task at hand.
In testing, the machine began to slow down long before the RAM was full. Beyond 5000 tabs, things began to crawl. At 6000 tabs, it was simply impractical to open more, with the machine taking a full 26 seconds to respond to a single click. Memory usage at this point was just 200GB, suggesting that software limitations were getting in the way of opening yet more tabs.
While it’s not a useful measure of anything important, it’s fun to explore the limits nonetheless. We’ve seen their projects before, such as this original Xbox casemod. Video after the break.
10 thoughts on “Maxing Out Browser Tabs With 2TB Of Memory”
Unfortunately he didn’t turn off the correct flags to test this properly.
Microsoft Edge touts itself as faster and better browser. I want this guy to run Edge through the same test and see how many it can have before it starts to stutter.
I have a feeling this test would’ve been more interesting on an OS that wasn’t already a notorious piece of crap.
Well, if you use a multi-process browser designed to be an OS then it’s gonna eat ram. But I can and do do 1000 loaded tabs in 1500 to 2000 tab sessions in Pale Moon browser with NoScript. It stays under 8 GB or so. With my more normal session load of ~500 loaded tabs in a 1000 tab session I stay around 2-3 GB.
Chrome has become a very nice OS but it’s lacking a good browser.
Well I think my ChromeOS roadtest is coming to the end of the road real soon and I’m gonna stick Lubuntu on the Chromebook. Chrome Apps are more transient/ephemeral than google projects. If you think you’ve seen halfassed ports of open source stuff on Android, you should see the crap on Chrome. Reboots more often than Win98.
If I may ask.. What on earth are you needing so many open tabs for?
I can eat through that memory in 15-30 mins. A back-annotated SDF timing simulation of a few ARM A72 cores in 28/16nm will chomp through that like a hot knife though butter.
Of course I’d have to run a real OS, aka Linux, and get a few costly EDA tool licenses, what’s a few 100k’s?
that test was about as entertaining as taking a tank through a kids sandbox.
Whats up with his irises?
Is that the chrome logo??
Yep he is clearly disillusioned
Normally I’d pooh pooh LTT videos being posted on hack-a-day, but based on the strength of salt in the first 9 comments, keep it up!