Accurate Dispensing Of Toilet Paper Will Get Us Through The Crisis

As we enter our second week of official COVID-19-related lockdown where this is being written, it’s evident that there are some resources we will have to conserve to help get us through all this. Instead of just using all of something because we can nip out to the store and buy more, we have to look at what we’ve got and treat it as though it will have to get us through the next three months. It’s not always certain that on our infrequent trips to the supermarket they’ll have stocks of what we want.
A particular shortage has been of toilet paper. The news was full of footage showing people fighting for the last twelve-pack, and since early last month there has been none to be had for love nor money. To conserve stocks and save us from the desperate measures of having to cut the Daily Mail into squares and hang them on the wall, a technical solution is required. To this end I’ve created a computerised toilet roll dispenser which carefully controls the quantity of the precious sanitary product, in the hope of curbing its consumption to see us through the crisis.
In the midst of a full lockdown it’s difficult to secure immediate delivery of our usual maker essentials, so rather than send off for the controller boards I might have liked it has been necessary to make do with what I had. In the end I selected an older single board computer I had in a box under my bench. The Sinclair ZX81 has a single-core Z80 processor running at 3.25 MHz, dual-channel memory, a Ferranti GPU, and plenty of expansion possibilities from its black plastic case. I chose it because I could repurpose its thermal printer peripheral as a toilet paper printer, and because it has an easily wiped and hygienic membrane keyboard rather than a conventional one that could harbour germs.
Hardware wise I found I was fairly easily able to adapt a standard roll of Cushelle to the ZX printer, and was soon dispensing sheets with the following BASIC code.
10 REM TOILET PAPER PRINTER 20 FOR T=0 TO 44 30 LPRINT "" 40 NEXT T 50 LPRINT "---------- TEAR HERE -----------"
For now it’s working on the bench, but it will soon be mounted with a small portable TV as a monitor on the wall next to the toilet. Dispensing toilet paper will be as simple as typing
RUN and hitting the ZX’s NEW LINE key, before watching as a sheet of toilet paper emerges magically from the printer. It’s the little hacks like this one that will be so useful in getting us through the crisis. After all, this Sinclair always has a square to spare.
15 thoughts on “Accurate Dispensing Of Toilet Paper Will Get Us Through The Crisis”
I love the repurposing of that older technology, especially when it fulfills a genuine need and performs better at it than its original task.
I’d love to reproduce that but, sadly, my ZX81 died around 1985. So I cut it half with a bandsaw and made a pair of bookends out of it. I thought they were very stylish. Somehow they disappeared around the time I moved into my girlfriend’s place.
Don’t forget to use an ESP-8266 for a wifi to SMS gateway so it can text you the correct “LP0 on fire” warning, seeing as how it’s a spark printer.
Good point.
Back in the day, IDK if it was knockoff paper, or a “feature” but dumped a screen that was mostly black to a ZXprinter and after a few lines it did start smoldering a little.
Only important if you use metalised kitchen roll I would have thought.
But what you could do is change the code to:
30 LPRINT “▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇”
Then you can use your remaining stocks of real ZX printer paper and the metalised layer will all be burned off, leaving black paper which could then be used as normal.
Time to install a bidet attachment?
if cabbage heads ever drops below the cost of toilet paper per roll, I’m making the switch.
Why don’t you Hack-A-Day people come up with CORV19 respirator design that World needs right now not some goddamn toys you all seem fixated upon. Get with it.
Look at the calendar.
COVID-19. CORVID is from the crow family. And there’s plenty of projects to help with the supplies that could be used: https://hackaday.io/list/170547-covid-19-response-project-list
Ferranti GPU? Bah, you youngsters! It’s a ULA! There were three types in a ZX81, and the technology was used in the ZX Spectrum and other 8 bits as well, at the time. Mutter, grumble *fades into the background*
It’s gilding the lilly a little. See also dual channel memory, 2x 1k by 4 chips.
Anyway, thanks for calling me a youngster. That’s my ZX81 in the picture.
The ZX81 has a very slow interpreter, despite the dual channel memory. By editing line 30 to read:
30 LPRINT
the blank lines should be printed slightly quicker if you’re in a hurry, or a small machine code program embedded in a REM statement could be used to drive the line feed motor directly. In addition it might be a good idea to remove or modify the stylus used to do the actual printing, since it’s likely to snag on the substitute toilet paper, which would be a sad and desperate loss for the whole household.
On the positive side, the schematics for a ZX Printer are freely available and there are currently more ZX81s in attics around Britain’s street than rolls of toilet paper themselves. So the millions of Brits in the middle of a loo crisis have a perfect opportunity to optimise their usage.
Beware: you may find Her Majesty’s Constabulary may requisition these now valuable items for the COVID19 war effort on behalf of the UK government.
What, no video. This is not normal for Hackaday.