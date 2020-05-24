DMCA Takedown Issued Over Casio Code That Wasn’t

Earlier this month, we posted coverage of an ingenious calculator hack that took a Casio calculator and put an ESP8266 module and an OLED display in the space occupied by its solar cell. Controlled by a pair of unobtrusive Hall effect devices, the calculator could have been used as an ingenious cheating device but was to us the epitome of a well-executed hack. We may have liked it but it seems the folks at Casio didn’t, because they’ve issued a DMCA takedown notice for the project’s GitHub repository.
We’re not lawyers, but if you’d care to visit our original coverage and watch the video in full, you’ll see that the ESP does not in any way tap into the calculator’s functions. The epoxy blob over the Casio processor is intact and no wires connect to the calculator mainboard, so it is difficult to imagine how any Casio code could have found its way into a repository full of ESP8266 code for the Arduino IDE. A quick search for “Hack-Casio-Calculator” on GitHub, at the time of publishing, turned up the relevant code despite Casio’s takedown, and we can’t see what they’re on about. Maybe you can?
Over the years there have been many attempts to use the DMCA on projects in our community. Some have been legitimate, others have been attempts to suppress exposure of woeful security, and still more have been laughably absurd. This one seems to us to edge into the final category, because it is difficult to see how the project described could contain any Casio code at all. It would be entirely legitimate to issue a DMCA takedown had the epoxy blob been removed and Casio’s code been retrieved from the calculator chip (and we’d certainly cover that story!), but as far as we can see taking a scalpel to a calculator’s case and stuffing a module behind the solar panel window does not come close.
It’s evident that Casio do not like the idea of one of their calculators being turned into a cheating device, and we understand why that might be the case. But to take the DMCA route has served only to bring more publicity to the affair, and those of us with long memories know that this can only lead to one conclusion.
Thanks [Tom] and others for the tip.
7 thoughts on “DMCA Takedown Issued Over Casio Code That Wasn’t”
Casio is dumb. Go TI!
Wow, this claim is nonsense. Whichever lawyer wrote that ought to read what they’re writing, there’s zero proprietary Casio code involved in this hack.
https://lettersofnote.com/2011/02/14/regarding-your-stupid-complaint/
They should, at a minimum, be nailed for perjury.
LOL it will be interesting to see how this pans out. I’d like to see Casio prove which of his code is their work …
There should be increasing repercussions for unrighteous claims like this. 1 unjust claim, 1 week banned from filing any more claims. 2 wrong claims in a specified timeframe, 1 month ban. 3, a year. This will let single users/company’s still pursue righteous claims. But stops these company’s that just want to cash in on settlements without even looking at what they are claiming.
It’s the biggest weakness with the DMCA — there’s not an easy way to hold abuse like this accountable.
File one right back at them for downloading your code and using it in the DMCA takedown, giving it to their lawyers without your consent.