  1. Even if you learned COBOL as someone established in IT in the 90s to deal with the Y2K bug, you’d probably be into the peak Covid-19 vulnerability bracket, which appears to be over 50s not just retirement old. So I don’t know why you’d want to risk exposure to the world to help out without some compensation or at least assurances that although it was a low buck effort no expense was spared on precautions. Those who learned it as the next big thing, or current big thing, would probably have to be in the Fukushima pensioners’ mindset to set foot out of the house. And getting the state’s UI claims sorted out doesn’t seem nearly as critical as direct efforts to reduce spread or help fight the disease. I am aiming this barb more at NJ than those who’ve been waiting to be useful again, seems a bit miserly to ask those people to take a literal Russian roulette chance with their lives gratis to solve your mismanagement problems.

