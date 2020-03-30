Professional Ventilator Design Open Sourced Today By Medtronic

Medical device company Medtronic released designs for one of their ventilators to open source for use in the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a laudable action, and there is plenty to glean from the specs (notable is that the planned release is incomplete as of this writing, so more info is on the way). Some initial reactions: medical devices are complicated, requirements specifications are enormous, the bill of materials (BOM) is gigantic, and component sourcing, supply chain, assembly, and testing are just as vital as the design itself.
The pessimist in me says that this design was open sourced for two reasons; to capitalize on an opportunity to get some good press, and to flex in front of the DIY community and convince them that the big boys should be the ones solving the ventilator shortage. The likelihood of anyone actually taking these specs and building it as designed are essentially zero for a variety of reasons, but let’s assume their intent is to give a good starting point for newer changes. The optimist in me says that after what happened to California over the weekend with 170 ventilators arriving broken, it might be nice to have open designs to aid in repair of existing non-functioning ventilators.
The design details released today are for their PB560 model, which was originally launched in 2010 by a company called Covidien, before it merged with Medtronic, so we’re already starting with a device design that’s a decade old. But it’s also a design that has proven itself through widespread use, and this data dump gives us a great look at what actually goes into one of these machines. Let’s take a look.
Requirements Documents
There are a few very long documents in this section, but the overview is that this describes a document for a medical device with a lot of features and a lot of requirements, designed and manufactured in an orderly timeline. Two points that are worth mentioning are that these documents are great for looking at all the technical requirements of a ventilator, and that many pages can be crossed off in the name of expediency.
Electrical Schematics
The design functions around an ST10F27? (where ? is either an 8 or a B or a 3, depending on how you squint when looking at the PDF). There’s an ST10F273M that’s currently in active production by ST, so that might be it. There isn’t a full BOM available yet, but looking at some of the components shows that they are still available. There are no less than 4 different PCBs, with a main board, a board for the buzzer, a board for the power pack connection, and a board to control the motor.
Manufacturing Documents
There are lots of pretty pictures inside the manufacturing documents that show how the unit is assembled, with some overview documents that show the details of the assembly workflow. It seems there are some documents missing, though, because there’s nothing about the blower itself.
What’s Missing
Despite it being a dump of 53MB, there’s quite a bit missing if you were trying to build this machine. However, Medtronic did mention in their press release that “…software code and other information will follow shortly.” so there are more details on the way. Here are the things we’d like to see:
- Firmware
- Mechanical design
- PCB layout
- Complete BOM, not just of the electronics but of all the components
- Programming, test, and assembly fixtures
We Need More Medical Devices Published as Open Source
Thank you, Medtronic. This is a great step, and we hope that useful information can be gleaned from this available design, and that others will follow your lead. While it’s not possible to recreate the product with the currently available files, it is a revealing view of the complexity involved in not just ventilators but any medical device.
We hope that this could be used to repair existing units that are not in service. Already, having the service manual and an explanation of the testing process is a huge help in this area. If they were also to release the mechanical design it would technically become possible to fabricate replacement parts to the original specifications if OEM replacements were for some reason unavailable.
However, we suspect that the amount of work that would be required to spin up assembly of this particular product is more than could be accomplished in the amount of time available, and the resources that would have to be mobilized are probably the same resources already working on building medical devices for other designs. The documentation around the release says any products released based on this are only to be used for COVID-19, so if anyone does manage to take this and use it to start production in a timely manner it will be both incredibly helpful, and super impressive.
12 thoughts on “Professional Ventilator Design Open Sourced Today By Medtronic”
everyone is calling bull%%@t on this. a PR stunt.
This is the kind of PR stunt we can do with.
Even if COVID-19 wasn’t ravaging us I’d be happy with this.
When they say 170 respirators were “broken” did that mean entirely non-functional or just that filters, bellows, or other wear susceptible, normal wear and tear, or expired parts had to be replaced (and perhaps for recertification). Other respirators in California storage had to have some sections rebuilt after being unused after 10 or more years.
It can probably run the whole gamut, elastomeric parts gone too hard, cracking and crumbling, mechanical stiction of shafts and wipers, solidified lubricants, leaky electrolytics, blowing tantalums, settings backup batteries leaking, other types of NVRAM scrambled from 10 years of cosmic ray hits and no runtime single bit error corrections, slight contact oxidations in any connections, tin whiskers growing unchecked, and the old favorite, you didn’t know whether it worked or not so it decided to dick around with you.
This is interesting! I have been keeping a list of your Ventilator articles on my ponned Quora answer and have been updating it daily.
I work in the medical devices industry, and of course there are FDA implications to manufacturing something like this. But we are going through something nobody has seen in the West for generations, and that requires us to make adjustments at all levels.
It’s cool, but not open-source. The license isn’t compliant with the requirements. The worst offense, it reverts to proprietary in 2024.
It is open source… but not under a recognized license, there are plenty of open source projects that are incompatible with many open source ideals at large. The limited term doesn’t preclude it from being open source.
Since there is no transfer of property you might claim it is an open proprietary license but many fully recognized oepn source licenses have the contributors transfer ownership of to an entity etc…
When the term “Open Source” was coined, the group that was working on it also wrote guidelines that define Open Source. The OSI is the group that now handles approving new licenses. The term for a license like this one is “source available”. For more information: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Open_Source_Definition
Is this the famous respirator that was designed for FEMA to be mass produced at low cost?
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/29/business/coronavirus-us-ventilator-shortage.html
I seriously doubt it. I’ve been roped into a ventilator project and considering the circumstances and time frames we are keeping it uber simple. That said, this thing is so totally the opposite it is crazy complicated and there is no way on earth you could make this cheaply even at the medical device worlds idea of ‘cheap’. Just too much stuff in this thing and way too much time in the assembly.
What disturbs me most is that the complexity of this design will put others off who might have otherwise produced something sufficient for the job and a real life saver. Publishing this might actually cost lives in that way. If they had published an older design, lower tech and simpler it would not have cost them sales because medical world would happily discard them after the pandemic and they may be available sooner and from more places.
This is a cynical, ill conceived stunt which IMHO should be shunned. For reasons look at what others have found: the 2024 expiration of the license and the fact that the license is incorrectly stated as open source all say to me this is not born of altruism at all but something rather darker.
> it might be nice to have open designs to aid in repair of existing non-functioning ventilators.
A service manual and calibration manual would be more useful than trying to learn and figure what went wrong in the machine from looking at the source code. It has all the information of taking things apart, some repair decision tree and parts/assembly code for repair parts.
No one would try to fix a car from the CAD drawing or the firmware. etc. You can fix the bugs in the design or modify the design. Once again barking up the wrong tree.
If it is actually Open Source, perhaps somebody who is willing to sign their agreement would re-post the documents somewhere that the general public can download it.
That’s really where the rubber meets the road.